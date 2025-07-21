Bichette has key double as Blue Jays beat Yankees 4-1 and extend home win streak to record 11 games

TORONTO (AP) — Bo Bichette hit a go-ahead, two-run double in a four-run fifth, Kevin Gausman worked seven strong innings…

TORONTO (AP) — Bo Bichette hit a go-ahead, two-run double in a four-run fifth, Kevin Gausman worked seven strong innings and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the New York Yankees 4-1 on Monday night, extending their home winning streak to a franchise-record 11 games.

Toronto won 10 straight at its former home, Exhibition Stadium, from July 21-Aug. 3, 1985.

Alejandro Kirk had two hits as the AL East-leading Blue Jays won for the 17th time in 21 games.

Since a three-game sweep of San Diego in late May, the Blue Jays have won 23 of 27 at home.

Yankees third baseman Oswald Peraza and shortstop Anthony Volpe both made throwing errors that led to runs in the fifth.

Volpe has 12 errors this season. San Francisco shortstop Willy Adames entered play Monday with a major league-leading 13.

Giancarlo Stanton led off the fourth with his fifth homer, but that was all the Yankees got against Gausman (7-7). The right-hander allowed four hits, struck out eight and walked two, winning for the first time since June 26 at Cleveland.

Brendon Little got one out in the eighth, leaving with two aboard. Yariel Rodríguez came on and retired Stanton and Jasson Dominguez.

Jeff Hoffman struck out the side in the ninth for his 24th save in 28 chances.

New York’s Carlos Rodon (10-7) allowed four runs (two earned) and six hits in five innings.

The Blue Jays intentionally walked Aaron Judge after Trent Grisham’s two-out double in the third. Gausman then struck out Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Key moment

George Springer walked to begin the fifth and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singled before both scored on Bichette’s double into the left-field corner.

Key stat

Toronto’s Davis Schneider hit nine foul balls in a 14-pitch at-bat against Rodon in the fifth that ended with a popup to Volpe.

Up next

Blue Jays RHP Max Scherzer (1-0, 4.70 ERA) is scheduled to start Tuesday against Yankees RHP Cam Schlittler (1-0, 5.06).

