Bills WR Shavers carted off with ankle injury; LB Bernard, WR Samuel sidelined with hamstring issues

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills backup receiver Tyrell Shavers was carted off the field at training camp after hurting his right ankle on what proved to be the final play of practice Sunday.

Shavers made a catch in the end zone and fell awkwardly while attempting to protect the ball from rookie cornerback Maxwell Hairston. Shavers was on the ground for several minutes while being tended to by the training staff, leading to coach Sean McDermott ending practice a few minutes earlier than scheduled.

The 25-year-old Shavers signed with Buffalo as an undrafted rookie free agent two years ago, and appeared in three games with the Bills last season.

Also, starting linebacker Terrel Bernard and starting receiver Curtis Samuel did not practice Sunday with both dealing with hamstring injuries.

The team had no update on the severity of the injuries, with McDermott scheduled to address reporters on Monday.

Also, the Bills activated tight end Dawson Knox and receiver Laviska Shenault after both players passed their physicals. Knox missed the first four days of training camp on the non-football injury list because of a hamstring issue. Shenault missed the same stretch on the physically unable to perform list with a lower leg strain.

