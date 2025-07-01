All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 48 37 .565 — Tampa Bay 47 38 .553…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 48 37 .565 — Tampa Bay 47 38 .553 1 Toronto 47 38 .553 1 Boston 42 44 .488 6½ Baltimore 37 47 .440 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 53 32 .624 — Cleveland 40 42 .488 11½ Minnesota 40 44 .476 12½ Kansas City 39 46 .459 14 Chicago 28 56 .333 24½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 50 34 .595 — Seattle 44 40 .524 6 Los Angeles 41 42 .494 8½ Texas 41 44 .482 9½ Athletics 35 52 .402 16½

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 50 35 .588 — New York 48 37 .565 2 Atlanta 38 45 .458 11 Miami 37 45 .451 11½ Washington 35 49 .417 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 49 35 .583 — Milwaukee 47 37 .560 2 St. Louis 47 39 .547 3 Cincinnati 44 41 .518 5½ Pittsburgh 36 50 .419 14

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 53 32 .624 — San Diego 45 39 .536 7½ San Francisco 45 40 .529 8 Arizona 42 42 .500 10½ Colorado 19 65 .226 33½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Toronto 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

Boston 13, Cincinnati 6

Athletics 6, Tampa Bay 4

Baltimore 10, Texas 6, 11 innings

Seattle 6, Kansas City 2

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto 12, N.Y. Yankees 5

Minnesota at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Athletics at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Athletics (Spence 2-3) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 5-6), 12:10 p.m.

Detroit (Holton 3-3) at Washington (TBD), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Minnesota (Woods Richardson 3-4) at Miami (Junk 2-0), 6:40 p.m.

Detroit (Flaherty 5-9) at Washington (Gore 3-8), 6:45 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees (Warren 5-4) at Toronto (Berríos 4-3), 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati (Martinez 5-8) at Boston (Bello 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 3-6) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:15 p.m.

Baltimore (Sugano 6-4) at Texas (Eovaldi 4-3), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 4-8) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 4-2), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Brown 8-3) at Colorado (Gomber 0-1), 8:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Cameron 2-4) at Seattle (Gilbert 2-2), 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Burke 4-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-0), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota at Miami, 12:10 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh 7, St. Louis 0

Philadelphia 4, San Diego 0

Boston 13, Cincinnati 6

Arizona 4, San Francisco 2

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, ppd.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

San Diego at Philadelphia, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis (Gray 8-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-10), 12:35 p.m.

Detroit (Holton 3-3) at Washington (TBD), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

San Diego (Cease 3-7) at Philadelphia (Abel 2-1), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

San Diego (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), 6:15 p.m., 2nd game

Minnesota (Woods Richardson 3-4) at Miami (Junk 2-0), 6:40 p.m.

Detroit (Flaherty 5-9) at Washington (Gore 3-8), 6:45 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati (Martinez 5-8) at Boston (Bello 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Misiorowski 3-0) at N.Y. Mets (Tidwell 0-1), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 3-6) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:15 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 4-8) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 4-2), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Brown 8-3) at Colorado (Gomber 0-1), 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Roupp 6-5) at Arizona (Kelly 7-4), 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Burke 4-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-0), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota at Miami, 12:10 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

