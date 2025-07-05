Brewers play the Marlins leading series 1-0

Milwaukee Brewers (49-39, second in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (39-47, third in the NL East) Miami; Saturday, 4:10…

Milwaukee Brewers (49-39, second in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (39-47, third in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Chad Patrick (3-7, 3.51 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 93 strikeouts); Marlins: Cal Quantrill (3-7, 5.42 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -145, Marlins +121; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers play the Miami Marlins with a 1-0 series lead.

Miami has a 39-47 record overall and a 19-26 record at home. The Marlins have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .316.

Milwaukee is 49-39 overall and 22-22 on the road. The Brewers rank 10th in the NL with 85 total home runs, averaging one per game.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Stowers leads the Marlins with 31 extra base hits (13 doubles, three triples and 15 home runs). Otto Lopez is 13 for 41 with two doubles, three home runs and 17 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Jackson Chourio has 14 home runs, 17 walks and 52 RBIs while hitting .254 for the Brewers. Caleb Durbin is 13 for 30 with a double, a home run and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 8-2, .271 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Brewers: 6-4, .254 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (lat), Jesus Tinoco: 15-Day IL (forearm), Rob Brantly: 60-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (ribs), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Perkins: 60-Day IL (shin), Garrett Mitchell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

