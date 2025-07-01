Berlusconi family leaving soccer again with sale of relegated Monza to American fund

MILAN (AP) — The Berlusconi family is leaving soccer again with the sale of Monza to American fund Beckett Layne…

MILAN (AP) — The Berlusconi family is leaving soccer again with the sale of Monza to American fund Beckett Layne Ventures.

Fininvest, the Berlusconi’s family holding company, announced the deal in a statement Tuesday.

“The transaction provides for an initial transfer of 80% of the shares by this summer, with the remaining 20% to be transferred by June 2026,” it said.

Fininvest purchased Monza in 2018 and oversaw the club’s rise from the third division to Serie A. But the club based just outside Milan finished last in the recently concluded Serie A season and was relegated to Serie B.

Fininvest was previously controlled by the late Silvio Berlusconi — the three-time Italian premier who died in 2023. Berlusconi owned AC Milan from 1986 to 2017.

BLV is paying about 30 million euros ($35 million) for Monza, according to the Gazzetta dello Sport. Financial details of the deal were not announced.

Led by Brandon Berger, BLV is a financial partner and strategic advisor for companies operating in the sports, media, and entertainment sectors.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.