All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Toronto 54 38 .587 — New York 50 41 .549 3½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Toronto 54 38 .587 — New York 50 41 .549 3½ Tampa Bay 49 43 .533 5 Boston 48 45 .516 6½ Baltimore 40 50 .444 13

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 59 34 .634 — Kansas City 45 48 .484 14 Minnesota 44 47 .484 14 Cleveland 42 48 .467 15½ Chicago 30 62 .326 28½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 55 37 .598 — Seattle 48 43 .527 6½ Texas 45 47 .489 10 Los Angeles 44 47 .484 10½ Athletics 38 55 .409 17½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 53 39 .576 — Philadelphia 53 39 .576 — Miami 42 48 .467 10 Atlanta 39 51 .433 13 Washington 37 54 .407 15½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 54 37 .593 — Milwaukee 52 40 .565 2½ St. Louis 49 43 .533 5½ Cincinnati 46 46 .500 8½ Pittsburgh 38 55 .409 17

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 56 37 .602 — San Francisco 51 42 .548 5 San Diego 49 42 .538 6 Arizona 45 47 .489 10½ Colorado 21 71 .228 34½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Detroit 5, Tampa Bay 1

Kansas City 9, Pittsburgh 3

Boston 9, Colorado 3

Toronto 8, Chicago White Sox 4

Cleveland 7, Houston 5

L.A. Angels 6, Texas 5

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit 4, Tampa Bay 2

Boston 10, Colorado 2

Toronto 6, Chicago White Sox 1, 7 innings

N.Y. Mets 7, Baltimore 6, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 10, Seattle 3

Kansas City 4, Pittsburgh 3

Minnesota 8, Chicago Cubs 1

Cleveland 10, Houston 6, 10 innings

Texas 13, L.A. Angels 1

Athletics 10, Atlanta 1

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto (Lauer 4-1) at Chicago White Sox (Houser 4-2), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Littell 7-7) at Detroit (Olson 4-3), 5:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 6-4) at Baltimore (Sugano 6-5), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Evans 3-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 3-12) at Boston (Giolito 5-1), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Horton 3-2) at Minnesota (Festa 2-3), 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Falter 6-4) at Kansas City (Bubic 7-6), 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Cecconi 3-4) at Houston (Walter 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Rocker 3-4) at L.A. Angels (Hendricks 5-6), 9:38 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 2-6) at Athletics (Spence 2-4), 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Athletics, 9:05 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Miami 5, Cincinnati 1

Kansas City 9, Pittsburgh 3

Boston 9, Colorado 3

Milwaukee 9, L.A. Dodgers 1

San Francisco 3, Philadelphia 1

Arizona 6, San Diego 3

Tuesday’s Games

Boston 10, Colorado 2

N.Y. Mets 7, Baltimore 6, 10 innings

Kansas City 4, Pittsburgh 3

Milwaukee 3, L.A. Dodgers 1

Miami 12, Cincinnati 2

Minnesota 8, Chicago Cubs 1

St. Louis 4, Washington 2

San Diego 1, Arizona 0

San Francisco 4, Philadelphia 3

Athletics 10, Atlanta 1

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 1-0) at Milwaukee (Quintana 6-3), 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Luzardo 7-5) at San Francisco (Verlander 0-6), 3:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 6-4) at Baltimore (Sugano 6-5), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 3-12) at Boston (Giolito 5-1), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 4-8) at Cincinnati (Abbott 7-1), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Horton 3-2) at Minnesota (Festa 2-3), 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Falter 6-4) at Kansas City (Bubic 7-6), 7:40 p.m.

Washington (Gore 3-8) at St. Louis (Pallante 5-4), 7:45 p.m.

Arizona (Pfaadt 8-6) at San Diego (Cease 3-8), 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 2-6) at Athletics (Spence 2-4), 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati, 5:10 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Atlanta at Athletics, 9:05 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.