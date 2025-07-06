All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Toronto 51 38 .573 — New York 48 41 .539 3…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Toronto 51 38 .573 — New York 48 41 .539 3 Tampa Bay 48 41 .539 3 Boston 45 45 .500 6½ Baltimore 39 49 .443 11½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 56 34 .622 — Minnesota 43 46 .483 12½ Kansas City 42 48 .467 14 Cleveland 40 47 .460 14½ Chicago 30 59 .337 25½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 54 35 .607 — Seattle 47 42 .528 7 Texas 44 45 .494 10 Los Angeles 43 45 .489 10½ Athletics 37 54 .407 18

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 52 37 .584 — New York 52 38 .578 ½ Miami 40 47 .460 11 Atlanta 39 49 .443 12½ Washington 37 52 .416 15

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 53 36 .596 — Milwaukee 49 40 .551 4 St. Louis 48 42 .533 5½ Cincinnati 46 43 .517 7 Pittsburgh 38 52 .422 15½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 56 34 .622 — San Diego 47 41 .534 8 San Francisco 48 42 .533 8 Arizona 44 45 .494 11½ Colorado 20 69 .225 35½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Boston 11, Washington 2

N.Y. Mets 6, N.Y. Yankees 5

Seattle 6, Pittsburgh 0

Minnesota 4, Tampa Bay 3

Baltimore 3, Atlanta 2

San Diego 3, Texas 2, 10 innings

Detroit 2, Cleveland 1

Toronto 4, L.A. Angels 3, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 3, Colorado 2

Houston 18, L.A. Dodgers 1

Kansas City 9, Arizona 3

Athletics 11, San Francisco 2

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota 6, Tampa Bay 5

Toronto 4, L.A. Angels 3, 11 innings

Boston 10, Washington 3

Arizona 7, Kansas City 1

N.Y. Mets 12, N.Y. Yankees 6

Baltimore 9, Atlanta 6, 10 innings

Detroit 1, Cleveland 0

Houston 6, L.A. Dodgers 4

Chicago White Sox 10, Colorado 3

Seattle 1, Pittsburgh 0

Texas 7, San Diego 4

San Francisco 7, Athletics 2

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore (Rogers 1-0) at Atlanta (Holmes 4-7), 11:35 a.m.

Boston (Crochet 8-4) at Washington (Ogasawara 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-5) at Toronto (Gausman 6-6), 1:37 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 10-2) at Cleveland (Williams 5-4), 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Fried 10-2) at N.Y. Mets (Devenski 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 7-5) at Minnesota (Ryan 8-4), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Smith 3-6) at Colorado (Dollander 2-9), 3:10 p.m.

Houston (Gusto 5-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lorenzen 4-8) at Arizona (DeSclafani 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Skenes 4-7) at Seattle (Kirby 2-4), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Leiter 4-5) at San Diego (TBD), 9:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Birdsong 3-3) at Athletics (Lopez 2-4), 10:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 6

Philadelphia 5, Cincinnati 1

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati (Burns 0-1) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 8-3), 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 0-0) at Miami (Cabrera 3-2), 1:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Fedde 3-8) at Chicago Cubs (Boyd 8-3), 6:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Miami at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

