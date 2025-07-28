All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Toronto 63 43 .594 — New York 57 48 .543 5½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Toronto 63 43 .594 — New York 57 48 .543 5½ Boston 57 50 .533 6½ Tampa Bay 53 53 .500 10 Baltimore 47 58 .448 15½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 61 46 .570 — Cleveland 52 53 .495 8 Kansas City 52 54 .491 8½ Minnesota 50 55 .476 10 Chicago 38 68 .358 22½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 60 46 .566 — Seattle 56 50 .528 4 Texas 56 50 .528 4 Los Angeles 51 55 .481 9 Athletics 46 62 .426 15

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 62 44 .585 — Philadelphia 60 45 .571 1½ Miami 50 54 .481 11 Atlanta 44 60 .423 17 Washington 43 62 .410 18½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 62 43 .590 — Milwaukee 62 43 .590 — Cincinnati 56 50 .528 6½ St. Louis 54 53 .505 9 Pittsburgh 44 62 .415 18½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 61 45 .575 — San Diego 57 49 .538 4 San Francisco 54 52 .509 7 Arizona 51 55 .481 10 Colorado 27 78 .257 33½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 5, Colorado 1

Cincinnati 2, Tampa Bay 1

N.Y. Yankees 4, Philadelphia 3

Boston 4, L.A. Dodgers 3

Detroit 10, Toronto 4

Kansas City 4, Cleveland 1

Washington 7, Minnesota 2

Athletics 7, Houston 1

Chicago Cubs 5, Chicago White Sox 4

Texas 8, Atlanta 1

L.A. Angels 4, Seattle 1

Monday’s Games

Toronto at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Arizona at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Seattle at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto (Lauer 6-2) at Baltimore (Morton 6-8), 12:35 p.m., 1st game

Toronto (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 6:35 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona (Pfaadt 10-6) at Detroit (Mize 9-4), 6:40 p.m.

Colorado (Gordon 2-2) at Cleveland (Allen 6-9), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Boyle 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Fried 11-4), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Fedde 3-10) at Kansas City (Lugo 7-5), 7:40 p.m.

Boston (Giolito 6-2) at Minnesota (Paddack 3-9), 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Luzardo 8-5) at Chicago White Sox (Cannon 4-7), 7:40 p.m.

Washington (Soroka 3-8) at Houston (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Corbin 6-7) at L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 4-7), 9:38 p.m.

Seattle (Evans 4-3) at Athletics (Severino 4-11), 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.

Arizona at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Seattle at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 5, Colorado 1

Cincinnati 2, Tampa Bay 1

Pittsburgh 6, Arizona 0

N.Y. Yankees 4, Philadelphia 3

Boston 4, L.A. Dodgers 3

Washington 7, Minnesota 2

Milwaukee 3, Miami 2

Chicago Cubs 5, Chicago White Sox 4

San Diego 9, St. Louis 2

Texas 8, Atlanta 1

N.Y. Mets 5, San Francisco 3

Monday’s Games

Arizona at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona (Pfaadt 10-6) at Detroit (Mize 9-4), 6:40 p.m.

Colorado (Gordon 2-2) at Cleveland (Allen 6-9), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 1-1) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 8-6), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Fedde 3-10) at Kansas City (Lugo 7-5), 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Rea 8-4) at Milwaukee (Priester 9-2), 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Luzardo 8-5) at Chicago White Sox (Cannon 4-7), 7:40 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 5-9) at St. Louis (Gray 10-4), 7:45 p.m.

Washington (Soroka 3-8) at Houston (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Manaea 1-1) at San Diego (Darvish 0-3), 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Falter 7-5) at San Francisco (Verlander 1-8), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

