All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Toronto 49 38 .563 — New York 48 39 .552 1 Tampa Bay 48 39 .552 1 Boston 43 45 .489 6½ Baltimore 37 49 .430 11½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 54 34 .614 — Minnesota 41 46 .471 12½ Cleveland 40 45 .471 12½ Kansas City 41 47 .466 13 Chicago 28 59 .322 25½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 52 35 .598 — Seattle 45 42 .517 7 Los Angeles 43 43 .500 8½ Texas 43 44 .494 9 Athletics 36 53 .404 17

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 51 36 .586 — New York 50 38 .568 1½ Miami 39 46 .459 11 Atlanta 39 47 .453 11½ Washington 37 50 .425 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 52 35 .598 — Milwaukee 48 39 .552 4 St. Louis 47 41 .534 5½ Cincinnati 45 42 .517 7 Pittsburgh 38 50 .432 14½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 56 32 .636 — San Diego 46 40 .535 9 San Francisco 47 41 .534 9 Arizona 43 44 .494 12½ Colorado 20 67 .230 35½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 6, Athletics 5

Detroit 11, Washington 2, 1st game

Boston 5, Cincinnati 3, 1st game

Minnesota 2, Miami 1

Washington 9, Detroit 4, 2nd game

Cincinnati 8, Boston 4, 2nd game

Atlanta 8, L.A. Angels 3

Toronto 11, N.Y. Yankees 9

Texas 6, Baltimore 0

Chicago Cubs 5, Cleveland 4

Houston 5, Colorado 3

Seattle 3, Kansas City 2

L.A. Dodgers 5, Chicago White Sox 4

Thursday’s Games

Miami 4, Minnesota 1

Colorado 7, Houston 6

Washington 11, Detroit 7

L.A. Angels 5, Atlanta 1

Toronto 8, N.Y. Yankees 5

Chicago Cubs 1, Cleveland 0, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 6, Chicago White Sox 2

Kansas City 3, Seattle 2

Friday’s Games

Boston (Giolito 4-1) at Washington (Soroka 3-5), 11:05 a.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Hagenman 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Falter 6-3) at Seattle (Woo 7-4), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Littell 7-7) at Minnesota (Paddack 3-7), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Rocker 3-4) at San Diego (Vásquez 3-4), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Hendricks 5-6) at Toronto (Lauer 4-1), 7:07 p.m.

Detroit (Olson 4-3) at Cleveland (Cecconi 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Morton 4-7) at Atlanta (Strider 3-6), 7:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Houser 3-2) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-11), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (McCullers 1-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Casparius 6-2), 9:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 6-6) at Arizona (Rodriguez 3-4), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Verlander 0-5) at Athletics (Sears 6-7), 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 0

Milwaukee 7, N.Y. Mets 2, 1st game

Detroit 11, Washington 2, 1st game

San Diego 6, Philadelphia 4, 1st game

Boston 5, Cincinnati 3, 1st game

Philadelphia 5, San Diego 1, 2nd game

Minnesota 2, Miami 1

Washington 9, Detroit 4, 2nd game

Cincinnati 8, Boston 4, 2nd game

Atlanta 8, L.A. Angels 3

N.Y. Mets 7, Milwaukee 3, 2nd game

Chicago Cubs 5, Cleveland 4

Houston 5, Colorado 3

San Francisco 6, Arizona 5, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 5, Chicago White Sox 4

Thursday’s Games

Miami 4, Minnesota 1

Colorado 7, Houston 6

N.Y. Mets 3, Milwaukee 2

Washington 11, Detroit 7

L.A. Angels 5, Atlanta 1

Chicago Cubs 1, Cleveland 0, 10 innings

San Francisco 7, Arizona 2

L.A. Dodgers 6, Chicago White Sox 2

Friday’s Games

Boston (Giolito 4-1) at Washington (Soroka 3-5), 11:05 a.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 7-1) at Philadelphia (Luzardo 7-4), 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 4-5) at Chicago Cubs (Rea 5-3), 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Hagenman 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Falter 6-3) at Seattle (Woo 7-4), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Rocker 3-4) at San Diego (Vásquez 3-4), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Priester 6-2) at Miami (Alcantara 4-8), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Morton 4-7) at Atlanta (Strider 3-6), 7:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Houser 3-2) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-11), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (McCullers 1-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Casparius 6-2), 9:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 6-6) at Arizona (Rodriguez 3-4), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Verlander 0-5) at Athletics (Sears 6-7), 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

