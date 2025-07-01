All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 48 36 .571 — Tampa Bay 47 38 .553…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 48 36 .571 — Tampa Bay 47 38 .553 1½ Toronto 46 38 .548 2 Boston 42 44 .488 7 Baltimore 37 47 .440 11

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 53 32 .624 — Cleveland 40 42 .488 11½ Minnesota 40 44 .476 12½ Kansas City 39 46 .459 14 Chicago 28 56 .333 24½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 50 34 .595 — Seattle 44 40 .524 6 Los Angeles 41 42 .494 8½ Texas 41 44 .482 9½ Athletics 35 52 .402 16½

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 50 35 .588 — New York 48 37 .565 2 Atlanta 38 45 .458 11 Miami 37 45 .451 11½ Washington 35 49 .417 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 49 35 .583 — Milwaukee 47 37 .560 2 St. Louis 47 39 .547 3 Cincinnati 44 41 .518 5½ Pittsburgh 36 50 .419 14

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 53 32 .624 — San Diego 45 39 .536 7½ San Francisco 45 40 .529 8 Arizona 42 42 .500 10½ Colorado 19 65 .226 33½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 1

Toronto 5, Boston 3

N.Y. Yankees 12, Athletics 5

Seattle 6, Texas 4, 12 innings

Monday’s Games

Toronto 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

Athletics 6, Tampa Bay 4

Baltimore 10, Texas 6, 11 innings

Seattle 6, Kansas City 2

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Fried 10-2) at Toronto (Gausman 6-6), 3:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 8-3) at Miami (Cabrera 2-2), 6:40 p.m.

Detroit (Flaherty 5-9) at Washington (Williams 3-9), 6:45 p.m.

Athletics (Springs 6-6) at Tampa Bay (Baz 8-3), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Singer 7-6) at Boston (Fitts 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-5) at Atlanta (Fuentes 0-2), 7:15 p.m.

Baltimore (Young 0-2) at Texas (deGrom 8-2), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Williams 5-3) at Chicago Cubs (Boyd 7-3), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Gordon 3-1) at Colorado (Dollander 2-8), 8:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Lorenzen 4-8) at Seattle (Hancock 3-4), 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Smith 3-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 7-6), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Athletics at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

St. Louis 7, Cleveland 0

Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 1

Pittsburgh 12, N.Y. Mets 1

Cincinnati 3, San Diego 2

Houston 2, Chicago Cubs 0

L.A. Dodgers 5, Kansas City 1

Chicago White Sox 5, San Francisco 2

Colorado 4, Milwaukee 3, 11 innings

Miami 6, Arizona 4

Washington 7, L.A. Angels 4, 11 innings

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh 7, St. Louis 0

Philadelphia 4, San Diego 0

Boston 13, Cincinnati 6

Arizona 4, San Francisco 2

Tuesday’s Games

San Diego (Pivetta 8-2) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 6-2), 6:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 8-3) at Miami (Cabrera 2-2), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Pallante 5-4) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 4-7), 6:40 p.m.

Detroit (Flaherty 5-9) at Washington (Williams 3-9), 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Singer 7-6) at Boston (Fitts 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 8-4) at N.Y. Mets (Holmes 8-4), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-5) at Atlanta (Fuentes 0-2), 7:15 p.m.

Cleveland (Williams 5-3) at Chicago Cubs (Boyd 7-3), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Gordon 3-1) at Colorado (Dollander 2-8), 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Birdsong 3-2) at Arizona (Gallen 5-9), 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Smith 3-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 7-6), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

San Diego at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

