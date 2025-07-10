All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|54
|39
|.581
|—
|New York
|51
|41
|.554
|2½
|Tampa Bay
|50
|43
|.538
|4
|Boston
|49
|45
|.521
|5½
|Baltimore
|40
|50
|.444
|12½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|59
|35
|.628
|—
|Kansas City
|46
|48
|.489
|13
|Minnesota
|45
|47
|.489
|13
|Cleveland
|43
|48
|.473
|14½
|Chicago
|31
|62
|.333
|27½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|55
|38
|.591
|—
|Seattle
|48
|44
|.522
|6½
|Texas
|45
|47
|.489
|9½
|Los Angeles
|44
|47
|.484
|10
|Athletics
|38
|55
|.409
|17
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|54
|39
|.581
|—
|New York
|53
|39
|.576
|½
|Miami
|42
|49
|.462
|11
|Atlanta
|39
|51
|.433
|13½
|Washington
|38
|54
|.413
|15½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|54
|38
|.587
|—
|Milwaukee
|53
|40
|.570
|1½
|St. Louis
|49
|44
|.527
|5½
|Cincinnati
|47
|46
|.505
|7½
|Pittsburgh
|38
|56
|.404
|17
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|56
|38
|.596
|—
|San Francisco
|51
|43
|.543
|5
|San Diego
|49
|43
|.533
|6
|Arizona
|46
|47
|.495
|9½
|Colorado
|21
|72
|.226
|34½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit 4, Tampa Bay 2
Boston 10, Colorado 2
Toronto 6, Chicago White Sox 1, 7 innings
N.Y. Mets 7, Baltimore 6, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 10, Seattle 3
Kansas City 4, Pittsburgh 3
Minnesota 8, Chicago Cubs 1
Cleveland 10, Houston 6, 10 innings
Texas 13, L.A. Angels 1
Athletics 10, Atlanta 1
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 2, Toronto 1
Tampa Bay 7, Detroit 3
Boston 10, Colorado 2
N.Y. Yankees 9, Seattle 6
Minnesota 4, Chicago Cubs 2
Kansas City 4, Pittsburgh 3
Cleveland 4, Houston 2
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Atlanta at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 6-4) at Baltimore (Morton 5-7), 12:05 p.m., 1st game
Chicago Cubs (Rea 6-3) at Minnesota (Paddack 3-7), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Baltimore (Sugano 6-5), 5:05 p.m., 2nd game
Seattle (Woo 8-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-6) at Boston (Buehler 6-6), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Allen 5-7) at Chicago White Sox (Cannon 3-7), 7:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Strider 3-7) at Athletics (Sears 7-7), 9:05 p.m.
Texas (Corbin 5-7) at L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 3-8), 9:38 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Toronto at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Boston 10, Colorado 2
N.Y. Mets 7, Baltimore 6, 10 innings
Kansas City 4, Pittsburgh 3
Milwaukee 3, L.A. Dodgers 1
Miami 12, Cincinnati 2
Minnesota 8, Chicago Cubs 1
St. Louis 4, Washington 2
San Diego 1, Arizona 0
San Francisco 4, Philadelphia 3
Athletics 10, Atlanta 1
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee 3, L.A. Dodgers 2, 10 innings
Philadelphia 13, San Francisco 0
Boston 10, Colorado 2
Cincinnati 7, Miami 2
Minnesota 4, Chicago Cubs 2
Washington 8, St. Louis 2
Kansas City 4, Pittsburgh 3
Arizona 8, San Diego 2
Atlanta at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 6-4) at Baltimore (Morton 5-7), 12:05 p.m., 1st game
Chicago Cubs (Rea 6-3) at Minnesota (Paddack 3-7), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Baltimore (Sugano 6-5), 5:05 p.m., 2nd game
Miami (Quantrill 3-7) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 5-6), 5:10 p.m.
Washington (Soroka 3-6) at St. Louis (Mikolas 4-6), 7:45 p.m.
Atlanta (Strider 3-7) at Athletics (Sears 7-7), 9:05 p.m.
Arizona (Rodriguez 3-5) at San Diego (Vásquez 3-4), 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
