Brewers’ Hoskins leaves game against Marlins because of left thumb discomfort

MIAMI (AP) — Milwaukee first baseman Rhys Hoskins is expected to miss the next upcoming games after he left the…

MIAMI (AP) — Milwaukee first baseman Rhys Hoskins is expected to miss the next upcoming games after he left the Brewers’ game against the Miami Marlins on Saturday because of left thumb discomfort.

“It doesn’t look great. It’s not fractured,” Brewers manager Pat Murphy said following the club’s 4-2 loss to the Marlins. “He doesn’t feel great right now. It’s your bottom hand for swinging so it’s really, really important.”

Hoskins experienced soreness after he stepped off the bag and caught shortstop Joey Ortiz’s errant throw to tag Eric Wagaman out in the fourth. Murphy and a Brewers trainer immediately left the dugout and tended to Hoskins, who finished the inning but was replaced by Jake Bauers in the fifth.

Hoskins attempted to grip a bat before the inning and told Murphy he couldn’t continue.

“For it to be like that and Rhys Hoskins because I know who he is, it’s got to be really hurting,” Murphy said. “I don’t think we’ll see him for a few days. Hopefully it’s not an IL but it might be depending on how he feels in the next few days.”

In his second season with the Brewers, Hoskins is hitting .242 with 12 homers and 42 RBIs. He drove in Milwaukee’s first run Saturday with his eighth career triple.

The 32-year-old Hoskins played his first six seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies, then missed 2023 after tearing the ACL on his left knee during a spring training game.

___ AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.