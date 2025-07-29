Braves All-Star OF Ronald Acuña Jr. leaves game in sixth inning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. was removed from the game against the Kansas City…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. was removed from the game against the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night with tightness in his right Achilles tendon after chasing down a ball in right field in the sixth inning.

Acuña walked off the field before a trainer followed him into the locker room.

Acuña has 15 home runs this season, 26 RBIs and is batting .309. He had two homers on Monday night and went 2 for 4.

The five-time All-Star and former Most Valuable Player missed most of last season with a left torn ACL.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.