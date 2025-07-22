All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|59
|41
|.590
|—
|New York
|55
|45
|.550
|4
|Boston
|54
|48
|.529
|6
|Tampa Bay
|52
|49
|.515
|7½
|Baltimore
|44
|55
|.444
|14½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|60
|41
|.594
|—
|Cleveland
|49
|50
|.495
|10
|Kansas City
|49
|52
|.485
|11
|Minnesota
|48
|52
|.480
|11½
|Chicago
|36
|65
|.356
|24
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|58
|42
|.580
|—
|Seattle
|53
|47
|.530
|5
|Texas
|51
|50
|.505
|7½
|Los Angeles
|49
|51
|.490
|9
|Athletics
|42
|60
|.412
|17
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|57
|43
|.570
|—
|New York
|57
|44
|.564
|½
|Miami
|46
|53
|.465
|10½
|Atlanta
|44
|55
|.444
|12½
|Washington
|40
|60
|.400
|17
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|60
|40
|.600
|—
|Chicago
|59
|41
|.590
|1
|Cincinnati
|52
|49
|.515
|8½
|St. Louis
|52
|49
|.515
|8½
|Pittsburgh
|40
|61
|.396
|20½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|59
|42
|.584
|—
|San Diego
|55
|45
|.550
|3½
|San Francisco
|52
|49
|.515
|7
|Arizona
|50
|51
|.495
|9
|Colorado
|24
|76
|.240
|34½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh 3, Detroit 0
Philadelphia 3, Boston 2, 10 innings
Cleveland 10, Baltimore 5
Toronto 4, N.Y. Yankees 1
N.Y. Mets 7, L.A. Angels 5
Texas 7, Athletics 2
Chicago White Sox 8, Tampa Bay 3
Kansas City 12, Chicago Cubs 4
Milwaukee 6, Seattle 0
Houston 6, Arizona 3
L.A. Dodgers 5, Minnesota 2
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.
Athletics at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit (Melton 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Falter 6-5), 12:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Manaea 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Lugo 6-5) at Chicago Cubs (Rea 8-3), 2:20 p.m.
Houston (Walter 1-3) at Arizona (Pfaadt 10-6), 3:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Priester 8-2) at Seattle (Castillo 7-5), 3:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Paddack 3-9) at L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Morton 5-8) at Cleveland (Cecconi 5-4), 6:40 p.m.
Boston (Giolito 6-2) at Philadelphia (Luzardo 8-5), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Fried 11-3) at Toronto (Bassitt 10-4), 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cannon 4-7) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 6-6), 7:35 p.m.
Athletics (Sears 7-8) at Texas (Corbin 6-7), 8:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Baltimore at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Athletics at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh 3, Detroit 0
San Diego 2, Miami 1
Philadelphia 3, Boston 2, 10 innings
Washington 10, Cincinnati 8
N.Y. Mets 7, L.A. Angels 5
Atlanta 9, San Francisco 5
Kansas City 12, Chicago Cubs 4
St. Louis 6, Colorado 2
Milwaukee 6, Seattle 0
Houston 6, Arizona 3
L.A. Dodgers 5, Minnesota 2
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Cincinnati (Lodolo 7-6) at Washington (Soroka 3-7), 12:05 p.m.
San Diego (Cease 3-9) at Miami (Alcantara 4-9), 12:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Verlander 0-8) at Atlanta (Strider 4-7), 12:15 p.m.
Detroit (Melton 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Falter 6-5), 12:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Manaea 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Lugo 6-5) at Chicago Cubs (Rea 8-3), 2:20 p.m.
St. Louis (Pallante 5-6) at Colorado (Freeland 2-10), 3:10 p.m.
Houston (Walter 1-3) at Arizona (Pfaadt 10-6), 3:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Priester 8-2) at Seattle (Castillo 7-5), 3:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Paddack 3-9) at L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Giolito 6-2) at Philadelphia (Luzardo 8-5), 7:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
San Diego at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.