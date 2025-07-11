Belgium beats Portugal for its first win at Euro 2025 and its last

SION, Switerland (AP) — Janice Cayman scored in stoppage time for Belgium to beat Portugal 2-1 and a first win…

SION, Switerland (AP) — Janice Cayman scored in stoppage time for Belgium to beat Portugal 2-1 and a first win in its final game at the Women’s European Championship on Friday.

Amber Tysiak thought she already scored Belgium’s winner in stoppage time but that goal was struck out for an offside call, the second Belgium goal ruled out after a VAR check.

Portugal needed a win to have any hope of making the knockout stage but got off to a bad start when Belgium captain Tessa Wullaert slid in to meet Jill Janssens’ cross for the third-minute opener.

“We go out of the tournament but it’s on a high,” Wullaert said. “We really deserved this after all the games we played. I don’t think the luck was on our side and even today we got two goals canceled.”

More bad news for Portugal came from Bern where Italy took a shock lead against tournament favorite Spain. Portugal was hoping for a heavy Italian defeat to enable its progress to the quarterfinals on goal difference — as long as it also won.

Telma Encarnação got Portugal’s only goal late and couldn’t prevent her team’s elimination.

Spain came from behind to beat Italy 3-1 and both teams progressed from Group B, the world champion with a perfect three wins from three games, Italy second on four points, followed by Belgium on three and Portugal with one.

Portugal showed urgency only toward the end of the first half, when Ana Capeta found herself alone facing the goalkeeper. Her attempted lob didn’t go to plan, and Lisa Lichtfus again thwarted the Portugal star after the break.

Belgium threatened more and Mariam Toloba struck the crossbar.

Fátima Pinto went closest for Portugal with a header over before Telma equalized in the 87th. The celebrations were short-lived.

Cayman rewarded Belgian persistence in the sixth minute of stoppage time and became the first Belgium player to score in three Women’s Euros.

