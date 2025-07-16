All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Toronto 55 41 .573 — New York 53 43 .552 2…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Toronto 55 41 .573 — New York 53 43 .552 2 Boston 53 45 .541 3 Tampa Bay 50 47 .515 5½ Baltimore 43 52 .453 11½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 59 38 .608 — Minnesota 47 49 .490 11½ Kansas City 47 50 .485 12 Cleveland 46 49 .484 12 Chicago 32 65 .330 27

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 56 40 .583 — Seattle 51 45 .531 5 Texas 48 49 .495 8½ Los Angeles 47 49 .490 9 Athletics 41 57 .418 16

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 55 41 .573 — New York 55 42 .567 ½ Miami 44 51 .463 10½ Atlanta 42 53 .442 12½ Washington 38 58 .396 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 57 39 .594 — Milwaukee 56 40 .583 1 St. Louis 51 46 .526 6½ Cincinnati 50 47 .515 7½ Pittsburgh 39 58 .402 18½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 58 39 .598 — San Diego 52 44 .542 5½ San Francisco 52 45 .536 6 Arizona 47 50 .485 11 Colorado 22 74 .229 35½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Boston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

San Francisco at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Athletics at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Boston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

San Diego at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

San Francisco at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

