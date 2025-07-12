All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|55
|39
|.585
|—
|New York
|53
|41
|.564
|2
|Boston
|51
|45
|.531
|5
|Tampa Bay
|50
|45
|.526
|5½
|Baltimore
|43
|50
|.462
|11½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|59
|36
|.621
|—
|Minnesota
|46
|48
|.489
|12½
|Kansas City
|46
|49
|.484
|13
|Cleveland
|44
|49
|.473
|14
|Chicago
|32
|63
|.337
|27
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|55
|39
|.585
|—
|Seattle
|49
|45
|.521
|6
|Texas
|47
|48
|.495
|8½
|Los Angeles
|46
|48
|.489
|9
|Athletics
|39
|57
|.406
|17
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|54
|40
|.574
|—
|New York
|54
|41
|.568
|½
|Miami
|42
|51
|.452
|11½
|Atlanta
|41
|52
|.441
|12½
|Washington
|38
|56
|.404
|16
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|55
|39
|.585
|—
|Milwaukee
|54
|40
|.574
|1
|St. Louis
|50
|45
|.526
|5½
|Cincinnati
|48
|47
|.505
|7½
|Pittsburgh
|38
|57
|.400
|17½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|56
|39
|.589
|—
|San Francisco
|52
|43
|.547
|4
|San Diego
|51
|43
|.543
|4½
|Arizona
|46
|49
|.484
|10
|Colorado
|22
|72
|.234
|33½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Baltimore 3, N.Y. Mets 1, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 8, Minnesota 1
Baltimore 7, N.Y. Mets 3, 2nd game
Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3
N.Y. Yankees 6, Seattle 5, 10 innings
Athletics 5, Atlanta 4, 11 innings
Texas 11, L.A. Angels 4
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 2, 1st game
Baltimore 5, Miami 2
N.Y. Yankees 11, Chicago Cubs 0
Boston 5, Tampa Bay 4
Seattle 12, Detroit 3
Minnesota 2, Pittsburgh 1
N.Y. Mets 8, Kansas City 3
Texas 7, Houston 3
Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 4, 11 innings, 2nd game
L.A. Angels 6, Arizona 5
Toronto 7, Athletics 6
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Boyd 9-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Fried 11-2), 1:05 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 3-4) at Detroit (Mize 9-2), 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Burrows 1-2) at Minnesota (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
Miami (Junk 3-1) at Baltimore (Rogers 2-0), 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 4-9) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 4-8), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Montas 1-1) at Kansas City (Lorenzen 5-8), 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Baz 8-4) at Boston (Crochet 9-4), 4:10 p.m.
Texas (deGrom 9-2) at Houston (Valdez 10-4), 7:35 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 7-9) at L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 3-6), 9:38 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 6-6) at Athletics (Lopez 2-5), 10:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Miami at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Seattle at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Baltimore 3, N.Y. Mets 1, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 8, Minnesota 1
Baltimore 7, N.Y. Mets 3, 2nd game
Cincinnati 6, Miami 0
St. Louis 8, Washington 1
Athletics 5, Atlanta 4, 11 innings
San Diego 4, Arizona 3
Friday’s Games
Baltimore 5, Miami 2
N.Y. Yankees 11, Chicago Cubs 0
Colorado 3, Cincinnati 2
Milwaukee 8, Washington 3
Minnesota 2, Pittsburgh 1
N.Y. Mets 8, Kansas City 3
Atlanta 6, St. Louis 5
San Diego 4, Philadelphia 2
L.A. Angels 6, Arizona 5
San Francisco 8, L.A. Dodgers 7
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Boyd 9-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Fried 11-2), 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Burrows 1-2) at Minnesota (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta (TBD) at St. Louis (Fedde 3-9), 2:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Ohtani 0-0) at San Francisco (Roupp 6-5), 4:05 p.m.
Miami (Junk 3-1) at Baltimore (Rogers 2-0), 4:05 p.m.
Colorado (Blalock 0-2) at Cincinnati (Singer 7-7), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Montas 1-1) at Kansas City (Lorenzen 5-8), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Ogasawara 0-1) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 9-3) at San Diego (Darvish 0-1), 7:35 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 7-9) at L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 3-6), 9:38 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Miami at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Colorado at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Washington at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
