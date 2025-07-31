Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio probably heading to injured list with hamstring issue

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio likely will head to the injured list after hurting his hamstring this week. Chourio didn’t…

Chourio didn’t play Wednesday in a 10-3 loss to the Chicago Cubs after exiting in the fifth inning of a 9-3 victory a night earlier. Chourio hurt himself while running the bases as he hit a leadoff triple, and the Brewers said afterward he had a spasm in his right hamstring.

“We’re going to be cautious there, so it’s probably going to be a little bit longer than we initially anticipated,” Brewers President of Baseball Operations Matt Arnold said Thursday. “Not expecting anything excessive, but we just want to be super patient with a player the caliber of Jackson Chourio.”

Asked whether Chourio might require a stint on the injured list, Arnold said “it looks like we’re trending in that direction.”

The 21-year-old Chourio led off the fifth inning Tuesday with a shot off the wall in right-center field.

“I think it happened a little bit when I accelerated a touch there to try and get the extra base,” Chourio said through an interpreter after the game. “I think it was after second there, along the way from when I saw it hit the wall and accelerated a little bit to try to get to third.”

Chourio is hitting .276 with a .311 on-base percentage, .474 slugging percentage, 17 homers, 67 RBIs and 18 steals in 106 games for the NL Central-leading Brewers. He has reached base in each of his last 22 games and is batting .388 with a .430 on-base percentage, .635 slugging percentage and 17 RBIs during that stretch.

The Brewers added some outfield depth at Thursday’ trade deadline by acquiring Brandon Lockridge in a deal that sent left-handed pitcher Nestor Cortes, minor league infielder Jorge Quintana and cash to the San Diego Padres.

Lockridge, 28, has batted .216 with a .258 on-base percentage, no homers, five RBIs and eight steals in 47 games with San Diego. He also has hit .291 with a .408 on-base percentage, two homers, six RBIs and seven steals in 21 games for Triple-A El Paso.

Arnold said the Brewers plan to put Lockridge on their major league roster.

“(He’s) a premium athlete, a guy that fits us really well athletically and will fit in very well on a Pat Murphy style of team,” Arnold said.

Milwaukee’s other move Thursday was to acquire pitchers Shelby Miller and Jordan Montgomery from the Arizona Diamondbacks for a player to be named or cash. Although Montgomery is recovering from Tommy John surgery and won’t pitch this season, Miller should play a key role in the Brewers’ bullpen once he comes off the injured list.

Miller, 34, last pitched on July 5 and is recovering from a right forearm strain. He is 3-3 with a 1.98 ERA and 10 saves in 37 appearances this season.

“I spoke to him earlier, and he said he feels great,” Arnold said. “That’s obviously music to our ears. … My guess is we’re going to get him in, get him evaluated and hopefully maybe a quick rehab assignment, and then hopefully he’ll be able to help the big league team very soon.”

Picking up part of Montgomery’s salary enabled the Brewers to acquire Miller without giving up a player.

“We were able to maintain prospect capital and access a really good player,” Arnold said. “We think that’s a great outcome for us.”

In other moves, the Brewers designated left-hander Bryan Hudson and right-hander Elvis Peguero for assignment.

Hudson, 28, was 0-1 with a 4.35 ERA in 12 appearances for Milwaukee and 2-1 with a 6.84 ERA in 25 games with Triple-A Nashville this season. He went 6-1 with a 1.73 ERA for Milwaukee last year.

Peguero, 28, went 0-0 with a 4.91 ERA in six games for Milwaukee and 3-2 with a 3.55 ERA in 27 games for Nashville this year. He had a 3.38 ERA in 59 appearances for Milwaukee in 2023 and a 2.98 ERA in 52 games last season.

