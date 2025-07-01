All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|48
|36
|.571
|—
|Tampa Bay
|47
|38
|.553
|1½
|Toronto
|46
|38
|.548
|2
|Boston
|42
|44
|.488
|7
|Baltimore
|37
|47
|.440
|11
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|53
|32
|.624
|—
|Cleveland
|40
|42
|.488
|11½
|Minnesota
|40
|44
|.476
|12½
|Kansas City
|39
|46
|.459
|14
|Chicago
|28
|56
|.333
|24½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|50
|34
|.595
|—
|Seattle
|44
|40
|.524
|6
|Los Angeles
|41
|42
|.494
|8½
|Texas
|41
|44
|.482
|9½
|Athletics
|35
|52
|.402
|16½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|50
|35
|.588
|—
|New York
|48
|37
|.565
|2
|Atlanta
|38
|45
|.458
|11
|Miami
|37
|45
|.451
|11½
|Washington
|35
|49
|.417
|14½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|49
|35
|.583
|—
|Milwaukee
|47
|37
|.560
|2
|St. Louis
|47
|39
|.547
|3
|Cincinnati
|44
|41
|.518
|5½
|Pittsburgh
|36
|50
|.419
|14
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|53
|32
|.624
|—
|San Diego
|45
|39
|.536
|7½
|San Francisco
|45
|40
|.529
|8
|Arizona
|42
|42
|.500
|10½
|Colorado
|19
|65
|.226
|33½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
St. Louis 7, Cleveland 0
Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 1
Toronto 5, Boston 3
Houston 2, Chicago Cubs 0
L.A. Dodgers 5, Kansas City 1
N.Y. Yankees 12, Athletics 5
Chicago White Sox 5, San Francisco 2
Seattle 6, Texas 4, 12 innings
Washington 7, L.A. Angels 4, 11 innings
Detroit 3, Minnesota 0
Monday’s Games
Toronto 5, N.Y. Yankees 4
Boston 13, Cincinnati 6
Athletics 6, Tampa Bay 4
Baltimore 10, Texas 6, 11 innings
Seattle 6, Kansas City 2
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Fried 10-2) at Toronto (Gausman 6-6), 3:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 8-3) at Miami (Cabrera 2-2), 6:40 p.m.
Detroit (Flaherty 5-9) at Washington (Williams 3-9), 6:45 p.m.
Athletics (Springs 6-6) at Tampa Bay (Baz 8-3), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Singer 7-6) at Boston (Fitts 0-3), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-5) at Atlanta (Fuentes 0-2), 7:15 p.m.
Baltimore (Young 0-2) at Texas (deGrom 8-2), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Williams 5-3) at Chicago Cubs (Boyd 7-3), 8:05 p.m.
Houston (Gordon 3-1) at Colorado (Dollander 2-8), 8:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Lorenzen 4-8) at Seattle (Hancock 3-4), 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Smith 3-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 7-6), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Athletics at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Baltimore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
St. Louis 7, Cleveland 0
Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 1
Pittsburgh 12, N.Y. Mets 1
Cincinnati 3, San Diego 2
Houston 2, Chicago Cubs 0
L.A. Dodgers 5, Kansas City 1
Chicago White Sox 5, San Francisco 2
Colorado 4, Milwaukee 3, 11 innings
Miami 6, Arizona 4
Washington 7, L.A. Angels 4, 11 innings
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh 7, St. Louis 0
Philadelphia 4, San Diego 0
Boston 13, Cincinnati 6
Arizona 4, San Francisco 2
Tuesday’s Games
San Diego (Pivetta 8-2) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 6-2), 6:35 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 8-3) at Miami (Cabrera 2-2), 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Pallante 5-4) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 4-7), 6:40 p.m.
Detroit (Flaherty 5-9) at Washington (Williams 3-9), 6:45 p.m.
Cincinnati (Singer 7-6) at Boston (Fitts 0-3), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 8-4) at N.Y. Mets (Holmes 8-4), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-5) at Atlanta (Fuentes 0-2), 7:15 p.m.
Cleveland (Williams 5-3) at Chicago Cubs (Boyd 7-3), 8:05 p.m.
Houston (Gordon 3-1) at Colorado (Dollander 2-8), 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Birdsong 3-2) at Arizona (Gallen 5-9), 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Smith 3-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 7-6), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
San Diego at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
