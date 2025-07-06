All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|51
|38
|.573
|—
|New York
|48
|41
|.539
|3
|Tampa Bay
|48
|41
|.539
|3
|Boston
|45
|45
|.500
|6½
|Baltimore
|39
|49
|.443
|11½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|56
|34
|.622
|—
|Minnesota
|43
|46
|.483
|12½
|Kansas City
|42
|48
|.467
|14
|Cleveland
|40
|47
|.460
|14½
|Chicago
|30
|59
|.337
|25½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|54
|35
|.607
|—
|Seattle
|47
|42
|.528
|7
|Texas
|44
|45
|.494
|10
|Los Angeles
|43
|45
|.489
|10½
|Athletics
|37
|54
|.407
|18
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|52
|37
|.584
|—
|New York
|52
|38
|.578
|½
|Miami
|40
|47
|.460
|11
|Atlanta
|39
|49
|.443
|12½
|Washington
|37
|52
|.416
|15
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|53
|36
|.596
|—
|Milwaukee
|49
|40
|.551
|4
|St. Louis
|48
|42
|.533
|5½
|Cincinnati
|46
|43
|.517
|7
|Pittsburgh
|38
|52
|.422
|15½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|56
|34
|.622
|—
|San Diego
|47
|41
|.534
|8
|San Francisco
|48
|42
|.533
|8
|Arizona
|44
|45
|.494
|11½
|Colorado
|20
|69
|.225
|35½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Boston 11, Washington 2
N.Y. Mets 6, N.Y. Yankees 5
Seattle 6, Pittsburgh 0
Minnesota 4, Tampa Bay 3
Baltimore 3, Atlanta 2
San Diego 3, Texas 2, 10 innings
Detroit 2, Cleveland 1
Toronto 4, L.A. Angels 3, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 3, Colorado 2
Houston 18, L.A. Dodgers 1
Kansas City 9, Arizona 3
Athletics 11, San Francisco 2
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota 6, Tampa Bay 5
Toronto 4, L.A. Angels 3, 11 innings
Boston 10, Washington 3
Arizona 7, Kansas City 1
N.Y. Mets 12, N.Y. Yankees 6
Baltimore 9, Atlanta 6, 10 innings
Detroit 1, Cleveland 0
Houston 6, L.A. Dodgers 4
Chicago White Sox 10, Colorado 3
Seattle 1, Pittsburgh 0
Texas 7, San Diego 4
San Francisco 7, Athletics 2
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore (Rogers 1-0) at Atlanta (Holmes 4-7), 11:35 a.m.
Boston (Crochet 8-4) at Washington (Ogasawara 0-0), 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-5) at Toronto (Gausman 6-6), 1:37 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 10-2) at Cleveland (Williams 5-4), 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Fried 10-2) at N.Y. Mets (Devenski 0-0), 1:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 7-5) at Minnesota (Ryan 8-4), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Smith 3-6) at Colorado (Dollander 2-9), 3:10 p.m.
Houston (Gusto 5-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Lorenzen 4-8) at Arizona (DeSclafani 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Skenes 4-7) at Seattle (Kirby 2-4), 4:10 p.m.
Texas (Leiter 4-5) at San Diego (TBD), 9:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Birdsong 3-3) at Athletics (Lopez 2-4), 10:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Boston 11, Washington 2
Cincinnati 9, Philadelphia 6
Chicago Cubs 11, St. Louis 3
N.Y. Mets 6, N.Y. Yankees 5
Seattle 6, Pittsburgh 0
Baltimore 3, Atlanta 2
San Diego 3, Texas 2, 10 innings
Milwaukee 6, Miami 5
Chicago White Sox 3, Colorado 2
Houston 18, L.A. Dodgers 1
Kansas City 9, Arizona 3
Athletics 11, San Francisco 2
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 6
Philadelphia 5, Cincinnati 1
Boston 10, Washington 3
Miami 4, Milwaukee 2
Arizona 7, Kansas City 1
N.Y. Mets 12, N.Y. Yankees 6
Baltimore 9, Atlanta 6, 10 innings
Houston 6, L.A. Dodgers 4
Chicago White Sox 10, Colorado 3
Seattle 1, Pittsburgh 0
Texas 7, San Diego 4
San Francisco 7, Athletics 2
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore (Rogers 1-0) at Atlanta (Holmes 4-7), 11:35 a.m.
Boston (Crochet 8-4) at Washington (Ogasawara 0-0), 1:35 p.m.
Cincinnati (Burns 0-1) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 8-3), 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 0-0) at Miami (Cabrera 3-2), 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Fried 10-2) at N.Y. Mets (Devenski 0-0), 1:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Smith 3-6) at Colorado (Dollander 2-9), 3:10 p.m.
Houston (Gusto 5-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Lorenzen 4-8) at Arizona (DeSclafani 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Skenes 4-7) at Seattle (Kirby 2-4), 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Fedde 3-8) at Chicago Cubs (Boyd 8-3), 6:10 p.m.
Texas (Leiter 4-5) at San Diego (TBD), 9:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Birdsong 3-3) at Athletics (Lopez 2-4), 10:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Colorado at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.