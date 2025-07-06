BMW International Open Par Scores

Sunday
At Golfclub Munchen Eichenried
Munich
Purse: $2.8 million
Yardage: 7,354; Par: 72
Final Round
|Daniel Brown, England (585), $396,713
|70-65-65-66—266
|-22
|Jordan L. Smith, England (389), $256,697
|68-67-66-67—268
|-20
|Kazuma Kobori, New Zealand (219), $147,017
|72-67-68-63—270
|-18
|Davis Bryant, United States (148), $99,100
|69-63-72-68—272
|-16
|Joost Luiten, Netherlands (148), $99,100
|69-69-65-69—272
|-16
|Kristoffer Reitan, Norway (148), $99,100
|69-65-70-68—272
|-16
|Laurie Canter, England (85), $56,823
|70-68-68-67—273
|-15
|Frederic Lacroix, France (85), $56,823
|70-69-67-67—273
|-15
|Francesco Laporta, Italy (85), $56,823
|71-65-72-65—273
|-15
|Matti Schmid, Germany (85), $56,823
|72-66-68-67—273
|-15
|Yuto Katsuragawa, Japan (60), $40,216
|68-67-69-70—274
|-14
|Marco Penge, England (60), $40,216
|67-71-66-70—274
|-14
|David Puig, Spain (0), $40,216
|69-67-70-68—274
|-14
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Denmark (51), $34,304
|71-66-67-71—275
|-13
|Brandon Stone, South Africa (51), $34,304
|70-67-68-70—275
|-13
|Ashun Wu, China (51), $34,304
|71-66-68-70—275
|-13
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez, Spain (46), $31,504
|71-69-65-71—276
|-12
|Tim Wiedemeyer, Germany
|72-66-69-69—276
|-12
|Ugo Coussaud, France (39), $27,303
|67-71-69-70—277
|-11
|Dan Erickson, United States (39), $27,303
|70-71-68-68—277
|-11
|Scott Jamieson, Scotland (39), $27,303
|68-68-70-71—277
|-11
|Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa (39), $27,303
|70-71-67-69—277
|-11
|Richie Ramsay, Scotland (39), $27,303
|69-71-68-69—277
|-11
|David Ravetto, France (39), $27,303
|68-70-72-67—277
|-11
|Martin Kaymer, Germany (0), $27,303
|70-70-70-67—277
|-11
|Marcus Armitage, England (30), $20,419
|70-71-71-66—278
|-10
|Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain (30), $20,419
|70-71-67-70—278
|-10
|Jorge Campillo, Spain (30), $20,419
|72-69-70-67—278
|-10
|Jens Dantorp, Sweden (30), $20,419
|70-71-69-68—278
|-10
|Wenyi Ding, China (30), $20,419
|67-70-74-67—278
|-10
|Ryggs Johnston, United States (30), $20,419
|71-65-73-69—278
|-10
|Richard Mansell, England (30), $20,419
|68-72-68-70—278
|-10
|Dylan Naidoo, South Africa (30), $20,419
|71-69-71-67—278
|-10
|Shaun Norris, South Africa (30), $20,419
|70-70-71-67—278
|-10
|John Parry, England (30), $20,419
|72-68-69-69—278
|-10
|Marcel Schneider, Germany (30), $20,419
|70-68-70-70—278
|-10
|Jeff Winther, Denmark (30), $20,419
|71-70-71-66—278
|-10
|Aaron Cockerill, Canada (22), $14,468
|72-69-68-70—279
|-9
|Nacho Elvira, Spain (22), $14,468
|70-70-70-69—279
|-9
|Matthew Jordan, England (22), $14,468
|70-70-69-70—279
|-9
|Alexander Levy, France (22), $14,468
|71-69-75-64—279
|-9
|Hao-Tong Li, China (22), $14,468
|72-69-70-68—279
|-9
|Andrea Pavan, Italy (22), $14,468
|73-65-73-68—279
|-9
|Elvis Smylie, Australia (22), $14,468
|73-66-72-68—279
|-9
|Clement Sordet, France (22), $14,468
|69-70-71-69—279
|-9
|Andreas Halvorsen, Norway (18), $11,901
|71-70-73-66—280
|-8
|Brandon Robinson-Thompson, England (18), $11,901
|73-67-69-71—280
|-8
|Adrien Saddier, France (18), $11,901
|70-69-72-69—280
|-8
|Angel Ayora Fanegas, Spain (16), $10,268
|70-70-71-70—281
|-7
|Jeong-Weon Ko, France (16), $10,268
|71-70-70-70—281
|-7
|Joakim Lagergren, Sweden (16), $10,268
|72-69-71-69—281
|-7
|Mikael Lindberg, Sweden (16), $10,268
|69-70-71-71—281
|-7
|Nathan Kimsey, England (14), $9,101
|68-73-72-69—282
|-6
|Grant Forrest, Scotland (12), $8,109
|69-71-70-73—283
|-5
|Joel Girrbach, Switzerland (12), $8,109
|70-68-77-68—283
|-5
|David Horsey, England (12), $8,109
|71-68-70-74—283
|-5
|Pablo Larrazabal, Spain (12), $8,109
|70-71-71-71—283
|-5
|Zander Lombard, South Africa (10), $7,234
|73-66-75-70—284
|-4
|Keita Nakajima, Japan (10), $7,234
|72-68-69-75—284
|-4
|Marcel Siem, Germany (10), $7,234
|71-66-74-73—284
|-4
|Ricardo Gouveia, Portugal (9), $6,534
|69-72-71-73—285
|-3
|Conor Purcell, Ireland (9), $6,534
|72-67-74-72—285
|-3
|Matthias Schwab, Austria (9), $6,534
|69-70-74-72—285
|-3
|Dale Whitnell, England (8), $5,951
|70-69-75-72—286
|-2
|Wesley Bryan, United States (0), $5,951
|70-70-73-73—286
|-2
|Yannik Paul, Germany (8), $5,484
|72-68-71-77—288
|E
|Hurly Long, Germany (0), $5,484
|73-68-71-76—288
|E
|Gavin Green, Malaysia (7), $5,134
|67-71-75-78—291
|+3
