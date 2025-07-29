All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|63
|44
|.589
|—
|New York
|57
|49
|.538
|5½
|Boston
|57
|51
|.528
|6½
|Tampa Bay
|54
|53
|.505
|9
|Baltimore
|48
|58
|.453
|14½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|62
|46
|.574
|—
|Cleveland
|52
|54
|.491
|9
|Kansas City
|52
|55
|.486
|9½
|Minnesota
|51
|55
|.481
|10
|Chicago
|39
|68
|.364
|22½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|60
|47
|.561
|—
|Seattle
|57
|50
|.533
|3
|Texas
|56
|51
|.523
|4
|Los Angeles
|52
|55
|.486
|8
|Athletics
|46
|63
|.422
|15
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|62
|45
|.579
|—
|Philadelphia
|60
|46
|.566
|1½
|Miami
|50
|55
|.476
|11
|Atlanta
|45
|60
|.429
|16
|Washington
|44
|62
|.415
|17½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|63
|43
|.594
|—
|Chicago
|62
|44
|.585
|1
|Cincinnati
|56
|51
|.523
|7½
|St. Louis
|55
|53
|.509
|9
|Pittsburgh
|45
|62
|.421
|18½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|62
|45
|.579
|—
|San Diego
|58
|49
|.542
|4
|San Francisco
|54
|53
|.505
|8
|Arizona
|51
|56
|.477
|11
|Colorado
|28
|78
|.264
|33½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Detroit 5, Arizona 1
Baltimore 11, Toronto 4
Colorado 8, Cleveland 6
Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 2
Chicago White Sox 6, Philadelphia 2
Washington 2, Houston 1
Minnesota 5, Boston 4
Atlanta 10, Kansas City 7
L.A. Angels 6, Texas 4
Seattle 3, Athletics 1
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m., 1st game
Toronto at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Washington at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Seattle at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto (Berríos 7-4) at Baltimore (Kremer 8-7), 12:35 p.m.
Arizona (Nelson 6-2) at Detroit (Paddack 3-9), 1:10 p.m.
Boston (Bello 6-5) at Minnesota (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Wentz 2-2) at Kansas City (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Walker 3-5) at Chicago White Sox (Houser 6-2), 2:10 p.m.
Washington (Gore 4-10) at Houston (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 2-10) at Cleveland (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Littell 8-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Warren 6-5), 7:05 p.m.
Texas (Eovaldi 8-3) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 7-7), 9:38 p.m.
Seattle (Woo 8-5) at Athletics (Springs 9-7), 10:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Detroit 5, Arizona 1
Colorado 8, Cleveland 6
L.A. Dodgers 5, Cincinnati 2
Chicago White Sox 6, Philadelphia 2
St. Louis 7, Miami 1
Milwaukee 8, Chicago Cubs 4
Washington 2, Houston 1
Atlanta 10, Kansas City 7
Pittsburgh 6, San Francisco 5
San Diego 7, N.Y. Mets 6
Tuesday’s Games
Arizona at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Miami at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Washington at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Arizona (Nelson 6-2) at Detroit (Paddack 3-9), 1:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Wentz 2-2) at Kansas City (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 7-4) at Milwaukee (Peralta 12-4), 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Walker 3-5) at Chicago White Sox (Houser 6-2), 2:10 p.m.
Washington (Gore 4-10) at Houston (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Burrows 1-3) at San Francisco (Webb 9-8), 3:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Holmes 9-5) at San Diego (Darvish 0-3), 4:10 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 2-10) at Cleveland (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Ohtani 0-0) at Cincinnati (Martinez 9-9), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Quantrill 3-8) at St. Louis (Mikolas 6-7), 7:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
