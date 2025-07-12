All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Toronto 55 39 .585 — New York 53 41 .564 2…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Toronto 55 39 .585 — New York 53 41 .564 2 Boston 51 45 .531 5 Tampa Bay 50 45 .526 5½ Baltimore 43 50 .462 11½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 59 36 .621 — Minnesota 46 48 .489 12½ Kansas City 46 49 .484 13 Cleveland 44 49 .473 14 Chicago 32 63 .337 27

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 55 39 .585 — Seattle 49 45 .521 6 Texas 47 48 .495 8½ Los Angeles 46 48 .489 9 Athletics 39 57 .406 17

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 54 40 .574 — New York 54 41 .568 ½ Miami 42 51 .452 11½ Atlanta 41 52 .441 12½ Washington 38 56 .404 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 55 39 .585 — Milwaukee 54 40 .574 1 St. Louis 50 45 .526 5½ Cincinnati 48 47 .505 7½ Pittsburgh 38 57 .400 17½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 56 39 .589 — San Francisco 52 43 .547 4 San Diego 51 43 .543 4½ Arizona 46 49 .484 10 Colorado 22 72 .234 33½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore 3, N.Y. Mets 1, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 8, Minnesota 1

Baltimore 7, N.Y. Mets 3, 2nd game

Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3

N.Y. Yankees 6, Seattle 5, 10 innings

Athletics 5, Atlanta 4, 11 innings

Texas 11, L.A. Angels 4

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 2, 1st game

Baltimore 5, Miami 2

N.Y. Yankees 11, Chicago Cubs 0

Boston 5, Tampa Bay 4

Seattle 12, Detroit 3

Minnesota 2, Pittsburgh 1

N.Y. Mets 8, Kansas City 3

Texas 7, Houston 3

Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 4, 11 innings, 2nd game

L.A. Angels 6, Arizona 5

Toronto 7, Athletics 6

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Boyd 9-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Fried 11-2), 1:05 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 3-4) at Detroit (Mize 9-2), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Burrows 1-2) at Minnesota (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Miami (Junk 3-1) at Baltimore (Rogers 2-0), 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 4-9) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 4-8), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Montas 1-1) at Kansas City (Lorenzen 5-8), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Baz 8-4) at Boston (Crochet 9-4), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (deGrom 9-2) at Houston (Valdez 10-4), 7:35 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 7-9) at L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 3-6), 9:38 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 6-6) at Athletics (Lopez 2-5), 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore 3, N.Y. Mets 1, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 8, Minnesota 1

Baltimore 7, N.Y. Mets 3, 2nd game

Cincinnati 6, Miami 0

St. Louis 8, Washington 1

Athletics 5, Atlanta 4, 11 innings

San Diego 4, Arizona 3

Friday’s Games

Baltimore 5, Miami 2

N.Y. Yankees 11, Chicago Cubs 0

Colorado 3, Cincinnati 2

Milwaukee 8, Washington 3

Minnesota 2, Pittsburgh 1

N.Y. Mets 8, Kansas City 3

Atlanta 6, St. Louis 5

San Diego 4, Philadelphia 2

L.A. Angels 6, Arizona 5

San Francisco 8, L.A. Dodgers 7

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Boyd 9-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Fried 11-2), 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Burrows 1-2) at Minnesota (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at St. Louis (Fedde 3-9), 2:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Ohtani 0-0) at San Francisco (Roupp 6-5), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Junk 3-1) at Baltimore (Rogers 2-0), 4:05 p.m.

Colorado (Blalock 0-2) at Cincinnati (Singer 7-7), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Montas 1-1) at Kansas City (Lorenzen 5-8), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Ogasawara 0-1) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 9-3) at San Diego (Darvish 0-1), 7:35 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 7-9) at L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 3-6), 9:38 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Colorado at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

