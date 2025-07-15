BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Claim $150 MLB All-Star Game, WNBA, Open Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Take advantage of BetMGM bonus code WTOP150 to claim a sign-up bonus for the MLB All-Star Game. New users can secure a $150 bonus or a $1,500 first bet. Click here to activate either offer.







Players who sign up in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia can start with a $10 bet on the All-Star Game. If that bet wins, players will receive $150 in bonuses. New users in other states will qualify for a $1,500 first bet.

BetMGM Sportsbook will raise the stakes for players on the Midsummer Classic. Grab a sign-up bonus before checking out the other in-app offers available this week.

Click here to redeem BetMGM bonus code WTOP150 to secure a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA or WV) or a $1,500 first bet.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 Unlocks $150 Promo

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV Only)

$1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos The Open Odds Boost, Second Chance Golf Bet, Marriott Bonvoy Bet and Get, MLB Daily Swing, etc. Terms and Conditions New players must 21+ and physically present in participating states Bonus Last Verified On July 15, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP Sports Betting Staff

There are two different ways to attack the All-Star Game with BetMGM Sportsbook. Players in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia will receive a 15-1 odds boost. Place a $10 bet to get $150 in bonuses with a win.

Anyone in a different state can go bigger with a $1,500 first bet. BetMGM Sportsbook will back up any losses with five bonus bets. For instance, someone who loses on a $1,000 wager will receive five $200 bonus bets back.

How to Get Started With BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150

Creating a new account on BetMGM Sportsbook is the only way to get in on the action with these promos. Here is a full walkthrough of the registration process:

Click here to start signing up. Make sure to input bonus code WTOP150 to qualify for either offer.

to start signing up. Make sure to input bonus code WTOP150 to qualify for either offer. Answer the required prompts with basic identifying information to set up a new account.

Make a cash deposit of $10 or more using online banking, PayPal, Apple Pay, credit card, debit card, etc.

From there, new players can start with the $150 bonus or a $1,500 first bet. These offers apply to the All-Star Game, WNBA, The Open or any other available market.

MLB All-Star Game Betting Preview, Odds

The MLB All-Star Game is only an exhibition, but it’s an opportunity to watch the best of the best face off. Paul Skenes and Tarik Skubal are two of the best pitchers in baseball. They will have to battle with superstars like Aaron Judge, Cal Raleigh, Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and more.

BetMGM Sportsbook will have a variety of ways to get in on the action for the Midsummer Classic. Here is a look at the current odds on the All-Star Game (odds are subject to change before first pitch):

American League: -1.5 (+165) // Over 7 (-120) // -105

-1.5 (+165) // Over 7 (-120) // -105 National League: +1.5 (-200) // Under 7 (+100) // -115

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.