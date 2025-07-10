All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Toronto 54 39 .581 — New York 51 41 .554 2½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Toronto 54 39 .581 — New York 51 41 .554 2½ Tampa Bay 50 43 .538 4 Boston 49 45 .521 5½ Baltimore 40 50 .444 12½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 59 35 .628 — Kansas City 46 48 .489 13 Minnesota 45 47 .489 13 Cleveland 43 48 .473 14½ Chicago 31 62 .333 27½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 55 38 .591 — Seattle 48 44 .522 6½ Texas 45 47 .489 9½ Los Angeles 44 47 .484 10 Athletics 38 55 .409 17

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 54 39 .581 — New York 53 39 .576 ½ Miami 42 49 .462 11 Atlanta 39 51 .433 13½ Washington 38 54 .413 15½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 54 38 .587 — Milwaukee 53 40 .570 1½ St. Louis 49 44 .527 5½ Cincinnati 47 46 .505 7½ Pittsburgh 38 56 .404 17

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 56 38 .596 — San Francisco 51 43 .543 5 San Diego 49 43 .533 6 Arizona 46 47 .495 9½ Colorado 21 72 .226 34½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit 4, Tampa Bay 2

Boston 10, Colorado 2

Toronto 6, Chicago White Sox 1, 7 innings

N.Y. Mets 7, Baltimore 6, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 10, Seattle 3

Kansas City 4, Pittsburgh 3

Minnesota 8, Chicago Cubs 1

Cleveland 10, Houston 6, 10 innings

Texas 13, L.A. Angels 1

Athletics 10, Atlanta 1

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 2, Toronto 1

Tampa Bay 7, Detroit 3

Boston 10, Colorado 2

N.Y. Yankees 9, Seattle 6

Minnesota 4, Chicago Cubs 2

Kansas City 4, Pittsburgh 3

Cleveland 4, Houston 2

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Atlanta at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 6-4) at Baltimore (Morton 5-7), 12:05 p.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs (Rea 6-3) at Minnesota (Paddack 3-7), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Baltimore (Sugano 6-5), 5:05 p.m., 2nd game

Seattle (Woo 8-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-6) at Boston (Buehler 6-6), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Allen 5-7) at Chicago White Sox (Cannon 3-7), 7:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 3-7) at Athletics (Sears 7-7), 9:05 p.m.

Texas (Corbin 5-7) at L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 3-8), 9:38 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Toronto at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Boston 10, Colorado 2

N.Y. Mets 7, Baltimore 6, 10 innings

Kansas City 4, Pittsburgh 3

Milwaukee 3, L.A. Dodgers 1

Miami 12, Cincinnati 2

Minnesota 8, Chicago Cubs 1

St. Louis 4, Washington 2

San Diego 1, Arizona 0

San Francisco 4, Philadelphia 3

Athletics 10, Atlanta 1

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee 3, L.A. Dodgers 2, 10 innings

Philadelphia 13, San Francisco 0

Boston 10, Colorado 2

Cincinnati 7, Miami 2

Minnesota 4, Chicago Cubs 2

Washington 8, St. Louis 2

Kansas City 4, Pittsburgh 3

Arizona 8, San Diego 2

Atlanta at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 6-4) at Baltimore (Morton 5-7), 12:05 p.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs (Rea 6-3) at Minnesota (Paddack 3-7), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Baltimore (Sugano 6-5), 5:05 p.m., 2nd game

Miami (Quantrill 3-7) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 5-6), 5:10 p.m.

Washington (Soroka 3-6) at St. Louis (Mikolas 4-6), 7:45 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 3-7) at Athletics (Sears 7-7), 9:05 p.m.

Arizona (Rodriguez 3-5) at San Diego (Vásquez 3-4), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

