All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|49
|38
|.563
|—
|New York
|48
|39
|.552
|1
|Tampa Bay
|48
|39
|.552
|1
|Boston
|43
|45
|.489
|6½
|Baltimore
|37
|49
|.430
|11½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|54
|34
|.614
|—
|Minnesota
|41
|46
|.471
|12½
|Cleveland
|40
|45
|.471
|12½
|Kansas City
|41
|47
|.466
|13
|Chicago
|28
|59
|.322
|25½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|52
|35
|.598
|—
|Seattle
|45
|42
|.517
|7
|Los Angeles
|43
|43
|.500
|8½
|Texas
|43
|44
|.494
|9
|Athletics
|36
|53
|.404
|17
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|51
|36
|.586
|—
|New York
|50
|38
|.568
|1½
|Miami
|39
|46
|.459
|11
|Atlanta
|39
|47
|.453
|11½
|Washington
|37
|50
|.425
|14
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|52
|35
|.598
|—
|Milwaukee
|48
|39
|.552
|4
|St. Louis
|47
|41
|.534
|5½
|Cincinnati
|45
|42
|.517
|7
|Pittsburgh
|38
|50
|.432
|14½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|56
|32
|.636
|—
|San Diego
|46
|40
|.535
|9
|San Francisco
|47
|41
|.534
|9
|Arizona
|43
|44
|.494
|12½
|Colorado
|20
|67
|.230
|35½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 6, Athletics 5
Detroit 11, Washington 2, 1st game
Boston 5, Cincinnati 3, 1st game
Minnesota 2, Miami 1
Washington 9, Detroit 4, 2nd game
Cincinnati 8, Boston 4, 2nd game
Atlanta 8, L.A. Angels 3
Toronto 11, N.Y. Yankees 9
Texas 6, Baltimore 0
Chicago Cubs 5, Cleveland 4
Houston 5, Colorado 3
Seattle 3, Kansas City 2
L.A. Dodgers 5, Chicago White Sox 4
Thursday’s Games
Miami 4, Minnesota 1
Colorado 7, Houston 6
Washington 11, Detroit 7
L.A. Angels 5, Atlanta 1
Toronto 8, N.Y. Yankees 5
Chicago Cubs 1, Cleveland 0, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 6, Chicago White Sox 2
Kansas City 3, Seattle 2
Friday’s Games
Boston (Giolito 4-1) at Washington (Soroka 3-5), 11:05 a.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Hagenman 0-0), 3:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Falter 6-3) at Seattle (Woo 7-4), 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Littell 7-7) at Minnesota (Paddack 3-7), 4:10 p.m.
Texas (Rocker 3-4) at San Diego (Vásquez 3-4), 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Hendricks 5-6) at Toronto (Lauer 4-1), 7:07 p.m.
Detroit (Olson 4-3) at Cleveland (Cecconi 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Morton 4-7) at Atlanta (Strider 3-6), 7:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Houser 3-2) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-11), 8:10 p.m.
Houston (McCullers 1-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Casparius 6-2), 9:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 6-6) at Arizona (Rodriguez 3-4), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Verlander 0-5) at Athletics (Sears 6-7), 10:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Boston at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.
Texas at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 0
Milwaukee 7, N.Y. Mets 2, 1st game
Detroit 11, Washington 2, 1st game
San Diego 6, Philadelphia 4, 1st game
Boston 5, Cincinnati 3, 1st game
Philadelphia 5, San Diego 1, 2nd game
Minnesota 2, Miami 1
Washington 9, Detroit 4, 2nd game
Cincinnati 8, Boston 4, 2nd game
Atlanta 8, L.A. Angels 3
N.Y. Mets 7, Milwaukee 3, 2nd game
Chicago Cubs 5, Cleveland 4
Houston 5, Colorado 3
San Francisco 6, Arizona 5, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 5, Chicago White Sox 4
Thursday’s Games
Miami 4, Minnesota 1
Colorado 7, Houston 6
N.Y. Mets 3, Milwaukee 2
Washington 11, Detroit 7
L.A. Angels 5, Atlanta 1
Chicago Cubs 1, Cleveland 0, 10 innings
San Francisco 7, Arizona 2
L.A. Dodgers 6, Chicago White Sox 2
Friday’s Games
Boston (Giolito 4-1) at Washington (Soroka 3-5), 11:05 a.m.
Cincinnati (Abbott 7-1) at Philadelphia (Luzardo 7-4), 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 4-5) at Chicago Cubs (Rea 5-3), 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Hagenman 0-0), 3:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Falter 6-3) at Seattle (Woo 7-4), 4:10 p.m.
Texas (Rocker 3-4) at San Diego (Vásquez 3-4), 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Priester 6-2) at Miami (Alcantara 4-8), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Morton 4-7) at Atlanta (Strider 3-6), 7:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Houser 3-2) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-11), 8:10 p.m.
Houston (McCullers 1-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Casparius 6-2), 9:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 6-6) at Arizona (Rodriguez 3-4), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Verlander 0-5) at Athletics (Sears 6-7), 10:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Boston at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.
Texas at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.