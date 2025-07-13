Brewers RF Sal Frelick departs after making a sliding grab

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee right fielder Sal Frelick left Sunday’s game against Washington after making a terrific catch in foul territory in the third inning.
Frelick, a Gold Glove winner last year, made a sliding grab on Jacob Young’s sinking flyball. He stayed down briefly before walking off with a trainer.
The Brewers said Frelick experienced some left hamstring soreness. He was replaced by Isaac Collins.
“His hamstring last week (he) was feeling it a little bit, and he was cautious,” manager Pat Murphy said. “He got treatment for it.”
Murphy said Frelick was getting an MRI after the game.
The 25-year-old Frelick, a first-round pick in the 2021 amateur draft, hit an RBI single in Milwaukee’s three-run second. He also made a leaping catch on Daylen Lile’s drive to right in the second.
Frelick is batting .294 with a career-high seven homers and 39 RBIs in 93 games this season. He also has 17 steals.
