All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|50
|38
|.568
|—
|New York
|48
|40
|.545
|2
|Tampa Bay
|48
|40
|.545
|2
|Boston
|44
|45
|.494
|6½
|Baltimore
|38
|49
|.437
|11½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|55
|34
|.618
|—
|Minnesota
|42
|46
|.477
|12½
|Kansas City
|41
|47
|.466
|13½
|Cleveland
|40
|46
|.465
|13½
|Chicago
|29
|59
|.330
|25½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|52
|35
|.598
|—
|Seattle
|46
|42
|.523
|6½
|Los Angeles
|43
|44
|.494
|9
|Texas
|43
|45
|.489
|9½
|Athletics
|36
|53
|.404
|17
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|51
|37
|.580
|—
|New York
|51
|38
|.573
|½
|Miami
|39
|47
|.453
|11
|Atlanta
|39
|48
|.448
|11½
|Washington
|37
|51
|.420
|14
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|53
|35
|.602
|—
|Milwaukee
|49
|39
|.557
|4
|St. Louis
|47
|42
|.528
|6½
|Cincinnati
|46
|42
|.523
|7
|Pittsburgh
|38
|51
|.427
|15½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|56
|32
|.636
|—
|San Diego
|47
|40
|.540
|8½
|San Francisco
|47
|41
|.534
|9
|Arizona
|43
|44
|.494
|12½
|Colorado
|20
|68
|.227
|36
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Miami 4, Minnesota 1
Colorado 7, Houston 6
Washington 11, Detroit 7
L.A. Angels 5, Atlanta 1
Toronto 8, N.Y. Yankees 5
Chicago Cubs 1, Cleveland 0, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 6, Chicago White Sox 2
Kansas City 3, Seattle 2
Friday’s Games
Boston 11, Washington 2
N.Y. Mets 6, N.Y. Yankees 5
Seattle 6, Pittsburgh 0
Minnesota 4, Tampa Bay 3
Baltimore 3, Atlanta 2
San Diego 3, Texas 2, 10 innings
Detroit 2, Cleveland 1
Toronto 4, L.A. Angels 3, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 3, Colorado 2
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-6) at Minnesota (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 3-8) at Toronto (Scherzer 0-0), 3:07 p.m.
Boston (Buehler 5-6) at Washington (Parker 5-8), 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 7-7) at Atlanta (Bummer 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Wacha 4-8) at Arizona (Nelson 4-2), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 9-5) at N.Y. Mets (Montas 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 8-2) at Cleveland (Allen 5-6), 7:15 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 9-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Ohtani 0-0), 7:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cannon 2-7) at Colorado (Márquez 3-9), 9:10 p.m.
Texas (Leiter 4-5) at San Diego (Kolek 3-3), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 7-6) at Athletics (Severino 2-9), 10:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Burrows 1-2) at Seattle (Castillo 4-5), 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore at Atlanta, 11:35 a.m.
Boston at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Miami 4, Minnesota 1
Colorado 7, Houston 6
N.Y. Mets 3, Milwaukee 2
Washington 11, Detroit 7
L.A. Angels 5, Atlanta 1
Chicago Cubs 1, Cleveland 0, 10 innings
San Francisco 7, Arizona 2
L.A. Dodgers 6, Chicago White Sox 2
Friday’s Games
Boston 11, Washington 2
Cincinnati 9, Philadelphia 6
Chicago Cubs 11, St. Louis 3
N.Y. Mets 6, N.Y. Yankees 5
Seattle 6, Pittsburgh 0
Baltimore 3, Atlanta 2
San Diego 3, Texas 2, 10 innings
Milwaukee 6, Miami 5
Chicago White Sox 3, Colorado 2
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis (Liberatore 6-6) at Chicago Cubs (Pomeranz 2-1), 2:20 p.m.
Boston (Buehler 5-6) at Washington (Parker 5-8), 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Lodolo 5-5) at Philadelphia (Suárez 7-2), 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 7-7) at Atlanta (Bummer 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Wacha 4-8) at Arizona (Nelson 4-2), 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Patrick 3-7) at Miami (Quantrill 3-7), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 9-5) at N.Y. Mets (Montas 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 9-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Ohtani 0-0), 7:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cannon 2-7) at Colorado (Márquez 3-9), 9:10 p.m.
Texas (Leiter 4-5) at San Diego (Kolek 3-3), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 7-6) at Athletics (Severino 2-9), 10:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Burrows 1-2) at Seattle (Castillo 4-5), 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore at Atlanta, 11:35 a.m.
Boston at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
