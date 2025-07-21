All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Toronto 58 41 .586 — New York 55 44 .556 3…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Toronto 58 41 .586 — New York 55 44 .556 3 Boston 54 47 .535 5 Tampa Bay 52 48 .520 6½ Baltimore 44 54 .449 13½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 60 40 .600 — Cleveland 48 50 .490 11 Minnesota 48 51 .485 11½ Kansas City 48 52 .480 12 Chicago 35 65 .350 25

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 57 42 .576 — Seattle 53 46 .535 4 Texas 50 50 .500 7½ Los Angeles 49 50 .495 8 Athletics 42 59 .416 16

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 56 43 .566 — New York 56 44 .560 ½ Miami 46 52 .469 9½ Atlanta 43 55 .439 12½ Washington 39 60 .394 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 59 40 .596 — Milwaukee 59 40 .596 — Cincinnati 52 48 .520 7½ St. Louis 51 49 .510 8½ Pittsburgh 39 61 .390 20½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 58 42 .580 — San Diego 54 45 .545 3½ San Francisco 52 48 .520 6 Arizona 50 50 .500 8 Colorado 24 75 .242 33½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 3

Toronto 8, San Francisco 6

N.Y. Yankees 4, Atlanta 2

Cleveland 8, Athletics 2

Chicago White Sox 7, Pittsburgh 2

L.A. Angels 8, Philadelphia 2

Kansas City 7, Miami 4

Boston 6, Chicago Cubs 1

Minnesota 7, Colorado 1

Houston 11, Seattle 3

Detroit 2, Texas 1

Monday’s Games

Baltimore at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.

Athletics at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore (Young 0-4) at Cleveland (Cantillo 1-0), 6:40 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 9-3) at Pittsburgh (Keller 3-10), 6:40 p.m.

Boston (Fitts 1-3) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 8-2), 6:45 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 1-0) at Toronto (Scherzer 1-0), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Hendricks 5-6) at N.Y. Mets (Montas 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 7-5), 7:35 p.m.

Athletics (TBD) at Texas (deGrom 9-2), 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Boyd 10-3), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 10-4) at Arizona (Rodriguez 3-6), 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Misiorowski 4-1) at Seattle (Gilbert 2-3), 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Woods Richardson 5-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 8-7), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.

Athletics at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 8, San Francisco 6

N.Y. Yankees 4, Atlanta 2

Chicago White Sox 7, Pittsburgh 2

L.A. Angels 8, Philadelphia 2

San Diego 8, Washington 1

Kansas City 7, Miami 4

N.Y. Mets 3, Cincinnati 2

Boston 6, Chicago Cubs 1

Minnesota 7, Colorado 1

Arizona 5, St. Louis 3

Milwaukee 6, L.A. Dodgers 5

Monday’s Games

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit (Mize 9-3) at Pittsburgh (Keller 3-10), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Miami (Cabrera 3-4), 6:40 p.m.

Boston (Fitts 1-3) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 8-2), 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Burns 0-1) at Washington (Lord 2-5), 6:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Hendricks 5-6) at N.Y. Mets (Montas 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Roupp 6-6) at Atlanta (Daniel 0-0), 7:15 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Boyd 10-3), 8:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Fedde 3-9) at Colorado (Blalock 0-2), 8:40 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 10-4) at Arizona (Rodriguez 3-6), 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Misiorowski 4-1) at Seattle (Gilbert 2-3), 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Woods Richardson 5-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 8-7), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Washington, 12:05 p.m.

San Diego at Miami, 12:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 12:15 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

