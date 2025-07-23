All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Toronto 59 42 .584 — New York 56 45 .554 3…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Toronto 59 42 .584 — New York 56 45 .554 3 Boston 54 49 .524 6 Tampa Bay 53 49 .520 6½ Baltimore 44 56 .440 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 60 43 .583 — Cleveland 50 50 .500 8½ Minnesota 49 52 .485 10 Kansas City 49 53 .480 10½ Chicago 36 66 .353 23½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 59 42 .584 — Seattle 54 47 .535 5 Texas 52 50 .510 7½ Los Angeles 49 53 .480 10½ Athletics 42 61 .408 18

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 58 43 .574 — New York 59 44 .573 — Miami 48 53 .475 10 Atlanta 44 57 .436 14 Washington 41 61 .402 17½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 60 41 .594 — Milwaukee 60 41 .594 — Cincinnati 53 50 .515 8 St. Louis 52 50 .510 8½ Pittsburgh 42 61 .408 19

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 59 43 .578 — San Diego 55 47 .539 4 San Francisco 54 49 .524 5½ Arizona 50 52 .490 9 Colorado 25 76 .248 33½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia 4, Boston 1

Tampa Bay 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Cleveland 6, Baltimore 3

Pittsburgh 8, Detroit 5

N.Y. Mets 3, L.A. Angels 2

N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 4

Texas 6, Athletics 2

Chicago Cubs 6, Kansas City 0

Seattle 1, Milwaukee 0

Houston 3, Arizona 1

Minnesota 10, L.A. Dodgers 7

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 6, Detroit 1

N.Y. Mets 6, L.A. Angels 3

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.

Athletics at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore (Morton 5-8) at Cleveland (Allen 6-8), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Lauer 5-2) at Detroit (Olson 4-3), 6:40 p.m.

Athletics (Severino 3-11) at Houston (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Evans 3-3) at L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 4-6), 9:38 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Colorado at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Athletics at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 6, Cincinnati 1

Miami 4, San Diego 3

Philadelphia 4, Boston 1

Pittsburgh 8, Detroit 5

San Francisco 9, Atlanta 0

N.Y. Mets 3, L.A. Angels 2

Chicago Cubs 6, Kansas City 0

Colorado 8, St. Louis 4

Seattle 1, Milwaukee 0

Houston 3, Arizona 1

Minnesota 10, L.A. Dodgers 7

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati 5, Washington 0

Miami 3, San Diego 2

Pittsburgh 6, Detroit 1

San Francisco 9, Atlanta 3

N.Y. Mets 6, L.A. Angels 3

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Diego (Darvish 0-2) at St. Louis (Gray 9-4), 7:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Miami at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

