All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Toronto 55 41 .573 — New York 53 43 .552 2…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Toronto 55 41 .573 — New York 53 43 .552 2 Boston 53 45 .541 3 Tampa Bay 50 47 .515 5½ Baltimore 43 52 .453 11½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 59 38 .608 — Minnesota 47 49 .490 11½ Kansas City 47 50 .485 12 Cleveland 46 49 .484 12 Chicago 32 65 .330 27

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 56 40 .583 — Seattle 51 45 .531 5 Texas 48 49 .495 8½ Los Angeles 47 49 .490 9 Athletics 41 57 .418 16

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 55 41 .573 — New York 55 42 .567 ½ Miami 44 51 .463 10½ Atlanta 42 53 .442 12½ Washington 38 58 .396 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 57 39 .594 — Milwaukee 56 40 .583 1 St. Louis 51 46 .526 6½ Cincinnati 50 47 .515 7½ Pittsburgh 39 58 .402 18½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 58 39 .598 — San Diego 52 44 .542 5½ San Francisco 52 45 .536 6 Arizona 47 50 .485 11 Colorado 22 74 .229 35½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Boston 4, Tampa Bay 1

Chicago Cubs 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

Miami 11, Baltimore 1

Pittsburgh 2, Minnesota 1

Texas 5, Houston 1

Seattle 8, Detroit 4

Kansas City 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Cleveland 6, Chicago White Sox 5, 10 innings

Athletics 6, Toronto 3

Arizona 5, L.A. Angels 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

Miami 11, Baltimore 1

Cincinnati 4, Colorado 2

Pittsburgh 2, Minnesota 1

Kansas City 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Milwaukee 8, Washington 1

St. Louis 5, Atlanta 4

Philadelphia 2, San Diego 1

Arizona 5, L.A. Angels 1

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Francisco 2, 11 innings

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.