Bayern’s Jamal Musiala fractured his leg in collision with Gianluigi Donnarumma at Club World Cup

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala faces a “lengthy” recovery from a leg fracture after his collision with Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma at the Club World Cup.

Bayern said Sunday that Musiala had flown back from Florida to Munich that morning for surgery on the injury he picked up in Saturday’s loss to PSG in the quarterfinals.

Bayern said doctors found Musiala “sustained a fracture of the fibula (bone in the lower leg) associated with an ankle dislocation.”

“This serious injury and the lengthy lay-off are a real shock for Jamal and us all,” Bayern board member for sport Max Eberl said in a statement.

“Jamal has just come back from an injury and will now be out for another long period. He’ll get everything he needs from us. We’ll support him intensively, be by his side and already look forward to when he’s back on the pitch.”

