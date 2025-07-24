All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Toronto 60 42 .588 — New York 56 46 .549 4…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Toronto 60 42 .588 — New York 56 46 .549 4 Boston 55 49 .529 6 Tampa Bay 53 50 .515 7½ Baltimore 45 57 .441 15

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 60 43 .583 — Cleveland 51 51 .500 8½ Kansas City 50 53 .485 10 Minnesota 49 53 .480 10½ Chicago 37 66 .359 23

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 60 42 .588 — Seattle 54 48 .529 6 Texas 53 50 .515 7½ Los Angeles 49 53 .480 11 Athletics 42 62 .404 19

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 59 44 .573 — Philadelphia 58 44 .569 ½ Miami 48 53 .475 10 Atlanta 44 57 .436 14 Washington 41 61 .402 17½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 61 41 .598 — Chicago 60 42 .588 1 Cincinnati 53 50 .515 8½ St. Louis 52 51 .505 9½ Pittsburgh 42 61 .408 19½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 60 43 .583 — San Diego 55 47 .539 4½ San Francisco 54 49 .524 6 Arizona 50 53 .485 10 Colorado 26 76 .255 33½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 6, Detroit 1

N.Y. Mets 6, L.A. Angels 3

Kansas City 8, Chicago Cubs 4

Milwaukee 10, Seattle 2

Houston 4, Arizona 3

L.A. Dodgers 4, Minnesota 3

Cleveland 3, Baltimore 2

Toronto 8, N.Y. Yankees 4

Texas 2, Athletics 1

Boston 9, Philadelphia 8, 11 innings

Chicago White Sox 11, Tampa Bay 9

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore 4, Cleveland 3

Toronto at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Athletics at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Colorado (Freeland 2-10) at Baltimore (Kremer 8-7), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Walker 3-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Warren 6-5), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 1-1) at Boston (Bello 6-4), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Littell 8-7) at Cincinnati (Martinez 8-9), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 6-4) at Detroit (Montero 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 7-3) at Chicago White Sox (Houser 5-2), 7:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Wentz 2-1) at Texas (Eovaldi 7-3), 8:05 p.m.

Athletics (Springs 8-7) at Houston (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Williams 6-4) at Kansas City (Wacha 4-9), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Gore 4-9) at Minnesota (Matthews 1-2), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 8-5) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 7-7), 9:38 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Athletics at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati 5, Washington 0

Miami 3, San Diego 2

Pittsburgh 6, Detroit 1

San Francisco 9, Atlanta 3

N.Y. Mets 6, L.A. Angels 3

Kansas City 8, Chicago Cubs 4

Colorado 6, St. Louis 0

Milwaukee 10, Seattle 2

Houston 4, Arizona 3

L.A. Dodgers 4, Minnesota 3

Boston 9, Philadelphia 8, 11 innings

Thursday’s Games

San Diego at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Miami (Quantrill 3-8) at Milwaukee (Peralta 12-4), 4:10 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 6-2) at Pittsburgh (Burrows 1-3), 6:40 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 2-10) at Baltimore (Kremer 8-7), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Walker 3-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Warren 6-5), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 1-1) at Boston (Bello 6-4), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Littell 8-7) at Cincinnati (Martinez 8-9), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Pivetta 10-2) at St. Louis (Mikolas 5-7), 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 7-3) at Chicago White Sox (Houser 5-2), 7:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Wentz 2-1) at Texas (Eovaldi 7-3), 8:05 p.m.

Washington (Gore 4-9) at Minnesota (Matthews 1-2), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Holmes 8-5) at San Francisco (Webb 9-7), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 7:15 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

