All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|63
|43
|.594
|—
|New York
|57
|48
|.543
|5½
|Boston
|57
|50
|.533
|6½
|Tampa Bay
|53
|53
|.500
|10
|Baltimore
|47
|58
|.448
|15½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|61
|46
|.570
|—
|Cleveland
|52
|53
|.495
|8
|Kansas City
|52
|54
|.491
|8½
|Minnesota
|50
|55
|.476
|10
|Chicago
|38
|68
|.358
|22½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|60
|46
|.566
|—
|Seattle
|56
|50
|.528
|4
|Texas
|56
|50
|.528
|4
|Los Angeles
|51
|55
|.481
|9
|Athletics
|46
|62
|.426
|15
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|62
|44
|.585
|—
|Philadelphia
|60
|45
|.571
|1½
|Miami
|50
|54
|.481
|11
|Atlanta
|44
|60
|.423
|17
|Washington
|43
|62
|.410
|18½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|62
|43
|.590
|—
|Milwaukee
|62
|43
|.590
|—
|Cincinnati
|56
|50
|.528
|6½
|St. Louis
|54
|53
|.505
|9
|Pittsburgh
|44
|62
|.415
|18½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|61
|45
|.575
|—
|San Diego
|57
|49
|.538
|4
|San Francisco
|54
|52
|.509
|7
|Arizona
|51
|55
|.481
|10
|Colorado
|27
|78
|.257
|33½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore 5, Colorado 1
Cincinnati 2, Tampa Bay 1
N.Y. Yankees 4, Philadelphia 3
Boston 4, L.A. Dodgers 3
Detroit 10, Toronto 4
Kansas City 4, Cleveland 1
Washington 7, Minnesota 2
Athletics 7, Houston 1
Chicago Cubs 5, Chicago White Sox 4
Texas 8, Atlanta 1
L.A. Angels 4, Seattle 1
Monday’s Games
Toronto at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Arizona at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Washington at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Seattle at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto (Lauer 6-2) at Baltimore (Morton 6-8), 12:35 p.m., 1st game
Toronto (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 6:35 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona (Pfaadt 10-6) at Detroit (Mize 9-4), 6:40 p.m.
Colorado (Gordon 2-2) at Cleveland (Allen 6-9), 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Boyle 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Fried 11-4), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Fedde 3-10) at Kansas City (Lugo 7-5), 7:40 p.m.
Boston (Giolito 6-2) at Minnesota (Paddack 3-9), 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Luzardo 8-5) at Chicago White Sox (Cannon 4-7), 7:40 p.m.
Washington (Soroka 3-8) at Houston (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Corbin 6-7) at L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 4-7), 9:38 p.m.
Seattle (Evans 4-3) at Athletics (Severino 4-11), 10:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.
Arizona at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Washington at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Colorado at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Seattle at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore 5, Colorado 1
Cincinnati 2, Tampa Bay 1
Pittsburgh 6, Arizona 0
N.Y. Yankees 4, Philadelphia 3
Boston 4, L.A. Dodgers 3
Washington 7, Minnesota 2
Milwaukee 3, Miami 2
Chicago Cubs 5, Chicago White Sox 4
San Diego 9, St. Louis 2
Texas 8, Atlanta 1
N.Y. Mets 5, San Francisco 3
Monday’s Games
Arizona at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Miami at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Washington at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Arizona (Pfaadt 10-6) at Detroit (Mize 9-4), 6:40 p.m.
Colorado (Gordon 2-2) at Cleveland (Allen 6-9), 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 1-1) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 8-6), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Fedde 3-10) at Kansas City (Lugo 7-5), 7:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Rea 8-4) at Milwaukee (Priester 9-2), 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Luzardo 8-5) at Chicago White Sox (Cannon 4-7), 7:40 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 5-9) at St. Louis (Gray 10-4), 7:45 p.m.
Washington (Soroka 3-8) at Houston (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Manaea 1-1) at San Diego (Darvish 0-3), 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Falter 7-5) at San Francisco (Verlander 1-8), 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Arizona at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Washington at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
