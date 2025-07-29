Brewers face the Cubs with 1-0 series lead

Chicago Cubs (62-44, second in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (63-43, first in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7:40…

Chicago Cubs (62-44, second in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (63-43, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Colin Rea (8-4, 4.06 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); Brewers: Quinn Priester (9-2, 3.28 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 86 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -119, Cubs -101; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers bring a 1-0 lead into the latest game of the series against the Chicago Cubs.

Milwaukee is 63-43 overall and 35-19 in home games. The Brewers have the fourth-best team ERA in the majors at 3.58.

Chicago has a 29-25 record on the road and a 62-44 record overall. Cubs hitters are batting a collective .255, the second-best team batting average in MLB play.

The matchup Tuesday is the seventh meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sal Frelick leads the Brewers with a .295 batting average, and has 11 doubles, three triples, eight home runs, 27 walks and 40 RBIs. Jackson Chourio is 15 for 41 with a home run and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

Kyle Tucker has 20 doubles, four triples and 18 home runs while hitting .275 for the Cubs. Matt Shaw is 12 for 31 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .276 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Cubs: 5-5, .246 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Jake Bauers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Rhys Hoskins: 10-Day IL (thumb), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (ribs), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Porter Hodge: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jameson Taillon: 15-Day IL (calf), Miguel Amaya: 10-Day IL (oblique), Eli Morgan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Javier Assad: 60-Day IL (oblique), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

