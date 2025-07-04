Live Radio
Home » Sports » Baseball Glance

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

July 4, 2025, 1:05 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Toronto 49 38 .563
New York 48 39 .552 1
Tampa Bay 48 39 .552 1
Boston 43 45 .489
Baltimore 37 49 .430 11½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Detroit 54 34 .614
Minnesota 41 46 .471 12½
Cleveland 40 45 .471 12½
Kansas City 41 47 .466 13
Chicago 28 59 .322 25½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 52 35 .598
Seattle 45 42 .517 7
Los Angeles 43 43 .500
Texas 43 44 .494 9
Athletics 36 53 .404 17

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 51 36 .586
New York 50 38 .568
Miami 39 46 .459 11
Atlanta 39 47 .453 11½
Washington 37 50 .425 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 52 35 .598
Milwaukee 48 39 .552 4
St. Louis 47 41 .534
Cincinnati 45 42 .517 7
Pittsburgh 38 50 .432 14½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 56 32 .636
San Diego 46 40 .535 9
San Francisco 47 41 .534 9
Arizona 43 44 .494 12½
Colorado 20 67 .230 35½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 6, Athletics 5

Detroit 11, Washington 2, 1st game

Boston 5, Cincinnati 3, 1st game

Minnesota 2, Miami 1

Washington 9, Detroit 4, 2nd game

Cincinnati 8, Boston 4, 2nd game

Atlanta 8, L.A. Angels 3

Toronto 11, N.Y. Yankees 9

Texas 6, Baltimore 0

Chicago Cubs 5, Cleveland 4

Houston 5, Colorado 3

Seattle 3, Kansas City 2

L.A. Dodgers 5, Chicago White Sox 4

Thursday’s Games

Miami 4, Minnesota 1

Colorado 7, Houston 6

Washington 11, Detroit 7

L.A. Angels 5, Atlanta 1

Toronto 8, N.Y. Yankees 5

Chicago Cubs 1, Cleveland 0, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 6, Chicago White Sox 2

Kansas City 3, Seattle 2

Friday’s Games

Boston (Giolito 4-1) at Washington (Soroka 3-5), 11:05 a.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Hagenman 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Falter 6-3) at Seattle (Woo 7-4), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Littell 7-7) at Minnesota (Paddack 3-7), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Rocker 3-4) at San Diego (Vásquez 3-4), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Hendricks 5-6) at Toronto (Lauer 4-1), 7:07 p.m.

Detroit (Olson 4-3) at Cleveland (Cecconi 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Morton 4-7) at Atlanta (Strider 3-6), 7:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Houser 3-2) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-11), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (McCullers 1-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Casparius 6-2), 9:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 6-6) at Arizona (Rodriguez 3-4), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Verlander 0-5) at Athletics (Sears 6-7), 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 0

Milwaukee 7, N.Y. Mets 2, 1st game

Detroit 11, Washington 2, 1st game

San Diego 6, Philadelphia 4, 1st game

Boston 5, Cincinnati 3, 1st game

Philadelphia 5, San Diego 1, 2nd game

Minnesota 2, Miami 1

Washington 9, Detroit 4, 2nd game

Cincinnati 8, Boston 4, 2nd game

Atlanta 8, L.A. Angels 3

N.Y. Mets 7, Milwaukee 3, 2nd game

Chicago Cubs 5, Cleveland 4

Houston 5, Colorado 3

San Francisco 6, Arizona 5, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 5, Chicago White Sox 4

Thursday’s Games

Miami 4, Minnesota 1

Colorado 7, Houston 6

N.Y. Mets 3, Milwaukee 2

Washington 11, Detroit 7

L.A. Angels 5, Atlanta 1

Chicago Cubs 1, Cleveland 0, 10 innings

San Francisco 7, Arizona 2

L.A. Dodgers 6, Chicago White Sox 2

Friday’s Games

Boston (Giolito 4-1) at Washington (Soroka 3-5), 11:05 a.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 7-1) at Philadelphia (Luzardo 7-4), 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 4-5) at Chicago Cubs (Rea 5-3), 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Hagenman 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Falter 6-3) at Seattle (Woo 7-4), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Rocker 3-4) at San Diego (Vásquez 3-4), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Priester 6-2) at Miami (Alcantara 4-8), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Morton 4-7) at Atlanta (Strider 3-6), 7:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Houser 3-2) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-11), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (McCullers 1-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Casparius 6-2), 9:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 6-6) at Arizona (Rodriguez 3-4), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Verlander 0-5) at Athletics (Sears 6-7), 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up