All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Toronto 63 44 .589 — New York 57 49 .538 5½ Boston 57 51 .528 6½ Tampa Bay 54 53 .505 9 Baltimore 48 58 .453 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 62 46 .574 — Cleveland 52 54 .491 9 Kansas City 52 55 .486 9½ Minnesota 51 55 .481 10 Chicago 39 68 .364 22½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 60 47 .561 — Seattle 57 50 .533 3 Texas 56 51 .523 4 Los Angeles 52 55 .486 8 Athletics 46 63 .422 15

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 62 45 .579 — Philadelphia 60 46 .566 1½ Miami 50 55 .476 11 Atlanta 45 60 .429 16 Washington 44 62 .415 17½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 63 43 .594 — Chicago 62 44 .585 1 Cincinnati 56 51 .523 7½ St. Louis 55 53 .509 9 Pittsburgh 45 62 .421 18½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 62 45 .579 — San Diego 58 49 .542 4 San Francisco 54 53 .505 8 Arizona 51 56 .477 11 Colorado 28 78 .264 33½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Detroit 5, Arizona 1

Baltimore 11, Toronto 4

Colorado 8, Cleveland 6

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Chicago White Sox 6, Philadelphia 2

Washington 2, Houston 1

Minnesota 5, Boston 4

Atlanta 10, Kansas City 7

L.A. Angels 6, Texas 4

Seattle 3, Athletics 1

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m., 1st game

Toronto at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Seattle at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto (Berríos 7-4) at Baltimore (Kremer 8-7), 12:35 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 6-2) at Detroit (Paddack 3-9), 1:10 p.m.

Boston (Bello 6-5) at Minnesota (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Wentz 2-2) at Kansas City (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Walker 3-5) at Chicago White Sox (Houser 6-2), 2:10 p.m.

Washington (Gore 4-10) at Houston (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 2-10) at Cleveland (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Littell 8-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Warren 6-5), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 8-3) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 7-7), 9:38 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 8-5) at Athletics (Springs 9-7), 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Detroit 5, Arizona 1

Colorado 8, Cleveland 6

L.A. Dodgers 5, Cincinnati 2

Chicago White Sox 6, Philadelphia 2

St. Louis 7, Miami 1

Milwaukee 8, Chicago Cubs 4

Washington 2, Houston 1

Atlanta 10, Kansas City 7

Pittsburgh 6, San Francisco 5

San Diego 7, N.Y. Mets 6

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona (Nelson 6-2) at Detroit (Paddack 3-9), 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Wentz 2-2) at Kansas City (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 7-4) at Milwaukee (Peralta 12-4), 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Walker 3-5) at Chicago White Sox (Houser 6-2), 2:10 p.m.

Washington (Gore 4-10) at Houston (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Burrows 1-3) at San Francisco (Webb 9-8), 3:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Holmes 9-5) at San Diego (Darvish 0-3), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 2-10) at Cleveland (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Ohtani 0-0) at Cincinnati (Martinez 9-9), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Quantrill 3-8) at St. Louis (Mikolas 6-7), 7:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

