Bichette homers and Yankees make 4 errors in 8-4 loss to Blue Jays

TORONTO (AP) — Bo Bichette hit a two-run homer, Chris Bassitt struck out eight in a season-high 7 1/3 innings and the Toronto Blue Jays took advantage of four New York errors to beat the sloppy Yankees 8-4 on Wednesday night.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drove in two runs and scored twice as the AL East leaders won for the 18th time in 23 games.

Aaron Judge hit his 37th homer, a two-run drive off Bassitt (11-4), and Jasson Domínguez added a solo shot but the Yankees lost for the seventh time in 10 meetings with Toronto.

Left-hander Max Fried (11-4) and first baseman Ben Rice both made errors that led to Blue Jays runs.

Right fielder Cody Bellinger didn’t get charged with an error when he lost a sixth-inning fly in the twilight, leading to Ernie Clement’s triple. The play proved costly when Clement scored the tiebreaking run on Myles Straw’s double.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone and pitching coach Matt Blake were ejected for arguing balls and strikes in the top of the seventh.

Fried matched a season worst by allowing six runs, four earned, and six hits in 5 1/3 innings, exiting after Straw’s double. He walked three and struck out three.

It was Fried’s first start since he left a July 12 game against the Cubs after three innings because of a blister.

Bichette homered off Scott Effross in the seventh.

Bassitt permitted four runs, three earned, and three hits to win his fourth straight decision.

Key moment

Two runs scored on Guerrero’s bouncer to Fried in the fifth. Davis Schneider slid home on Fried’s errant throw and no one covered the plate as George Springer scored from second.

Key stat

In two starts against Toronto this month, Fried has allowed 10 runs in 11 1/3 innings.

Up next

Yankees: RHP Will Warren (6-5, 4.91 ERA) is expected to start against Philadelphia RHP Taijuan Walker (3-5, 3.75) on Friday night.

Blue Jays: LHP Eric Lauer (5-2, 2.80 ERA) faces Tigers RHP Reese Olson (4-3, 2.71) in Detroit on Thursday night.

