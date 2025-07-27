Blue Jays place All-Star catcher Alejandro Kirk on the 7-day injured list with a concussion

DETROIT (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays placed All-Star catcher Alejandro Kirk on the seven-day injured list with a concussion…

DETROIT (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays placed All-Star catcher Alejandro Kirk on the seven-day injured list with a concussion on Sunday.

In a corresponding move, the club recalled catcher Ali Sanchez and activated him for the series finale against the Detroit Tigers.

The 26-year-old Kirk was pulled in the fourth inning of Saturday’s 6-1 victory over the Tigers after he took a foul tip off his face mask. He was replaced by Tyler Heineman.

Kirk began Sunday sixth in the majors with a batting average of .304. He has seven home runs and 47 RBIs in 88 games this season.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.