All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|48
|38
|.558
|—
|Toronto
|48
|38
|.558
|—
|Tampa Bay
|48
|39
|.552
|½
|Boston
|43
|45
|.489
|6
|Baltimore
|37
|49
|.430
|11
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|54
|33
|.621
|—
|Minnesota
|41
|45
|.477
|12½
|Cleveland
|40
|44
|.476
|12½
|Kansas City
|40
|47
|.460
|14
|Chicago
|28
|57
|.329
|25
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|52
|34
|.605
|—
|Seattle
|45
|41
|.523
|7
|Texas
|43
|44
|.494
|9½
|Los Angeles
|42
|43
|.494
|9½
|Athletics
|36
|53
|.404
|17½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|51
|36
|.586
|—
|New York
|49
|38
|.563
|2
|Atlanta
|39
|46
|.459
|11
|Miami
|38
|46
|.452
|11½
|Washington
|36
|50
|.419
|14½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|51
|35
|.593
|—
|Milwaukee
|48
|38
|.558
|3
|St. Louis
|47
|41
|.534
|5
|Cincinnati
|45
|42
|.517
|6½
|Pittsburgh
|38
|50
|.432
|14
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|54
|32
|.628
|—
|San Diego
|46
|40
|.535
|8
|San Francisco
|46
|41
|.529
|8½
|Arizona
|43
|43
|.500
|11
|Colorado
|19
|67
|.221
|35
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto 12, N.Y. Yankees 5
Miami 2, Minnesota 0
L.A. Angels 4, Atlanta 0
Athletics 4, Tampa Bay 3, 10 innings
Chicago Cubs 5, Cleveland 2
Texas 10, Baltimore 2
Houston 6, Colorado 5
Kansas City 6, Seattle 3
L.A. Dodgers 6, Chicago White Sox 1
Detroit at Washington, ppd.
Cincinnati at Boston, sus.
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 6, Athletics 5
Detroit 11, Washington 2, 1st game
Boston 5, Cincinnati 3, 1st game
Minnesota 2, Miami 1
Washington 9, Detroit 4, 2nd game
Cincinnati 8, Boston 4, 2nd game
Atlanta 8, L.A. Angels 3
Toronto 11, N.Y. Yankees 9
Texas 6, Baltimore 0
Chicago Cubs 5, Cleveland 4
Houston 5, Colorado 3
Seattle 3, Kansas City 2
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota (Festa 2-2) at Miami (Pérez 0-2), 12:10 p.m.
Houston (Walter 1-1) at Colorado (Freeland 1-9), 3:10 p.m.
Detroit (Enns 1-0) at Washington (Irvin 6-3), 6:45 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 4-4) at Toronto (Bassitt 7-4), 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Soriano 5-5) at Atlanta (Elder 2-5), 7:15 p.m.
Cleveland (Ortiz 4-9) at Chicago Cubs (Horton 3-2), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Civale 1-4) at L.A. Dodgers (May 4-5), 10:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Lugo 5-5) at Seattle (Evans 3-2), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Boston at Washington, 11:05 a.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 3:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Miami 2, Minnesota 0
Pittsburgh 1, St. Louis 0
L.A. Angels 4, Atlanta 0
Chicago Cubs 5, Cleveland 2
Houston 6, Colorado 5
Arizona 8, San Francisco 2
L.A. Dodgers 6, Chicago White Sox 1
Detroit at Washington, ppd.
Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Cincinnati at Boston, sus.
San Diego at Philadelphia, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 0
Milwaukee 7, N.Y. Mets 2, 1st game
Detroit 11, Washington 2, 1st game
San Diego 6, Philadelphia 4, 1st game
Boston 5, Cincinnati 3, 1st game
Philadelphia 5, San Diego 1, 2nd game
Minnesota 2, Miami 1
Washington 9, Detroit 4, 2nd game
Cincinnati 8, Boston 4, 2nd game
Atlanta 8, L.A. Angels 3
N.Y. Mets 7, Milwaukee 3, 2nd game
Chicago Cubs 5, Cleveland 4
Houston 5, Colorado 3
San Francisco 6, Arizona 5, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota (Festa 2-2) at Miami (Pérez 0-2), 12:10 p.m.
Houston (Walter 1-1) at Colorado (Freeland 1-9), 3:10 p.m.
Detroit (Enns 1-0) at Washington (Irvin 6-3), 6:45 p.m.
Milwaukee (Quintana 6-2) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 5-4), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Soriano 5-5) at Atlanta (Elder 2-5), 7:15 p.m.
Cleveland (Ortiz 4-9) at Chicago Cubs (Horton 3-2), 8:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Ray 8-3) at Arizona (Pfaadt 8-5), 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Civale 1-4) at L.A. Dodgers (May 4-5), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Boston at Washington, 11:05 a.m.
Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 3:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
