BMW International Open Par Scores

Sunday

At Golfclub Munchen Eichenried

Munich

Purse: $2.8 million

Yardage: 7,354; Par: 72

Final Round

Daniel Brown, England (585), $396,713 70-65-65-66—266 -22 Jordan L. Smith, England (389), $256,697 68-67-66-67—268 -20 Kazuma Kobori, New Zealand (219), $147,017 72-67-68-63—270 -18 Davis Bryant, United States (148), $99,100 69-63-72-68—272 -16 Joost Luiten, Netherlands (148), $99,100 69-69-65-69—272 -16 Kristoffer Reitan, Norway (148), $99,100 69-65-70-68—272 -16 Laurie Canter, England (85), $56,823 70-68-68-67—273 -15 Frederic Lacroix, France (85), $56,823 70-69-67-67—273 -15 Francesco Laporta, Italy (85), $56,823 71-65-72-65—273 -15 Matti Schmid, Germany (85), $56,823 72-66-68-67—273 -15 Yuto Katsuragawa, Japan (60), $40,216 68-67-69-70—274 -14 Marco Penge, England (60), $40,216 67-71-66-70—274 -14 David Puig, Spain (0), $40,216 69-67-70-68—274 -14 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Denmark (51), $34,304 71-66-67-71—275 -13 Brandon Stone, South Africa (51), $34,304 70-67-68-70—275 -13 Ashun Wu, China (51), $34,304 71-66-68-70—275 -13 Ivan Cantero Gutierrez, Spain (46), $31,504 71-69-65-71—276 -12 Tim Wiedemeyer, Germany 72-66-69-69—276 -12 Ugo Coussaud, France (39), $27,303 67-71-69-70—277 -11 Dan Erickson, United States (39), $27,303 70-71-68-68—277 -11 Scott Jamieson, Scotland (39), $27,303 68-68-70-71—277 -11 Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa (39), $27,303 70-71-67-69—277 -11 Richie Ramsay, Scotland (39), $27,303 69-71-68-69—277 -11 David Ravetto, France (39), $27,303 68-70-72-67—277 -11 Martin Kaymer, Germany (0), $27,303 70-70-70-67—277 -11 Marcus Armitage, England (30), $20,419 70-71-71-66—278 -10 Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain (30), $20,419 70-71-67-70—278 -10 Jorge Campillo, Spain (30), $20,419 72-69-70-67—278 -10 Jens Dantorp, Sweden (30), $20,419 70-71-69-68—278 -10 Wenyi Ding, China (30), $20,419 67-70-74-67—278 -10 Ryggs Johnston, United States (30), $20,419 71-65-73-69—278 -10 Richard Mansell, England (30), $20,419 68-72-68-70—278 -10 Dylan Naidoo, South Africa (30), $20,419 71-69-71-67—278 -10 Shaun Norris, South Africa (30), $20,419 70-70-71-67—278 -10 John Parry, England (30), $20,419 72-68-69-69—278 -10 Marcel Schneider, Germany (30), $20,419 70-68-70-70—278 -10 Jeff Winther, Denmark (30), $20,419 71-70-71-66—278 -10 Aaron Cockerill, Canada (22), $14,468 72-69-68-70—279 -9 Nacho Elvira, Spain (22), $14,468 70-70-70-69—279 -9 Matthew Jordan, England (22), $14,468 70-70-69-70—279 -9 Alexander Levy, France (22), $14,468 71-69-75-64—279 -9 Hao-Tong Li, China (22), $14,468 72-69-70-68—279 -9 Andrea Pavan, Italy (22), $14,468 73-65-73-68—279 -9 Elvis Smylie, Australia (22), $14,468 73-66-72-68—279 -9 Clement Sordet, France (22), $14,468 69-70-71-69—279 -9 Andreas Halvorsen, Norway (18), $11,901 71-70-73-66—280 -8 Brandon Robinson-Thompson, England (18), $11,901 73-67-69-71—280 -8 Adrien Saddier, France (18), $11,901 70-69-72-69—280 -8 Angel Ayora Fanegas, Spain (16), $10,268 70-70-71-70—281 -7 Jeong-Weon Ko, France (16), $10,268 71-70-70-70—281 -7 Joakim Lagergren, Sweden (16), $10,268 72-69-71-69—281 -7 Mikael Lindberg, Sweden (16), $10,268 69-70-71-71—281 -7 Nathan Kimsey, England (14), $9,101 68-73-72-69—282 -6 Grant Forrest, Scotland (12), $8,109 69-71-70-73—283 -5 Joel Girrbach, Switzerland (12), $8,109 70-68-77-68—283 -5 David Horsey, England (12), $8,109 71-68-70-74—283 -5 Pablo Larrazabal, Spain (12), $8,109 70-71-71-71—283 -5 Zander Lombard, South Africa (10), $7,234 73-66-75-70—284 -4 Keita Nakajima, Japan (10), $7,234 72-68-69-75—284 -4 Marcel Siem, Germany (10), $7,234 71-66-74-73—284 -4 Ricardo Gouveia, Portugal (9), $6,534 69-72-71-73—285 -3 Conor Purcell, Ireland (9), $6,534 72-67-74-72—285 -3 Matthias Schwab, Austria (9), $6,534 69-70-74-72—285 -3 Dale Whitnell, England (8), $5,951 70-69-75-72—286 -2 Wesley Bryan, United States (0), $5,951 70-70-73-73—286 -2 Yannik Paul, Germany (8), $5,484 72-68-71-77—288 E Hurly Long, Germany (0), $5,484 73-68-71-76—288 E Gavin Green, Malaysia (7), $5,134 67-71-75-78—291 +3

