All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|59
|42
|.584
|—
|New York
|56
|45
|.554
|3
|Boston
|54
|49
|.524
|6
|Tampa Bay
|53
|49
|.520
|6½
|Baltimore
|44
|56
|.440
|14½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|60
|43
|.583
|—
|Cleveland
|50
|50
|.500
|8½
|Minnesota
|49
|52
|.485
|10
|Kansas City
|49
|53
|.480
|10½
|Chicago
|36
|66
|.353
|23½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|59
|42
|.584
|—
|Seattle
|54
|47
|.535
|5
|Texas
|52
|50
|.510
|7½
|Los Angeles
|49
|53
|.480
|10½
|Athletics
|42
|61
|.408
|18
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|58
|43
|.574
|—
|New York
|59
|44
|.573
|—
|Miami
|48
|53
|.475
|10
|Atlanta
|44
|57
|.436
|14
|Washington
|41
|61
|.402
|17½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|60
|41
|.594
|—
|Milwaukee
|60
|41
|.594
|—
|Cincinnati
|53
|50
|.515
|8
|St. Louis
|52
|50
|.510
|8½
|Pittsburgh
|42
|61
|.408
|19
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|59
|43
|.578
|—
|San Diego
|55
|47
|.539
|4
|San Francisco
|54
|49
|.524
|5½
|Arizona
|50
|52
|.490
|9
|Colorado
|25
|76
|.248
|33½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia 4, Boston 1
Tampa Bay 4, Chicago White Sox 3
Cleveland 6, Baltimore 3
Pittsburgh 8, Detroit 5
N.Y. Mets 3, L.A. Angels 2
N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 4
Texas 6, Athletics 2
Chicago Cubs 6, Kansas City 0
Seattle 1, Milwaukee 0
Houston 3, Arizona 1
Minnesota 10, L.A. Dodgers 7
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 6, Detroit 1
N.Y. Mets 6, L.A. Angels 3
Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.
Athletics at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Baltimore (Morton 5-8) at Cleveland (Allen 6-8), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Lauer 5-2) at Detroit (Olson 4-3), 6:40 p.m.
Athletics (Severino 3-11) at Houston (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Evans 3-3) at L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 4-6), 9:38 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Colorado at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Athletics at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Washington 6, Cincinnati 1
Miami 4, San Diego 3
Philadelphia 4, Boston 1
Pittsburgh 8, Detroit 5
San Francisco 9, Atlanta 0
N.Y. Mets 3, L.A. Angels 2
Chicago Cubs 6, Kansas City 0
Colorado 8, St. Louis 4
Seattle 1, Milwaukee 0
Houston 3, Arizona 1
Minnesota 10, L.A. Dodgers 7
Wednesday’s Games
Cincinnati 5, Washington 0
Miami 3, San Diego 2
Pittsburgh 6, Detroit 1
San Francisco 9, Atlanta 3
N.Y. Mets 6, L.A. Angels 3
Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
San Diego (Darvish 0-2) at St. Louis (Gray 9-4), 7:45 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Miami at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.