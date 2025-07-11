All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Toronto 54 39 .581 — New York 52 41 .559 2…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Toronto 54 39 .581 — New York 52 41 .559 2 Tampa Bay 50 44 .532 4½ Boston 50 45 .526 5 Baltimore 42 50 .457 11½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 59 35 .628 — Kansas City 46 48 .489 13 Minnesota 45 48 .484 13½ Cleveland 43 48 .473 14½ Chicago 31 62 .333 27½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 55 38 .591 — Seattle 48 45 .516 7 Texas 46 48 .489 9½ Los Angeles 45 48 .484 10 Athletics 39 56 .411 17

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 54 39 .581 — New York 53 41 .564 1½ Miami 42 50 .457 11½ Atlanta 40 52 .435 13½ Washington 38 55 .409 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 55 38 .591 — Milwaukee 53 40 .570 2 St. Louis 50 44 .532 5½ Cincinnati 48 46 .511 7½ Pittsburgh 38 56 .404 17½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 56 38 .596 — San Francisco 51 43 .543 5 San Diego 50 43 .538 5½ Arizona 46 48 .489 10 Colorado 21 72 .226 34½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 2, Toronto 1

Tampa Bay 7, Detroit 3

Boston 10, Colorado 2

N.Y. Yankees 9, Seattle 6

Minnesota 4, Chicago Cubs 2

Kansas City 4, Pittsburgh 3

Cleveland 4, Houston 2

Atlanta 9, Athletics 2

L.A. Angels 11, Texas 8

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore 3, N.Y. Mets 1, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 8, Minnesota 1

Baltimore 7, N.Y. Mets 3, 2nd game

Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3

N.Y. Yankees 6, Seattle 5, 10 innings

Athletics 5, Atlanta 4, 11 innings

Texas 11, L.A. Angels 4

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland (Allen 5-7) at Chicago White Sox (Smith 3-7), 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs (Flexen 5-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 9-6), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 3-3) at Baltimore (Kremer 7-7), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 5-5) at Detroit (Skubal 10-2), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 7-5) at Boston (Dobbins 4-1), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Williams 5-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cannon 3-7), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Mets (Senga 7-3) at Kansas City (Wacha 4-9), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Skenes 4-7) at Minnesota (Ryan 8-4), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Leiter 4-6) at Houston (McCullers 2-3), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 5-2) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-6), 9:38 p.m.

Toronto (Scherzer 0-0) at Athletics (Severino 2-10), 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Miami at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 7:35 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Toronto at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee 3, L.A. Dodgers 2, 10 innings

Philadelphia 13, San Francisco 0

Boston 10, Colorado 2

Cincinnati 7, Miami 2

Minnesota 4, Chicago Cubs 2

Washington 8, St. Louis 2

Kansas City 4, Pittsburgh 3

Arizona 8, San Diego 2

Atlanta 9, Athletics 2

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore 3, N.Y. Mets 1, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 8, Minnesota 1

Baltimore 7, N.Y. Mets 3, 2nd game

Cincinnati 6, Miami 0

St. Louis 8, Washington 1

Athletics 5, Atlanta 4, 11 innings

San Diego 4, Arizona 3

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Flexen 5-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 9-6), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 3-3) at Baltimore (Kremer 7-7), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 3-10) at Cincinnati (Burns 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Senga 7-3) at Kansas City (Wacha 4-9), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Skenes 4-7) at Minnesota (Ryan 8-4), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Parker 5-9) at Milwaukee (Priester 6-2), 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Holmes 4-8) at St. Louis (Liberatore 6-6), 8:15 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 5-2) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-6), 9:38 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 7-2) at San Diego (Bergert 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 5-5) at San Francisco (Webb 8-6), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 7:35 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

