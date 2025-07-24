All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|60
|42
|.588
|—
|New York
|56
|46
|.549
|4
|Boston
|55
|49
|.529
|6
|Tampa Bay
|53
|50
|.515
|7½
|Baltimore
|45
|57
|.441
|15
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|60
|43
|.583
|—
|Cleveland
|51
|51
|.500
|8½
|Kansas City
|50
|53
|.485
|10
|Minnesota
|49
|53
|.480
|10½
|Chicago
|37
|66
|.359
|23
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|60
|42
|.588
|—
|Seattle
|54
|48
|.529
|6
|Texas
|53
|50
|.515
|7½
|Los Angeles
|49
|53
|.480
|11
|Athletics
|42
|62
|.404
|19
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|59
|44
|.573
|—
|Philadelphia
|58
|44
|.569
|½
|Miami
|48
|53
|.475
|10
|Atlanta
|44
|57
|.436
|14
|Washington
|41
|61
|.402
|17½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|61
|41
|.598
|—
|Chicago
|60
|42
|.588
|1
|Cincinnati
|53
|50
|.515
|8½
|St. Louis
|52
|51
|.505
|9½
|Pittsburgh
|42
|61
|.408
|19½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|60
|43
|.583
|—
|San Diego
|55
|47
|.539
|4½
|San Francisco
|54
|49
|.524
|6
|Arizona
|50
|53
|.485
|10
|Colorado
|26
|76
|.255
|33½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 6, Detroit 1
N.Y. Mets 6, L.A. Angels 3
Kansas City 8, Chicago Cubs 4
Milwaukee 10, Seattle 2
Houston 4, Arizona 3
L.A. Dodgers 4, Minnesota 3
Cleveland 3, Baltimore 2
Toronto 8, N.Y. Yankees 4
Texas 2, Athletics 1
Boston 9, Philadelphia 8, 11 innings
Chicago White Sox 11, Tampa Bay 9
Thursday’s Games
Baltimore 4, Cleveland 3
Toronto at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Athletics at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Colorado (Freeland 2-10) at Baltimore (Kremer 8-7), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Walker 3-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Warren 6-5), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 1-1) at Boston (Bello 6-4), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Littell 8-7) at Cincinnati (Martinez 8-9), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 6-4) at Detroit (Montero 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 7-3) at Chicago White Sox (Houser 5-2), 7:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Wentz 2-1) at Texas (Eovaldi 7-3), 8:05 p.m.
Athletics (Springs 8-7) at Houston (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Williams 6-4) at Kansas City (Wacha 4-9), 8:10 p.m.
Washington (Gore 4-9) at Minnesota (Matthews 1-2), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Woo 8-5) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 7-7), 9:38 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Athletics at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 7:15 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Cincinnati 5, Washington 0
Miami 3, San Diego 2
Pittsburgh 6, Detroit 1
San Francisco 9, Atlanta 3
N.Y. Mets 6, L.A. Angels 3
Kansas City 8, Chicago Cubs 4
Colorado 6, St. Louis 0
Milwaukee 10, Seattle 2
Houston 4, Arizona 3
L.A. Dodgers 4, Minnesota 3
Boston 9, Philadelphia 8, 11 innings
Thursday’s Games
San Diego at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Miami (Quantrill 3-8) at Milwaukee (Peralta 12-4), 4:10 p.m.
Arizona (Nelson 6-2) at Pittsburgh (Burrows 1-3), 6:40 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 2-10) at Baltimore (Kremer 8-7), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Walker 3-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Warren 6-5), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 1-1) at Boston (Bello 6-4), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Littell 8-7) at Cincinnati (Martinez 8-9), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Pivetta 10-2) at St. Louis (Mikolas 5-7), 7:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 7-3) at Chicago White Sox (Houser 5-2), 7:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Wentz 2-1) at Texas (Eovaldi 7-3), 8:05 p.m.
Washington (Gore 4-9) at Minnesota (Matthews 1-2), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Holmes 8-5) at San Francisco (Webb 9-7), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 7:15 p.m.
San Diego at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.