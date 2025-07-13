All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|55
|41
|.573
|—
|New York
|53
|43
|.552
|2
|Boston
|53
|45
|.541
|3
|Tampa Bay
|50
|47
|.515
|5½
|Baltimore
|43
|52
|.453
|11½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|59
|38
|.608
|—
|Minnesota
|47
|49
|.490
|11½
|Kansas City
|47
|50
|.485
|12
|Cleveland
|46
|49
|.484
|12
|Chicago
|32
|65
|.330
|27
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|56
|40
|.583
|—
|Seattle
|51
|45
|.531
|5
|Texas
|48
|49
|.495
|8½
|Los Angeles
|47
|49
|.490
|9
|Athletics
|41
|57
|.418
|16
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|55
|41
|.573
|—
|New York
|55
|42
|.567
|½
|Miami
|44
|51
|.463
|10½
|Atlanta
|42
|53
|.442
|12½
|Washington
|38
|58
|.396
|17
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|57
|39
|.594
|—
|Milwaukee
|56
|40
|.583
|1
|St. Louis
|51
|46
|.526
|6½
|Cincinnati
|50
|47
|.515
|7½
|Pittsburgh
|39
|58
|.402
|18½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|58
|39
|.598
|—
|San Diego
|52
|44
|.542
|5½
|San Francisco
|52
|45
|.536
|6
|Arizona
|47
|50
|.485
|11
|Colorado
|22
|74
|.229
|35½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 5, N.Y. Yankees 2
Seattle 15, Detroit 7
Minnesota 12, Pittsburgh 4
Boston 1, Tampa Bay 0
Miami 6, Baltimore 0
N.Y. Mets 3, Kansas City 1
Cleveland 6, Chicago White Sox 2
Houston 5, Texas 4, 11 innings
L.A. Angels 10, Arizona 5
Athletics 4, Toronto 3
Sunday’s Games
Boston 4, Tampa Bay 1
Chicago Cubs 4, N.Y. Yankees 1
Miami 11, Baltimore 1
Pittsburgh 2, Minnesota 1
Texas 5, Houston 1
Seattle 8, Detroit 4
Kansas City 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Cleveland 6, Chicago White Sox 5, 10 innings
Athletics 6, Toronto 3
Arizona 5, L.A. Angels 1
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 5, N.Y. Yankees 2
Atlanta 7, St. Louis 6
Minnesota 12, Pittsburgh 4
L.A. Dodgers 2, San Francisco 1
Miami 6, Baltimore 0
Cincinnati 4, Colorado 3
Milwaukee 6, Washington 5
N.Y. Mets 3, Kansas City 1
San Diego 5, Philadelphia 4
L.A. Angels 10, Arizona 5
Sunday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 4, N.Y. Yankees 1
Miami 11, Baltimore 1
Cincinnati 4, Colorado 2
Pittsburgh 2, Minnesota 1
Kansas City 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Milwaukee 8, Washington 1
St. Louis 5, Atlanta 4
Philadelphia 2, San Diego 1
Arizona 5, L.A. Angels 1
L.A. Dodgers 5, San Francisco 2, 11 innings
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
