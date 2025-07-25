Brewers host the Marlins to begin 3-game series

Miami Marlins (48-53, third in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (61-41, first in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Friday, 4:10…

Miami Marlins (48-53, third in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (61-41, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Cal Quantrill (3-8, 5.24 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (12-4, 2.85 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 122 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -235, Marlins +193; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the Miami Marlins to open a three-game series.

Milwaukee has a 61-41 record overall and a 33-17 record in home games. The Brewers have a 34-8 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Miami has a 24-24 record in road games and a 48-53 record overall. Marlins hitters have a collective .315 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the NL.

The matchup Friday is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Kyle Stowers has 16 doubles, three triples and 22 home runs for the Marlins. Xavier Edwards is 12 for 40 with four doubles, a triple and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 9-1, .280 batting average, 2.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

Marlins: 6-4, .253 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Jake Bauers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Sal Frelick: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Rhys Hoskins: 10-Day IL (thumb), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (ribs), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (finger), Jesus Tinoco: 60-Day IL (forearm), Connor Norby: 10-Day IL (wrist), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow)

