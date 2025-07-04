All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Toronto 50 38 .568 — New York 48 40 .545 2…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Toronto 50 38 .568 — New York 48 40 .545 2 Tampa Bay 48 40 .545 2 Boston 44 45 .494 6½ Baltimore 38 49 .437 11½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 55 34 .618 — Minnesota 42 46 .477 12½ Kansas City 41 47 .466 13½ Cleveland 40 46 .465 13½ Chicago 29 59 .330 25½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 52 35 .598 — Seattle 46 42 .523 6½ Los Angeles 43 44 .494 9 Texas 43 45 .489 9½ Athletics 36 53 .404 17

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 51 37 .580 — New York 51 38 .573 ½ Miami 39 47 .453 11 Atlanta 39 48 .448 11½ Washington 37 51 .420 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 53 35 .602 — Milwaukee 49 39 .557 4 St. Louis 47 42 .528 6½ Cincinnati 46 42 .523 7 Pittsburgh 38 51 .427 15½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 56 32 .636 — San Diego 47 40 .540 8½ San Francisco 47 41 .534 9 Arizona 43 44 .494 12½ Colorado 20 68 .227 36

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Miami 4, Minnesota 1

Colorado 7, Houston 6

Washington 11, Detroit 7

L.A. Angels 5, Atlanta 1

Toronto 8, N.Y. Yankees 5

Chicago Cubs 1, Cleveland 0, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 6, Chicago White Sox 2

Kansas City 3, Seattle 2

Friday’s Games

Boston 11, Washington 2

N.Y. Mets 6, N.Y. Yankees 5

Seattle 6, Pittsburgh 0

Minnesota 4, Tampa Bay 3

Baltimore 3, Atlanta 2

San Diego 3, Texas 2, 10 innings

Detroit 2, Cleveland 1

Toronto 4, L.A. Angels 3, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 3, Colorado 2

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-6) at Minnesota (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 3-8) at Toronto (Scherzer 0-0), 3:07 p.m.

Boston (Buehler 5-6) at Washington (Parker 5-8), 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 7-7) at Atlanta (Bummer 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Wacha 4-8) at Arizona (Nelson 4-2), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 9-5) at N.Y. Mets (Montas 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 8-2) at Cleveland (Allen 5-6), 7:15 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 9-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Ohtani 0-0), 7:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cannon 2-7) at Colorado (Márquez 3-9), 9:10 p.m.

Texas (Leiter 4-5) at San Diego (Kolek 3-3), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 7-6) at Athletics (Severino 2-9), 10:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Burrows 1-2) at Seattle (Castillo 4-5), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at Atlanta, 11:35 a.m.

Boston at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati 9, Philadelphia 6

Chicago Cubs 11, St. Louis 3

N.Y. Mets 6, N.Y. Yankees 5

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis (Liberatore 6-6) at Chicago Cubs (Pomeranz 2-1), 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lodolo 5-5) at Philadelphia (Suárez 7-2), 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Patrick 3-7) at Miami (Quantrill 3-7), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 9-5) at N.Y. Mets (Montas 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 6:10 p.m.

