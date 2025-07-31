All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Toronto 64 46 .582 — New York 59 49 .546 4…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Toronto 64 46 .582 — New York 59 49 .546 4 Boston 59 51 .536 5 Tampa Bay 54 55 .495 9½ Baltimore 50 59 .459 13½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 64 46 .582 — Cleveland 54 54 .500 9 Kansas City 54 55 .495 9½ Minnesota 51 57 .472 12 Chicago 40 69 .367 23½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 62 47 .569 — Seattle 57 52 .523 5 Texas 57 52 .523 5 Los Angeles 53 56 .486 9 Athletics 48 63 .432 15

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 62 47 .569 — Philadelphia 61 47 .565 ½ Miami 52 55 .486 9 Atlanta 45 62 .421 16 Washington 44 64 .407 17½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 64 44 .593 — Chicago 63 45 .583 1 Cincinnati 57 52 .523 7½ St. Louis 55 55 .500 10 Pittsburgh 47 62 .431 17½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 63 46 .578 — San Diego 60 49 .550 3 San Francisco 54 55 .495 9 Arizona 51 58 .468 12 Colorado 28 80 .259 34½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit 7, Arizona 2

Boston 13, Minnesota 1

Toronto 9, Baltimore 8

Chicago White Sox 9, Philadelphia 3

Kansas City 1, Atlanta 0, 10 innings

Houston 9, Washington 1

Cleveland 5, Colorado 0

N.Y. Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 4, 11 innings

Texas 6, L.A. Angels 3

Athletics 5, Seattle 4

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore (Rogers 4-1) at Chicago Cubs (Horton 4-3), 2:20 p.m.

Detroit (Flaherty 6-10) at Philadelphia (Suárez 8-4), 6:45 p.m.

Kansas City (Wacha 4-9) at Toronto (Gausman 7-7), 7:07 p.m.

Houston (Brown 9-5) at Boston (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 10-5) at Cleveland (Williams 6-4), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 11-7) at Miami (Junk 5-2), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-2) at Tampa Bay (Baz 8-7), 7:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-6), 9:38 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 9-6) at Athletics (Lopez 3-6), 10:05 p.m.

Texas (Leiter 7-6) at Seattle (Gilbert 3-4), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Kansas City at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Arizona at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit 7, Arizona 2

Chicago White Sox 9, Philadelphia 3

Kansas City 1, Atlanta 0, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 10, Milwaukee 3

Houston 9, Washington 1

Pittsburgh 2, San Francisco 1, 10 innings

San Diego 5, N.Y. Mets 0

Cleveland 5, Colorado 0

Cincinnati 5, L.A. Dodgers 2

Miami 2, St. Louis 0

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Atlanta (Elder 4-7) at Cincinnati (Singer 8-8), 12:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Rogers 4-1) at Chicago Cubs (Horton 4-3), 2:20 p.m.

Detroit (Flaherty 6-10) at Philadelphia (Suárez 8-4), 6:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (Quintana 7-4) at Washington (Parker 7-10), 6:45 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 11-7) at Miami (Junk 5-2), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Ray 9-5) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 7-4), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-2) at Tampa Bay (Baz 8-7), 7:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Heaney 5-9) at Colorado (Senzatela 4-14), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Liberatore 6-8) at San Diego (Pivetta 10-3), 9:40 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 9-6) at Athletics (Lopez 3-6), 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 7:15 p.m.

Arizona at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

