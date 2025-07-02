Boston Legacy signs California native Annie Karich as first player

BOSTON (AP) — The National Women’s Soccer League expansion team Boston Legacy has signed its first player, midfielder Annie Karich.…

Karich, who is from Surfside, California, joins Boston from Germany’s SC Freiburg, where she’s played for the past two seasons. She is signed through 2027.

The Legacy joins the league next season along with an expansion club in Denver, bringing the league to 16 teams.

“I want to grow by developing my overall game as a player and by learning how to adapt again into a new city, new team, and everything, and I’m really excited to do that here in Boston,” Karich said in a statement.

Karich played two years at Santa Clara before turning professional and was the West Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2023. She has also represented the U.S. national team at the youth levels.

“Annie is a midfielder that brings a unique blend of technical quality and tactical awareness. In her time at SC Freiburg, she has also proved her competitiveness and maturity on the field,” Boston general manager Domènec Guasch said. “Annie has the potential to make a real impact in our team.”

