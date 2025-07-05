Brazil striker Igor Jesus joins Nottingham Forest after starring at Club World Cup

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Brazil striker Igor Jesus, one of the stars of the ongoing Club World Cup, signed for…

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Brazil striker Igor Jesus, one of the stars of the ongoing Club World Cup, signed for Nottingham Forest from Botafogo on Saturday.

The 24-year-old center forward scored twice for Botafogo at the tournament taking place in the United States, including the decider against Champions League winner Paris Saint-Germain.

Igor Jesus joined Botafogo from UAE team Shabab Al Ahli in July 2024 and and his impressive domestic form earned him a first call-up by Brazil for World Cup qualifiers in October and November. He scored on his debut, against Chile.

“I’m really happy to be a part of this new story, especially at a club like Nottingham Forest,” Igor Jesus said. “I didn’t have to think twice about the offer, I embraced it. I embraced the project that they sent me. I am delighted to be coming here and hope to do some great work.”

Forest finished in seventh place in the Premier League last season after being in the Champions League places for much of the campaign.

