Bobby Jenks, 2-time All-Star closer and World Series champion with the Chicago White Sox, dies at 44

CHICAGO (AP) — Bobby Jenks, a two-time All-Star closer and World Series champion with the Chicago White Sox, has died,…

CHICAGO (AP) — Bobby Jenks, a two-time All-Star closer and World Series champion with the Chicago White Sox, has died, the team announced Saturday. He was 44.

The White Sox said Jenks died Friday in Sintra, Portugal, where he was being treated for adenocarcinoma, a form of stomach cancer.

Jenks helped the White Sox win the 2005 World Series, saving four games in six appearances during the postseason. He was an All-Star in each of the next two seasons while saving 41 games in 2006 and 40 in 2007.

Ozzie Guillén, who managed that World Series-winning squad, had a signature move to summon Jenks from the bullpen, throwing his arms wide open to show that he wanted the 6-foot-4, 275-pound closer. Jenks died weeks before the White Sox were set to hold a 20th anniversary reunion for the franchise’s most recent title-winning team.

“Everyone remembers the moment when I called for the big fella in the World Series,” Guillén said in a statement. “Everyone has a favorite story about Bobby, so the 2005 reunion will be a great opportunity to get together with all his teammates and coaches and relive some of our greatest memories of him.”

Jenks retired 41 consecutive batters in 2007, matching a record for a reliever.

“He was embarrassing guys, good hitters, right away,” former White Sox first baseman Paul Konerko said in a video tribute.

Jenks saved 173 games for the White Sox from 2005-10 before finishing his career with 19 appearances in 2011 for the Boston Red Sox. For his career, he was 16-20 with a 3.53 ERA and 351 strikeouts in 348 appearances, all in relief.

“He and his family knew cancer would be his toughest battle, and he will be missed as a husband, father, friend and teammate,” White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf said. “He will forever hold a special place in all our hearts.”

The Colorado Rockies honored Jenks’ memory with a moment of silence before Saturday night’s game against the visiting White Sox.

Jenks is survived by his wife, Eleni Tzitzivacos, their two children, Zeno and Kate, and his four children from a prior marriage, Cuma, Nolan, Rylan and Jackson.

“As a teammate,” former White Sox outfielder Aaron Rowand said, “he was the best.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.