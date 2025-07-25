Braves activate third baseman Austin Riley from injured list

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Atlanta Braves activated third baseman Austin Riley from the injured list on Friday ahead of…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Atlanta Braves activated third baseman Austin Riley from the injured list on Friday ahead of a weekend series at Texas.

Riley hadn’t played since straining an abdominal muscle while making a throw on July 11 against St. Louis.

The 28-year-old was hitting .274 with 14 home runs and 48 RBIs at the time of the injury. The two-time All-Star’s return comes with Atlanta fading as the trade deadline approaches.

The Braves entered Friday 10 games out of the last wild-card spot in the National League and were 3-5 during Riley’s absence.

To make room for Riley on the 26-man roster, Atlanta optioned infielder Nacho Alvarez Jr. to Triple-A Gwinnett.

