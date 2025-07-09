All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|54
|38
|.587
|—
|New York
|50
|41
|.549
|3½
|Tampa Bay
|49
|43
|.533
|5
|Boston
|48
|45
|.516
|6½
|Baltimore
|40
|50
|.444
|13
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|59
|34
|.634
|—
|Kansas City
|45
|48
|.484
|14
|Minnesota
|44
|47
|.484
|14
|Cleveland
|42
|48
|.467
|15½
|Chicago
|30
|62
|.326
|28½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|55
|37
|.598
|—
|Seattle
|48
|43
|.527
|6½
|Texas
|45
|47
|.489
|10
|Los Angeles
|44
|47
|.484
|10½
|Athletics
|38
|55
|.409
|17½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|53
|39
|.576
|—
|Philadelphia
|53
|39
|.576
|—
|Miami
|42
|48
|.467
|10
|Atlanta
|39
|51
|.433
|13
|Washington
|37
|54
|.407
|15½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|54
|37
|.593
|—
|Milwaukee
|52
|40
|.565
|2½
|St. Louis
|49
|43
|.533
|5½
|Cincinnati
|46
|46
|.500
|8½
|Pittsburgh
|38
|55
|.409
|17
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|56
|37
|.602
|—
|San Francisco
|51
|42
|.548
|5
|San Diego
|49
|42
|.538
|6
|Arizona
|45
|47
|.489
|10½
|Colorado
|21
|71
|.228
|34½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Detroit 5, Tampa Bay 1
Kansas City 9, Pittsburgh 3
Boston 9, Colorado 3
Toronto 8, Chicago White Sox 4
Cleveland 7, Houston 5
L.A. Angels 6, Texas 5
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit 4, Tampa Bay 2
Boston 10, Colorado 2
Toronto 6, Chicago White Sox 1, 7 innings
N.Y. Mets 7, Baltimore 6, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 10, Seattle 3
Kansas City 4, Pittsburgh 3
Minnesota 8, Chicago Cubs 1
Cleveland 10, Houston 6, 10 innings
Texas 13, L.A. Angels 1
Athletics 10, Atlanta 1
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto (Lauer 4-1) at Chicago White Sox (Houser 4-2), 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Littell 7-7) at Detroit (Olson 4-3), 5:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 6-4) at Baltimore (Sugano 6-5), 7:05 p.m.
Seattle (Evans 3-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 3-12) at Boston (Giolito 5-1), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Horton 3-2) at Minnesota (Festa 2-3), 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Falter 6-4) at Kansas City (Bubic 7-6), 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Cecconi 3-4) at Houston (Walter 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Rocker 3-4) at L.A. Angels (Hendricks 5-6), 9:38 p.m.
Atlanta (Elder 2-6) at Athletics (Spence 2-4), 10:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Athletics, 9:05 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Miami 5, Cincinnati 1
Kansas City 9, Pittsburgh 3
Boston 9, Colorado 3
Milwaukee 9, L.A. Dodgers 1
San Francisco 3, Philadelphia 1
Arizona 6, San Diego 3
Tuesday’s Games
Boston 10, Colorado 2
N.Y. Mets 7, Baltimore 6, 10 innings
Kansas City 4, Pittsburgh 3
Milwaukee 3, L.A. Dodgers 1
Miami 12, Cincinnati 2
Minnesota 8, Chicago Cubs 1
St. Louis 4, Washington 2
San Diego 1, Arizona 0
San Francisco 4, Philadelphia 3
Athletics 10, Atlanta 1
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 1-0) at Milwaukee (Quintana 6-3), 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Luzardo 7-5) at San Francisco (Verlander 0-6), 3:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 6-4) at Baltimore (Sugano 6-5), 7:05 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 3-12) at Boston (Giolito 5-1), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 4-8) at Cincinnati (Abbott 7-1), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Horton 3-2) at Minnesota (Festa 2-3), 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Falter 6-4) at Kansas City (Bubic 7-6), 7:40 p.m.
Washington (Gore 3-8) at St. Louis (Pallante 5-4), 7:45 p.m.
Arizona (Pfaadt 8-6) at San Diego (Cease 3-8), 9:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Elder 2-6) at Athletics (Spence 2-4), 10:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Miami at Cincinnati, 5:10 p.m.
Washington at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Atlanta at Athletics, 9:05 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
