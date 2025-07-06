All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Toronto 52 38 .578 — New York 49 41 .544 3…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Toronto 52 38 .578 — New York 49 41 .544 3 Tampa Bay 49 41 .544 3 Boston 46 45 .505 6½ Baltimore 40 49 .449 11½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 57 34 .626 — Minnesota 43 47 .478 13½ Kansas City 43 48 .473 14 Cleveland 40 48 .455 15½ Chicago 30 60 .333 26½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 54 35 .607 — Seattle 47 42 .528 7 Texas 44 45 .494 10 Los Angeles 43 46 .483 11 Athletics 37 54 .407 18

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 53 37 .589 — New York 52 39 .571 1½ Miami 40 48 .455 12 Atlanta 39 50 .438 13½ Washington 37 53 .411 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 53 36 .596 — Milwaukee 50 40 .556 3½ St. Louis 48 42 .533 5½ Cincinnati 46 44 .511 7½ Pittsburgh 38 52 .422 15½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 56 34 .622 — San Diego 47 41 .534 8 San Francisco 48 42 .533 8 Arizona 44 46 .489 12 Colorado 21 69 .233 35

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota 6, Tampa Bay 5

Toronto 4, L.A. Angels 3, 11 innings

Boston 10, Washington 3

Arizona 7, Kansas City 1

N.Y. Mets 12, N.Y. Yankees 6

Baltimore 9, Atlanta 6, 10 innings

Detroit 1, Cleveland 0

Houston 6, L.A. Dodgers 4

Chicago White Sox 10, Colorado 3

Seattle 1, Pittsburgh 0

Texas 7, San Diego 4

San Francisco 7, Athletics 2

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 2, Atlanta 1

Toronto 3, L.A. Angels 2

Boston 6, Washington 4

Detroit 7, Cleveland 2, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 6, N.Y. Mets 4

Tampa Bay 7, Minnesota 5, 10 innings

Colorado 6, Chicago White Sox 4

Kansas City 4, Arizona 0

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Baz 8-3) at Detroit (Flaherty 5-9), 6:40 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 0-1) at Boston (Fitts 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Heaney 4-7) at Kansas City (Cameron 2-4), 7:40 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 4-3) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 4-7), 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 4-9) at Houston (Gordon 3-1), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (deGrom 9-2) at L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 3-6), 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Atlanta at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 6

Philadelphia 5, Cincinnati 1

Boston 10, Washington 3

Miami 4, Milwaukee 2

Arizona 7, Kansas City 1

N.Y. Mets 12, N.Y. Yankees 6

Baltimore 9, Atlanta 6, 10 innings

Houston 6, L.A. Dodgers 4

Chicago White Sox 10, Colorado 3

Seattle 1, Pittsburgh 0

Texas 7, San Diego 4

San Francisco 7, Athletics 2

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 2, Atlanta 1

Milwaukee 3, Miami 1

Philadelphia 3, Cincinnati 1

Boston 6, Washington 4

N.Y. Yankees 6, N.Y. Mets 4

Colorado 6, Chicago White Sox 4

Kansas City 4, Arizona 0

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Colorado (Gomber 0-1) at Boston (Fitts 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Junk 2-1) at Cincinnati (Singer 7-6), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 8-6) at Milwaukee (Peralta 9-4), 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Heaney 4-7) at Kansas City (Cameron 2-4), 7:40 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 6-9) at San Diego (Darvish 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Sánchez 7-2) at San Francisco (Roupp 6-5), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Colorado at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Atlanta at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.