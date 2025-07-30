All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|64
|46
|.582
|—
|New York
|58
|49
|.542
|4½
|Boston
|59
|51
|.536
|5
|Tampa Bay
|54
|54
|.500
|9
|Baltimore
|50
|59
|.459
|13½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|64
|46
|.582
|—
|Cleveland
|53
|54
|.495
|9½
|Kansas City
|53
|55
|.491
|10
|Minnesota
|51
|57
|.472
|12
|Chicago
|39
|69
|.361
|24
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|61
|47
|.565
|—
|Seattle
|57
|51
|.528
|4
|Texas
|56
|52
|.519
|5
|Los Angeles
|53
|55
|.491
|8
|Athletics
|47
|63
|.427
|15
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|62
|46
|.574
|—
|Philadelphia
|61
|46
|.570
|½
|Miami
|51
|55
|.481
|10
|Atlanta
|45
|61
|.425
|16
|Washington
|44
|63
|.411
|17½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|64
|43
|.598
|—
|Chicago
|62
|45
|.579
|2
|Cincinnati
|56
|52
|.519
|8½
|St. Louis
|55
|54
|.505
|10
|Pittsburgh
|46
|62
|.426
|18½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|63
|45
|.583
|—
|San Diego
|59
|49
|.546
|4
|San Francisco
|54
|54
|.500
|9
|Arizona
|51
|58
|.468
|12½
|Colorado
|28
|79
|.262
|34½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore 16, Toronto 4, 1st game
Baltimore 3, Toronto 2, 2nd game
Cleveland 10, Colorado 4
Detroit 12, Arizona 2
N.Y. Yankees 7, Tampa Bay 5
Philadelphia 6, Chicago White Sox 3
Boston 8, Minnesota 5
Kansas City 9, Atlanta 6
Houston 7, Washington 4
Athletics 6, Seattle 1
L.A. Angels 8, Texas 5
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit 7, Arizona 2
Boston 13, Minnesota 1
Toronto 9, Baltimore 8
Atlanta at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Washington at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Colorado at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Seattle at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Pepiot 6-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 2-2), 1:05 p.m.
Texas (Rocker 4-4) at Seattle (Kirby 5-5), 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Detroit at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Kansas City at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Arizona at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland 10, Colorado 4
Detroit 12, Arizona 2
Philadelphia 6, Chicago White Sox 3
L.A. Dodgers 5, Cincinnati 4
Milwaukee 9, Chicago Cubs 3
Kansas City 9, Atlanta 6
Miami 5, St. Louis 0
Houston 7, Washington 4
Pittsburgh 3, San Francisco 1
San Diego 7, N.Y. Mets 1
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit 7, Arizona 2
Atlanta at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Washington at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta (Carrasco 2-2) at Cincinnati (Abbott 8-1), 7:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Detroit at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Arizona at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.