East Division W L Pct GB Toronto 59 41 .590 — New York 55 45 .550 4…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Toronto 59 41 .590 — New York 55 45 .550 4 Boston 54 48 .529 6 Tampa Bay 52 49 .515 7½ Baltimore 44 55 .444 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 60 41 .594 — Cleveland 49 50 .495 10 Kansas City 49 52 .485 11 Minnesota 48 52 .480 11½ Chicago 36 65 .356 24

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 58 42 .580 — Seattle 53 47 .530 5 Texas 51 50 .505 7½ Los Angeles 49 51 .490 9 Athletics 42 60 .412 17

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 57 43 .570 — New York 57 44 .564 ½ Miami 46 53 .465 10½ Atlanta 44 55 .444 12½ Washington 40 60 .400 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 60 40 .600 — Chicago 59 41 .590 1 Cincinnati 52 49 .515 8½ St. Louis 52 49 .515 8½ Pittsburgh 40 61 .396 20½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 59 42 .584 — San Diego 55 45 .550 3½ San Francisco 52 49 .515 7 Arizona 50 51 .495 9 Colorado 24 76 .240 34½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh 3, Detroit 0

Philadelphia 3, Boston 2, 10 innings

Cleveland 10, Baltimore 5

Toronto 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

N.Y. Mets 7, L.A. Angels 5

Texas 7, Athletics 2

Chicago White Sox 8, Tampa Bay 3

Kansas City 12, Chicago Cubs 4

Milwaukee 6, Seattle 0

Houston 6, Arizona 3

L.A. Dodgers 5, Minnesota 2

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.

Athletics at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit (Melton 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Falter 6-5), 12:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Manaea 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lugo 6-5) at Chicago Cubs (Rea 8-3), 2:20 p.m.

Houston (Walter 1-3) at Arizona (Pfaadt 10-6), 3:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Priester 8-2) at Seattle (Castillo 7-5), 3:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Paddack 3-9) at L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Morton 5-8) at Cleveland (Cecconi 5-4), 6:40 p.m.

Boston (Giolito 6-2) at Philadelphia (Luzardo 8-5), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Fried 11-3) at Toronto (Bassitt 10-4), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cannon 4-7) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 6-6), 7:35 p.m.

Athletics (Sears 7-8) at Texas (Corbin 6-7), 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Athletics at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh 3, Detroit 0

San Diego 2, Miami 1

Philadelphia 3, Boston 2, 10 innings

Washington 10, Cincinnati 8

N.Y. Mets 7, L.A. Angels 5

Atlanta 9, San Francisco 5

Kansas City 12, Chicago Cubs 4

St. Louis 6, Colorado 2

Milwaukee 6, Seattle 0

Houston 6, Arizona 3

L.A. Dodgers 5, Minnesota 2

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati (Lodolo 7-6) at Washington (Soroka 3-7), 12:05 p.m.

San Diego (Cease 3-9) at Miami (Alcantara 4-9), 12:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Verlander 0-8) at Atlanta (Strider 4-7), 12:15 p.m.

Detroit (Melton 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Falter 6-5), 12:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Manaea 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lugo 6-5) at Chicago Cubs (Rea 8-3), 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis (Pallante 5-6) at Colorado (Freeland 2-10), 3:10 p.m.

Houston (Walter 1-3) at Arizona (Pfaadt 10-6), 3:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Priester 8-2) at Seattle (Castillo 7-5), 3:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Paddack 3-9) at L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Giolito 6-2) at Philadelphia (Luzardo 8-5), 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Diego at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

