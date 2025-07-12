All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Toronto 55 39 .585 — New York 53 42 .558 2½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Toronto 55 39 .585 — New York 53 42 .558 2½ Boston 51 45 .531 5 Tampa Bay 50 45 .526 5½ Baltimore 43 50 .462 11½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 59 36 .621 — Minnesota 47 48 .495 12 Kansas City 46 49 .484 13 Cleveland 44 49 .473 14 Chicago 32 63 .337 27

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 55 39 .585 — Seattle 49 45 .521 6 Texas 47 48 .495 8½ Los Angeles 46 48 .489 9 Athletics 39 57 .406 17

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 54 40 .574 — New York 54 41 .568 ½ Miami 42 51 .452 11½ Atlanta 42 52 .447 12 Washington 38 56 .404 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 56 39 .589 — Milwaukee 54 40 .574 1½ St. Louis 50 46 .521 6½ Cincinnati 48 47 .505 8 Pittsburgh 38 58 .396 18½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 56 39 .589 — San Francisco 52 43 .547 4 San Diego 51 43 .543 4½ Arizona 46 49 .484 10 Colorado 22 72 .234 33½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 2, 1st game

Baltimore 5, Miami 2

N.Y. Yankees 11, Chicago Cubs 0

Boston 5, Tampa Bay 4

Seattle 12, Detroit 3

Minnesota 2, Pittsburgh 1

N.Y. Mets 8, Kansas City 3

Texas 7, Houston 3

Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 4, 11 innings, 2nd game

L.A. Angels 6, Arizona 5

Toronto 7, Athletics 6

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

Minnesota 12, Pittsburgh 4

Seattle at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Miami at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 7:35 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Toronto at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 5-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Warren 6-4), 1:35 p.m.

Miami (Pérez 2-2) at Baltimore (Young 0-3), 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Pepiot 6-6) at Boston (Bello 5-3), 1:35 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 2-3) at Detroit (Flaherty 5-9), 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Cantillo 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Civale 1-6), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Holmes 8-4) at Kansas City (Cameron 3-4), 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 3-10) at Minnesota (Woods Richardson 5-4), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 6-3) at Houston (Brown 9-3), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 5-3) at Athletics (Springs 7-6), 4:05 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 7-5) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 6-6), 4:07 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Baltimore 5, Miami 2

N.Y. Yankees 11, Chicago Cubs 0

Colorado 3, Cincinnati 2

Milwaukee 8, Washington 3

Minnesota 2, Pittsburgh 1

N.Y. Mets 8, Kansas City 3

Atlanta 6, St. Louis 5

San Diego 4, Philadelphia 2

L.A. Angels 6, Arizona 5

San Francisco 8, L.A. Dodgers 7

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

Atlanta 7, St. Louis 6

Minnesota 12, Pittsburgh 4

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 7:35 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 5-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Warren 6-4), 1:35 p.m.

Miami (Pérez 2-2) at Baltimore (Young 0-3), 1:35 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 0-2) at Cincinnati (Martinez 6-9), 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Holmes 8-4) at Kansas City (Cameron 3-4), 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 3-10) at Minnesota (Woods Richardson 5-4), 2:10 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 7-4) at Milwaukee (Peralta 10-4), 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at St. Louis (Gray 9-3), 2:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 8-7) at San Francisco (Ray 9-3), 4:05 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 7-5) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 6-6), 4:07 p.m.

Philadelphia (Sánchez 7-2) at San Diego (Pivetta 9-2), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

