Brewers take on the Cubs on home winning streak

Chicago Cubs (62-45, second in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (64-43, first in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Wednesday, 2:10…

Chicago Cubs (62-45, second in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (64-43, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Shota Imanaga (7-4, 3.12 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 55 strikeouts); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (12-4, 2.81 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 131 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -123, Cubs +103; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the Chicago Cubs trying to continue a three-game home winning streak.

Milwaukee has a 64-43 record overall and a 36-19 record in home games. The Brewers have a 20-13 record in games decided by one run.

Chicago has a 29-26 record on the road and a 62-45 record overall. The Cubs have a 45-9 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Wednesday is the eighth time these teams meet this season. The Brewers hold a 4-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sal Frelick leads the Brewers with a .294 batting average, and has 11 doubles, three triples, eight home runs, 27 walks and 40 RBIs. Jackson Chourio is 16 for 40 with a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

Kyle Tucker has 20 doubles, four triples and 18 home runs while hitting .273 for the Cubs. Matt Shaw is 12 for 32 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .282 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Cubs: 4-6, .252 batting average, 5.59 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Jackson Chourio: day-to-day (hamstring), Jake Bauers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Rhys Hoskins: 10-Day IL (thumb), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (ribs), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Ian Happ: day-to-day (foot), Porter Hodge: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jameson Taillon: 15-Day IL (calf), Miguel Amaya: 10-Day IL (oblique), Eli Morgan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Javier Assad: 60-Day IL (oblique), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.