All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|48
|37
|.565
|—
|Tampa Bay
|47
|38
|.553
|1
|Toronto
|47
|38
|.553
|1
|Boston
|42
|44
|.488
|6½
|Baltimore
|37
|47
|.440
|10½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|53
|32
|.624
|—
|Cleveland
|40
|42
|.488
|11½
|Minnesota
|40
|44
|.476
|12½
|Kansas City
|39
|46
|.459
|14
|Chicago
|28
|56
|.333
|24½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|50
|34
|.595
|—
|Seattle
|44
|40
|.524
|6
|Los Angeles
|41
|42
|.494
|8½
|Texas
|41
|44
|.482
|9½
|Athletics
|35
|52
|.402
|16½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|50
|35
|.588
|—
|New York
|48
|37
|.565
|2
|Atlanta
|38
|45
|.458
|11
|Miami
|37
|45
|.451
|11½
|Washington
|35
|49
|.417
|14½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|49
|35
|.583
|—
|Milwaukee
|47
|37
|.560
|2
|St. Louis
|47
|39
|.547
|3
|Cincinnati
|44
|41
|.518
|5½
|Pittsburgh
|36
|50
|.419
|14
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|53
|32
|.624
|—
|San Diego
|45
|39
|.536
|7½
|San Francisco
|45
|40
|.529
|8
|Arizona
|42
|42
|.500
|10½
|Colorado
|19
|65
|.226
|33½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Toronto 5, N.Y. Yankees 4
Boston 13, Cincinnati 6
Athletics 6, Tampa Bay 4
Baltimore 10, Texas 6, 11 innings
Seattle 6, Kansas City 2
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto 12, N.Y. Yankees 5
Minnesota at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Athletics at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Baltimore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Detroit at Washington, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Athletics (Spence 2-3) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 5-6), 12:10 p.m.
Detroit (Holton 3-3) at Washington (TBD), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Minnesota (Woods Richardson 3-4) at Miami (Junk 2-0), 6:40 p.m.
Detroit (Flaherty 5-9) at Washington (Gore 3-8), 6:45 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees (Warren 5-4) at Toronto (Berríos 4-3), 7:07 p.m.
Cincinnati (Martinez 5-8) at Boston (Bello 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 3-6) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:15 p.m.
Baltimore (Sugano 6-4) at Texas (Eovaldi 4-3), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 4-8) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 4-2), 8:05 p.m.
Houston (Brown 8-3) at Colorado (Gomber 0-1), 8:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Cameron 2-4) at Seattle (Gilbert 2-2), 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Burke 4-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-0), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota at Miami, 12:10 p.m.
Houston at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Detroit at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh 7, St. Louis 0
Philadelphia 4, San Diego 0
Boston 13, Cincinnati 6
Arizona 4, San Francisco 2
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Detroit at Washington, ppd.
Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
San Diego at Philadelphia, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis (Gray 8-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-10), 12:35 p.m.
Detroit (Holton 3-3) at Washington (TBD), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
San Diego (Cease 3-7) at Philadelphia (Abel 2-1), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
San Diego (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), 6:15 p.m., 2nd game
Minnesota (Woods Richardson 3-4) at Miami (Junk 2-0), 6:40 p.m.
Detroit (Flaherty 5-9) at Washington (Gore 3-8), 6:45 p.m., 2nd game
Cincinnati (Martinez 5-8) at Boston (Bello 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Misiorowski 3-0) at N.Y. Mets (Tidwell 0-1), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 3-6) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:15 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 4-8) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 4-2), 8:05 p.m.
Houston (Brown 8-3) at Colorado (Gomber 0-1), 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Roupp 6-5) at Arizona (Kelly 7-4), 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Burke 4-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-0), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota at Miami, 12:10 p.m.
Houston at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Detroit at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
