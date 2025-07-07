All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|53
|38
|.582
|—
|New York
|49
|41
|.544
|3½
|Tampa Bay
|49
|42
|.538
|4
|Boston
|47
|45
|.511
|6½
|Baltimore
|40
|49
|.449
|12
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|58
|34
|.630
|—
|Kansas City
|44
|48
|.478
|14
|Minnesota
|43
|47
|.478
|14
|Cleveland
|41
|48
|.461
|15½
|Chicago
|30
|61
|.330
|27½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|55
|36
|.604
|—
|Seattle
|48
|42
|.533
|6½
|Texas
|44
|46
|.489
|10½
|Los Angeles
|43
|46
|.483
|11
|Athletics
|37
|55
|.402
|18½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|53
|37
|.589
|—
|New York
|52
|39
|.571
|1½
|Miami
|41
|48
|.461
|11½
|Atlanta
|39
|50
|.438
|13½
|Washington
|37
|53
|.411
|16
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|54
|36
|.600
|—
|Milwaukee
|51
|40
|.560
|3½
|St. Louis
|48
|43
|.527
|6½
|Cincinnati
|46
|45
|.505
|8½
|Pittsburgh
|38
|54
|.413
|17
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|56
|36
|.609
|—
|San Diego
|48
|41
|.539
|6½
|San Francisco
|49
|42
|.538
|6½
|Arizona
|44
|46
|.489
|11
|Colorado
|21
|70
|.231
|34½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore 2, Atlanta 1
Toronto 3, L.A. Angels 2
Boston 6, Washington 4
Detroit 7, Cleveland 2, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 6, N.Y. Mets 4
Tampa Bay 7, Minnesota 5, 10 innings
Colorado 6, Chicago White Sox 4
Kansas City 4, Arizona 0
Seattle 1, Pittsburgh 0
Houston 5, L.A. Dodgers 1
San Diego 4, Texas 1
San Francisco 6, Athletics 2
Monday’s Games
Detroit 5, Tampa Bay 1
Kansas City 9, Pittsburgh 3
Boston 9, Colorado 3
Toronto 8, Chicago White Sox 4
Cleveland 7, Houston 5
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Holmes 8-4) at Baltimore (Young 0-3), 6:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Pepiot 6-6) at Detroit (Flaherty 5-9), 6:40 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Warren 5-4), 7:05 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 1-9) at Boston (Bello 4-3), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 5-2) at Minnesota (Woods Richardson 4-4), 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 3-10) at Kansas City (Lugo 6-5), 7:40 p.m.
Toronto (Bassitt 8-4) at Chicago White Sox (Civale 1-5), 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Cantillo 1-0) at Houston (Brown 9-3), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Eovaldi 5-3) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 6-5), 9:38 p.m.
Atlanta (Fuentes 0-2) at Athletics (Springs 6-6), 10:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Atlanta at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore 2, Atlanta 1
Milwaukee 3, Miami 1
Philadelphia 3, Cincinnati 1
Boston 6, Washington 4
N.Y. Yankees 6, N.Y. Mets 4
Colorado 6, Chicago White Sox 4
Kansas City 4, Arizona 0
Seattle 1, Pittsburgh 0
Houston 5, L.A. Dodgers 1
Chicago Cubs 11, St. Louis 0
San Diego 4, Texas 1
San Francisco 6, Athletics 2
Monday’s Games
Miami 5, Cincinnati 1
Kansas City 9, Pittsburgh 3
Boston 9, Colorado 3
Milwaukee 9, L.A. Dodgers 1
Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Holmes 8-4) at Baltimore (Young 0-3), 6:35 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 1-9) at Boston (Bello 4-3), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Pérez 1-2) at Cincinnati (Martinez 6-8), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 5-2) at Minnesota (Woods Richardson 4-4), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-0) at Milwaukee (Misiorowski 3-1), 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 3-10) at Kansas City (Lugo 6-5), 7:40 p.m.
Washington (Irvin 7-3) at St. Louis (Gray 8-3), 7:45 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 7-4) at San Diego (Pivetta 9-2), 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Walker 3-5) at San Francisco (Ray 9-3), 9:45 p.m.
Atlanta (Fuentes 0-2) at Athletics (Springs 6-6), 10:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Washington at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
