All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|55
|39
|.585
|—
|New York
|53
|42
|.558
|2½
|Boston
|51
|45
|.531
|5
|Tampa Bay
|50
|45
|.526
|5½
|Baltimore
|43
|50
|.462
|11½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|59
|36
|.621
|—
|Minnesota
|47
|48
|.495
|12
|Kansas City
|46
|49
|.484
|13
|Cleveland
|44
|49
|.473
|14
|Chicago
|32
|63
|.337
|27
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|55
|39
|.585
|—
|Seattle
|49
|45
|.521
|6
|Texas
|47
|48
|.495
|8½
|Los Angeles
|46
|48
|.489
|9
|Athletics
|39
|57
|.406
|17
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|54
|40
|.574
|—
|New York
|54
|41
|.568
|½
|Miami
|42
|51
|.452
|11½
|Atlanta
|42
|52
|.447
|12
|Washington
|38
|56
|.404
|16
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|56
|39
|.589
|—
|Milwaukee
|54
|40
|.574
|1½
|St. Louis
|50
|46
|.521
|6½
|Cincinnati
|48
|47
|.505
|8
|Pittsburgh
|38
|58
|.396
|18½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|56
|39
|.589
|—
|San Francisco
|52
|43
|.547
|4
|San Diego
|51
|43
|.543
|4½
|Arizona
|46
|49
|.484
|10
|Colorado
|22
|72
|.234
|33½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 2, 1st game
Baltimore 5, Miami 2
N.Y. Yankees 11, Chicago Cubs 0
Boston 5, Tampa Bay 4
Seattle 12, Detroit 3
Minnesota 2, Pittsburgh 1
N.Y. Mets 8, Kansas City 3
Texas 7, Houston 3
Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 4, 11 innings, 2nd game
L.A. Angels 6, Arizona 5
Toronto 7, Athletics 6
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 5, N.Y. Yankees 2
Minnesota 12, Pittsburgh 4
Seattle at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Miami at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 7:35 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Toronto at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 5-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Warren 6-4), 1:35 p.m.
Miami (Pérez 2-2) at Baltimore (Young 0-3), 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Pepiot 6-6) at Boston (Bello 5-3), 1:35 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 2-3) at Detroit (Flaherty 5-9), 1:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Cantillo 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Civale 1-6), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Holmes 8-4) at Kansas City (Cameron 3-4), 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 3-10) at Minnesota (Woods Richardson 5-4), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Eovaldi 6-3) at Houston (Brown 9-3), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 5-3) at Athletics (Springs 7-6), 4:05 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 7-5) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 6-6), 4:07 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Baltimore 5, Miami 2
N.Y. Yankees 11, Chicago Cubs 0
Colorado 3, Cincinnati 2
Milwaukee 8, Washington 3
Minnesota 2, Pittsburgh 1
N.Y. Mets 8, Kansas City 3
Atlanta 6, St. Louis 5
San Diego 4, Philadelphia 2
L.A. Angels 6, Arizona 5
San Francisco 8, L.A. Dodgers 7
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 5, N.Y. Yankees 2
Atlanta 7, St. Louis 6
Minnesota 12, Pittsburgh 4
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Miami at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Colorado at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Diego, 7:35 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 5-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Warren 6-4), 1:35 p.m.
Miami (Pérez 2-2) at Baltimore (Young 0-3), 1:35 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 0-2) at Cincinnati (Martinez 6-9), 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Holmes 8-4) at Kansas City (Cameron 3-4), 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 3-10) at Minnesota (Woods Richardson 5-4), 2:10 p.m.
Washington (Irvin 7-4) at Milwaukee (Peralta 10-4), 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta (TBD) at St. Louis (Gray 9-3), 2:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 8-7) at San Francisco (Ray 9-3), 4:05 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 7-5) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 6-6), 4:07 p.m.
Philadelphia (Sánchez 7-2) at San Diego (Pivetta 9-2), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
