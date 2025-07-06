All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|52
|38
|.578
|—
|New York
|49
|41
|.544
|3
|Tampa Bay
|49
|41
|.544
|3
|Boston
|46
|45
|.505
|6½
|Baltimore
|40
|49
|.449
|11½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|57
|34
|.626
|—
|Minnesota
|43
|47
|.478
|13½
|Kansas City
|43
|48
|.473
|14
|Cleveland
|40
|48
|.455
|15½
|Chicago
|30
|60
|.333
|26½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|54
|35
|.607
|—
|Seattle
|47
|42
|.528
|7
|Texas
|44
|45
|.494
|10
|Los Angeles
|43
|46
|.483
|11
|Athletics
|37
|54
|.407
|18
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|53
|37
|.589
|—
|New York
|52
|39
|.571
|1½
|Miami
|40
|48
|.455
|12
|Atlanta
|39
|50
|.438
|13½
|Washington
|37
|53
|.411
|16
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|53
|36
|.596
|—
|Milwaukee
|50
|40
|.556
|3½
|St. Louis
|48
|42
|.533
|5½
|Cincinnati
|46
|44
|.511
|7½
|Pittsburgh
|38
|52
|.422
|15½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|56
|34
|.622
|—
|San Diego
|47
|41
|.534
|8
|San Francisco
|48
|42
|.533
|8
|Arizona
|44
|46
|.489
|12
|Colorado
|21
|69
|.233
|35
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota 6, Tampa Bay 5
Toronto 4, L.A. Angels 3, 11 innings
Boston 10, Washington 3
Arizona 7, Kansas City 1
N.Y. Mets 12, N.Y. Yankees 6
Baltimore 9, Atlanta 6, 10 innings
Detroit 1, Cleveland 0
Houston 6, L.A. Dodgers 4
Chicago White Sox 10, Colorado 3
Seattle 1, Pittsburgh 0
Texas 7, San Diego 4
San Francisco 7, Athletics 2
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore 2, Atlanta 1
Toronto 3, L.A. Angels 2
Boston 6, Washington 4
Detroit 7, Cleveland 2, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 6, N.Y. Mets 4
Tampa Bay 7, Minnesota 5, 10 innings
Colorado 6, Chicago White Sox 4
Kansas City 4, Arizona 0
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Baz 8-3) at Detroit (Flaherty 5-9), 6:40 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 0-1) at Boston (Fitts 0-3), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Heaney 4-7) at Kansas City (Cameron 2-4), 7:40 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 4-3) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 4-7), 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 4-9) at Houston (Gordon 3-1), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (deGrom 9-2) at L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 3-6), 9:38 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Atlanta at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 6
Philadelphia 5, Cincinnati 1
Boston 10, Washington 3
Miami 4, Milwaukee 2
Arizona 7, Kansas City 1
N.Y. Mets 12, N.Y. Yankees 6
Baltimore 9, Atlanta 6, 10 innings
Houston 6, L.A. Dodgers 4
Chicago White Sox 10, Colorado 3
Seattle 1, Pittsburgh 0
Texas 7, San Diego 4
San Francisco 7, Athletics 2
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore 2, Atlanta 1
Milwaukee 3, Miami 1
Philadelphia 3, Cincinnati 1
Boston 6, Washington 4
N.Y. Yankees 6, N.Y. Mets 4
Colorado 6, Chicago White Sox 4
Kansas City 4, Arizona 0
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Colorado (Gomber 0-1) at Boston (Fitts 0-3), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Junk 2-1) at Cincinnati (Singer 7-6), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 8-6) at Milwaukee (Peralta 9-4), 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Heaney 4-7) at Kansas City (Cameron 2-4), 7:40 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 6-9) at San Diego (Darvish 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Sánchez 7-2) at San Francisco (Roupp 6-5), 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Colorado at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Washington at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Atlanta at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
