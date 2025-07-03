All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 48 38 .558 — Toronto 48 38 .558 —…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 48 38 .558 — Toronto 48 38 .558 — Tampa Bay 48 39 .552 ½ Boston 43 45 .489 6 Baltimore 37 49 .430 11

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 54 33 .621 — Minnesota 41 45 .477 12½ Cleveland 40 44 .476 12½ Kansas City 40 47 .460 14 Chicago 28 57 .329 25

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 52 34 .605 — Seattle 45 41 .523 7 Texas 43 44 .494 9½ Los Angeles 42 43 .494 9½ Athletics 36 53 .404 17½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 51 36 .586 — New York 49 38 .563 2 Atlanta 39 46 .459 11 Miami 38 46 .452 11½ Washington 36 50 .419 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 51 35 .593 — Milwaukee 48 38 .558 3 St. Louis 47 41 .534 5 Cincinnati 45 42 .517 6½ Pittsburgh 38 50 .432 14

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 54 32 .628 — San Diego 46 40 .535 8 San Francisco 46 41 .529 8½ Arizona 43 43 .500 11 Colorado 19 67 .221 35

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto 12, N.Y. Yankees 5

Miami 2, Minnesota 0

L.A. Angels 4, Atlanta 0

Athletics 4, Tampa Bay 3, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 5, Cleveland 2

Texas 10, Baltimore 2

Houston 6, Colorado 5

Kansas City 6, Seattle 3

L.A. Dodgers 6, Chicago White Sox 1

Detroit at Washington, ppd.

Cincinnati at Boston, sus.

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 6, Athletics 5

Detroit 11, Washington 2, 1st game

Boston 5, Cincinnati 3, 1st game

Minnesota 2, Miami 1

Washington 9, Detroit 4, 2nd game

Cincinnati 8, Boston 4, 2nd game

Atlanta 8, L.A. Angels 3

Toronto 11, N.Y. Yankees 9

Texas 6, Baltimore 0

Chicago Cubs 5, Cleveland 4

Houston 5, Colorado 3

Seattle 3, Kansas City 2

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota (Festa 2-2) at Miami (Pérez 0-2), 12:10 p.m.

Houston (Walter 1-1) at Colorado (Freeland 1-9), 3:10 p.m.

Detroit (Enns 1-0) at Washington (Irvin 6-3), 6:45 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 4-4) at Toronto (Bassitt 7-4), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Soriano 5-5) at Atlanta (Elder 2-5), 7:15 p.m.

Cleveland (Ortiz 4-9) at Chicago Cubs (Horton 3-2), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Civale 1-4) at L.A. Dodgers (May 4-5), 10:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lugo 5-5) at Seattle (Evans 3-2), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston at Washington, 11:05 a.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

San Diego at Philadelphia, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee (Quintana 6-2) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 5-4), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Ray 8-3) at Arizona (Pfaadt 8-5), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

