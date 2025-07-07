All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Toronto 53 38 .582 — New York 49 41 .544 3½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Toronto 53 38 .582 — New York 49 41 .544 3½ Tampa Bay 49 42 .538 4 Boston 47 45 .511 6½ Baltimore 40 49 .449 12

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 58 34 .630 — Kansas City 44 48 .478 14 Minnesota 43 47 .478 14 Cleveland 41 48 .461 15½ Chicago 30 61 .330 27½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 55 36 .604 — Seattle 48 42 .533 6½ Texas 44 46 .489 10½ Los Angeles 43 46 .483 11 Athletics 37 55 .402 18½

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 53 37 .589 — New York 52 39 .571 1½ Miami 41 48 .461 11½ Atlanta 39 50 .438 13½ Washington 37 53 .411 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 54 36 .600 — Milwaukee 51 40 .560 3½ St. Louis 48 43 .527 6½ Cincinnati 46 45 .505 8½ Pittsburgh 38 54 .413 17

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 56 36 .609 — San Diego 48 41 .539 6½ San Francisco 49 42 .538 6½ Arizona 44 46 .489 11 Colorado 21 70 .231 34½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 2, Atlanta 1

Toronto 3, L.A. Angels 2

Boston 6, Washington 4

Detroit 7, Cleveland 2, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 6, N.Y. Mets 4

Tampa Bay 7, Minnesota 5, 10 innings

Colorado 6, Chicago White Sox 4

Kansas City 4, Arizona 0

Seattle 1, Pittsburgh 0

Houston 5, L.A. Dodgers 1

San Diego 4, Texas 1

San Francisco 6, Athletics 2

Monday’s Games

Detroit 5, Tampa Bay 1

Kansas City 9, Pittsburgh 3

Boston 9, Colorado 3

Toronto 8, Chicago White Sox 4

Cleveland 7, Houston 5

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Holmes 8-4) at Baltimore (Young 0-3), 6:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Pepiot 6-6) at Detroit (Flaherty 5-9), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Warren 5-4), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 1-9) at Boston (Bello 4-3), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 5-2) at Minnesota (Woods Richardson 4-4), 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 3-10) at Kansas City (Lugo 6-5), 7:40 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 8-4) at Chicago White Sox (Civale 1-5), 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Cantillo 1-0) at Houston (Brown 9-3), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 5-3) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 6-5), 9:38 p.m.

Atlanta (Fuentes 0-2) at Athletics (Springs 6-6), 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Atlanta at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 2, Atlanta 1

Milwaukee 3, Miami 1

Philadelphia 3, Cincinnati 1

Boston 6, Washington 4

N.Y. Yankees 6, N.Y. Mets 4

Colorado 6, Chicago White Sox 4

Kansas City 4, Arizona 0

Seattle 1, Pittsburgh 0

Houston 5, L.A. Dodgers 1

Chicago Cubs 11, St. Louis 0

San Diego 4, Texas 1

San Francisco 6, Athletics 2

Monday’s Games

Miami 5, Cincinnati 1

Kansas City 9, Pittsburgh 3

Boston 9, Colorado 3

Milwaukee 9, L.A. Dodgers 1

Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Holmes 8-4) at Baltimore (Young 0-3), 6:35 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 1-9) at Boston (Bello 4-3), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Pérez 1-2) at Cincinnati (Martinez 6-8), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 5-2) at Minnesota (Woods Richardson 4-4), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-0) at Milwaukee (Misiorowski 3-1), 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 3-10) at Kansas City (Lugo 6-5), 7:40 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 7-3) at St. Louis (Gray 8-3), 7:45 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 7-4) at San Diego (Pivetta 9-2), 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Walker 3-5) at San Francisco (Ray 9-3), 9:45 p.m.

Atlanta (Fuentes 0-2) at Athletics (Springs 6-6), 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

