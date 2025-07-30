All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Toronto 64 46 .582 — New York 58 49 .542 4½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Toronto 64 46 .582 — New York 58 49 .542 4½ Boston 59 51 .536 5 Tampa Bay 54 54 .500 9 Baltimore 50 59 .459 13½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 64 46 .582 — Cleveland 53 54 .495 9½ Kansas City 53 55 .491 10 Minnesota 51 57 .472 12 Chicago 39 69 .361 24

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 61 47 .565 — Seattle 57 51 .528 4 Texas 56 52 .519 5 Los Angeles 53 55 .491 8 Athletics 47 63 .427 15

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 62 46 .574 — Philadelphia 61 46 .570 ½ Miami 51 55 .481 10 Atlanta 45 61 .425 16 Washington 44 63 .411 17½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 64 43 .598 — Chicago 62 45 .579 2 Cincinnati 56 52 .519 8½ St. Louis 55 54 .505 10 Pittsburgh 46 62 .426 18½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 63 45 .583 — San Diego 59 49 .546 4 San Francisco 54 54 .500 9 Arizona 51 58 .468 12½ Colorado 28 79 .262 34½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore 16, Toronto 4, 1st game

Baltimore 3, Toronto 2, 2nd game

Cleveland 10, Colorado 4

Detroit 12, Arizona 2

N.Y. Yankees 7, Tampa Bay 5

Philadelphia 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Boston 8, Minnesota 5

Kansas City 9, Atlanta 6

Houston 7, Washington 4

Athletics 6, Seattle 1

L.A. Angels 8, Texas 5

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit 7, Arizona 2

Boston 13, Minnesota 1

Toronto 9, Baltimore 8

Atlanta at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Seattle at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Pepiot 6-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 2-2), 1:05 p.m.

Texas (Rocker 4-4) at Seattle (Kirby 5-5), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Kansas City at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Arizona at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 10, Colorado 4

Detroit 12, Arizona 2

Philadelphia 6, Chicago White Sox 3

L.A. Dodgers 5, Cincinnati 4

Milwaukee 9, Chicago Cubs 3

Kansas City 9, Atlanta 6

Miami 5, St. Louis 0

Houston 7, Washington 4

Pittsburgh 3, San Francisco 1

San Diego 7, N.Y. Mets 1

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit 7, Arizona 2

Atlanta at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta (Carrasco 2-2) at Cincinnati (Abbott 8-1), 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Arizona at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

