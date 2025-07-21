All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|58
|41
|.586
|—
|New York
|55
|44
|.556
|3
|Boston
|54
|47
|.535
|5
|Tampa Bay
|52
|48
|.520
|6½
|Baltimore
|44
|54
|.449
|13½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|60
|40
|.600
|—
|Cleveland
|48
|50
|.490
|11
|Minnesota
|48
|51
|.485
|11½
|Kansas City
|48
|52
|.480
|12
|Chicago
|35
|65
|.350
|25
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|57
|42
|.576
|—
|Seattle
|53
|46
|.535
|4
|Texas
|50
|50
|.500
|7½
|Los Angeles
|49
|50
|.495
|8
|Athletics
|42
|59
|.416
|16
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|56
|43
|.566
|—
|New York
|56
|44
|.560
|½
|Miami
|46
|52
|.469
|9½
|Atlanta
|43
|55
|.439
|12½
|Washington
|39
|60
|.394
|17
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|59
|40
|.596
|—
|Milwaukee
|59
|40
|.596
|—
|Cincinnati
|52
|48
|.520
|7½
|St. Louis
|51
|49
|.510
|8½
|Pittsburgh
|39
|61
|.390
|20½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|58
|42
|.580
|—
|San Diego
|54
|45
|.545
|3½
|San Francisco
|52
|48
|.520
|6
|Arizona
|50
|50
|.500
|8
|Colorado
|24
|75
|.242
|33½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 3
Toronto 8, San Francisco 6
N.Y. Yankees 4, Atlanta 2
Cleveland 8, Athletics 2
Chicago White Sox 7, Pittsburgh 2
L.A. Angels 8, Philadelphia 2
Kansas City 7, Miami 4
Boston 6, Chicago Cubs 1
Minnesota 7, Colorado 1
Houston 11, Seattle 3
Detroit 2, Texas 1
Monday’s Games
Baltimore at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.
Athletics at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore (Young 0-4) at Cleveland (Cantillo 1-0), 6:40 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 9-3) at Pittsburgh (Keller 3-10), 6:40 p.m.
Boston (Fitts 1-3) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 8-2), 6:45 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 1-0) at Toronto (Scherzer 1-0), 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Hendricks 5-6) at N.Y. Mets (Montas 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 7-5), 7:35 p.m.
Athletics (TBD) at Texas (deGrom 9-2), 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Boyd 10-3), 8:05 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 10-4) at Arizona (Rodriguez 3-6), 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Misiorowski 4-1) at Seattle (Gilbert 2-3), 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Woods Richardson 5-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 8-7), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.
Athletics at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Toronto 8, San Francisco 6
N.Y. Yankees 4, Atlanta 2
Chicago White Sox 7, Pittsburgh 2
L.A. Angels 8, Philadelphia 2
San Diego 8, Washington 1
Kansas City 7, Miami 4
N.Y. Mets 3, Cincinnati 2
Boston 6, Chicago Cubs 1
Minnesota 7, Colorado 1
Arizona 5, St. Louis 3
Milwaukee 6, L.A. Dodgers 5
Monday’s Games
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit (Mize 9-3) at Pittsburgh (Keller 3-10), 6:40 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at Miami (Cabrera 3-4), 6:40 p.m.
Boston (Fitts 1-3) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 8-2), 6:45 p.m.
Cincinnati (Burns 0-1) at Washington (Lord 2-5), 6:45 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Hendricks 5-6) at N.Y. Mets (Montas 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Roupp 6-6) at Atlanta (Daniel 0-0), 7:15 p.m.
Kansas City (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Boyd 10-3), 8:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Fedde 3-9) at Colorado (Blalock 0-2), 8:40 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 10-4) at Arizona (Rodriguez 3-6), 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Misiorowski 4-1) at Seattle (Gilbert 2-3), 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Woods Richardson 5-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 8-7), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Cincinnati at Washington, 12:05 p.m.
San Diego at Miami, 12:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 12:15 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
