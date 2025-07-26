All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Toronto 62 42 .596 — New York 56 48 .538 6…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Toronto 62 42 .596 — New York 56 48 .538 6 Boston 55 50 .524 7½ Tampa Bay 53 51 .510 9 Baltimore 45 58 .437 16½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 60 45 .571 — Cleveland 51 51 .500 7½ Kansas City 50 53 .485 9 Minnesota 50 53 .485 9 Chicago 38 66 .365 21½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 60 44 .577 — Seattle 55 49 .529 5 Texas 54 50 .519 6 Los Angeles 50 54 .481 10 Athletics 44 62 .415 17

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 60 44 .577 — Philadelphia 60 44 .577 — Miami 49 53 .480 10 Atlanta 44 58 .431 15 Washington 41 62 .398 18½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 61 42 .592 — Chicago 60 43 .583 1 Cincinnati 54 50 .519 7½ St. Louis 54 51 .514 8 Pittsburgh 42 62 .404 19½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 61 43 .587 — San Diego 55 49 .529 6 San Francisco 54 50 .519 7 Arizona 51 53 .490 10 Colorado 27 76 .262 33½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Colorado 6, Baltimore 5

Toronto 6, Detroit 2

Cincinnati 7, Tampa Bay 2

L.A. Dodgers 5, Boston 2

Philadelphia 12, N.Y. Yankees 5

Minnesota 1, Washington 0

Chicago White Sox 12, Chicago Cubs 5

Texas 8, Atlanta 3

Athletics 15, Houston 3

L.A. Angels 3, Seattle 2, 10 innings

Cleveland at Kansas City, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia 9, N.Y. Yankees 4

Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:40 p.m., 1st game

Toronto at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Athletics at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Colorado (Gomber 0-4) at Baltimore (Sugano 7-5), 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 6-6) at Boston (Buehler 6-6), 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 9-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 10-7), 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Baz 8-6) at Cincinnati (Singer 7-8), 1:40 p.m.

Toronto (Scherzer 1-0) at Detroit (Flaherty 5-10), 1:40 p.m.

Athletics (Ginn 1-2) at Houston (Gordon 4-2), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 4-8), 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Cantillo 2-0) at Kansas City (Cameron 4-4), 2:10 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 7-5) at Minnesota (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 4-6) at Texas (Leiter 6-6), 2:35 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 3-3) at L.A. Angels (Hendricks 5-7), 4:07 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Toronto at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Arizona at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Seattle at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Miami 5, Milwaukee 1

St. Louis 3, San Diego 0

Arizona 1, Pittsburgh 0, 11 innings

Colorado 6, Baltimore 5

Cincinnati 7, Tampa Bay 2

L.A. Dodgers 5, Boston 2

Philadelphia 12, N.Y. Yankees 5

Minnesota 1, Washington 0

Chicago White Sox 12, Chicago Cubs 5

Texas 8, Atlanta 3

N.Y. Mets 8, San Francisco 1

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia 9, N.Y. Yankees 4

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 7:15 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Arizona (Gallen 7-11) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 5-8), 1:35 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 0-4) at Baltimore (Sugano 7-5), 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 6-6) at Boston (Buehler 6-6), 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 9-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 10-7), 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Baz 8-6) at Cincinnati (Singer 7-8), 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 4-8), 2:10 p.m.

Miami (Pérez 3-3) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-0), 2:10 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 7-5) at Minnesota (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

San Diego (Kolek 3-5) at St. Louis (McGreevy 2-1), 2:15 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 4-6) at Texas (Leiter 6-6), 2:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Senga 7-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Arizona at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

