All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|54
|39
|.581
|—
|New York
|52
|41
|.559
|2
|Tampa Bay
|50
|44
|.532
|4½
|Boston
|50
|45
|.526
|5
|Baltimore
|42
|50
|.457
|11½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|59
|35
|.628
|—
|Kansas City
|46
|48
|.489
|13
|Minnesota
|45
|48
|.484
|13½
|Cleveland
|43
|48
|.473
|14½
|Chicago
|31
|62
|.333
|27½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|55
|38
|.591
|—
|Seattle
|48
|45
|.516
|7
|Texas
|46
|48
|.489
|9½
|Los Angeles
|45
|48
|.484
|10
|Athletics
|39
|56
|.411
|17
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|54
|39
|.581
|—
|New York
|53
|41
|.564
|1½
|Miami
|42
|50
|.457
|11½
|Atlanta
|40
|52
|.435
|13½
|Washington
|38
|55
|.409
|16
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|55
|38
|.591
|—
|Milwaukee
|53
|40
|.570
|2
|St. Louis
|50
|44
|.532
|5½
|Cincinnati
|48
|46
|.511
|7½
|Pittsburgh
|38
|56
|.404
|17½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|56
|38
|.596
|—
|San Francisco
|51
|43
|.543
|5
|San Diego
|50
|43
|.538
|5½
|Arizona
|46
|48
|.489
|10
|Colorado
|21
|72
|.226
|34½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 2, Toronto 1
Tampa Bay 7, Detroit 3
Boston 10, Colorado 2
N.Y. Yankees 9, Seattle 6
Minnesota 4, Chicago Cubs 2
Kansas City 4, Pittsburgh 3
Cleveland 4, Houston 2
Atlanta 9, Athletics 2
L.A. Angels 11, Texas 8
N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Baltimore 3, N.Y. Mets 1, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 8, Minnesota 1
Baltimore 7, N.Y. Mets 3, 2nd game
Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3
N.Y. Yankees 6, Seattle 5, 10 innings
Athletics 5, Atlanta 4, 11 innings
Texas 11, L.A. Angels 4
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Cleveland (Allen 5-7) at Chicago White Sox (Smith 3-7), 3:10 p.m., 1st game
Chicago Cubs (Flexen 5-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 9-6), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Cabrera 3-3) at Baltimore (Kremer 7-7), 7:05 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 5-5) at Detroit (Skubal 10-2), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 7-5) at Boston (Dobbins 4-1), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Williams 5-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cannon 3-7), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Mets (Senga 7-3) at Kansas City (Wacha 4-9), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Skenes 4-7) at Minnesota (Ryan 8-4), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Leiter 4-6) at Houston (McCullers 2-3), 8:10 p.m.
Arizona (Nelson 5-2) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-6), 9:38 p.m.
Toronto (Scherzer 0-0) at Athletics (Severino 2-10), 10:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Seattle at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Miami at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 7:35 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Toronto at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee 3, L.A. Dodgers 2, 10 innings
Philadelphia 13, San Francisco 0
Boston 10, Colorado 2
Cincinnati 7, Miami 2
Minnesota 4, Chicago Cubs 2
Washington 8, St. Louis 2
Kansas City 4, Pittsburgh 3
Arizona 8, San Diego 2
Atlanta 9, Athletics 2
N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Baltimore 3, N.Y. Mets 1, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 8, Minnesota 1
Baltimore 7, N.Y. Mets 3, 2nd game
Cincinnati 6, Miami 0
St. Louis 8, Washington 1
Athletics 5, Atlanta 4, 11 innings
San Diego 4, Arizona 3
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Flexen 5-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 9-6), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Cabrera 3-3) at Baltimore (Kremer 7-7), 7:05 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 3-10) at Cincinnati (Burns 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Senga 7-3) at Kansas City (Wacha 4-9), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Skenes 4-7) at Minnesota (Ryan 8-4), 8:10 p.m.
Washington (Parker 5-9) at Milwaukee (Priester 6-2), 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Holmes 4-8) at St. Louis (Liberatore 6-6), 8:15 p.m.
Arizona (Nelson 5-2) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-6), 9:38 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suárez 7-2) at San Diego (Bergert 1-0), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (May 5-5) at San Francisco (Webb 8-6), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Miami at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Colorado at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Diego, 7:35 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
