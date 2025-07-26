All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|62
|42
|.596
|—
|New York
|56
|48
|.538
|6
|Boston
|55
|50
|.524
|7½
|Tampa Bay
|53
|51
|.510
|9
|Baltimore
|45
|58
|.437
|16½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|60
|45
|.571
|—
|Cleveland
|51
|51
|.500
|7½
|Kansas City
|50
|53
|.485
|9
|Minnesota
|50
|53
|.485
|9
|Chicago
|38
|66
|.365
|21½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|60
|44
|.577
|—
|Seattle
|55
|49
|.529
|5
|Texas
|54
|50
|.519
|6
|Los Angeles
|50
|54
|.481
|10
|Athletics
|44
|62
|.415
|17
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|60
|44
|.577
|—
|Philadelphia
|60
|44
|.577
|—
|Miami
|49
|53
|.480
|10
|Atlanta
|44
|58
|.431
|15
|Washington
|41
|62
|.398
|18½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|61
|42
|.592
|—
|Chicago
|60
|43
|.583
|1
|Cincinnati
|54
|50
|.519
|7½
|St. Louis
|54
|51
|.514
|8
|Pittsburgh
|42
|62
|.404
|19½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|61
|43
|.587
|—
|San Diego
|55
|49
|.529
|6
|San Francisco
|54
|50
|.519
|7
|Arizona
|51
|53
|.490
|10
|Colorado
|27
|76
|.262
|33½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Colorado 6, Baltimore 5
Toronto 6, Detroit 2
Cincinnati 7, Tampa Bay 2
L.A. Dodgers 5, Boston 2
Philadelphia 12, N.Y. Yankees 5
Minnesota 1, Washington 0
Chicago White Sox 12, Chicago Cubs 5
Texas 8, Atlanta 3
Athletics 15, Houston 3
L.A. Angels 3, Seattle 2, 10 innings
Cleveland at Kansas City, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Philadelphia 9, N.Y. Yankees 4
Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:40 p.m., 1st game
Toronto at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Athletics at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 7:15 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Colorado (Gomber 0-4) at Baltimore (Sugano 7-5), 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (May 6-6) at Boston (Buehler 6-6), 1:35 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 9-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 10-7), 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Baz 8-6) at Cincinnati (Singer 7-8), 1:40 p.m.
Toronto (Scherzer 1-0) at Detroit (Flaherty 5-10), 1:40 p.m.
Athletics (Ginn 1-2) at Houston (Gordon 4-2), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 4-8), 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Cantillo 2-0) at Kansas City (Cameron 4-4), 2:10 p.m.
Washington (Irvin 7-5) at Minnesota (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Elder 4-6) at Texas (Leiter 6-6), 2:35 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 3-3) at L.A. Angels (Hendricks 5-7), 4:07 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Toronto at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Arizona at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Washington at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Seattle at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Miami 5, Milwaukee 1
St. Louis 3, San Diego 0
Arizona 1, Pittsburgh 0, 11 innings
Colorado 6, Baltimore 5
Cincinnati 7, Tampa Bay 2
L.A. Dodgers 5, Boston 2
Philadelphia 12, N.Y. Yankees 5
Minnesota 1, Washington 0
Chicago White Sox 12, Chicago Cubs 5
Texas 8, Atlanta 3
N.Y. Mets 8, San Francisco 1
Saturday’s Games
Philadelphia 9, N.Y. Yankees 4
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 7:15 p.m.
San Diego at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Arizona (Gallen 7-11) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 5-8), 1:35 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 0-4) at Baltimore (Sugano 7-5), 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (May 6-6) at Boston (Buehler 6-6), 1:35 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 9-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 10-7), 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Baz 8-6) at Cincinnati (Singer 7-8), 1:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 4-8), 2:10 p.m.
Miami (Pérez 3-3) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-0), 2:10 p.m.
Washington (Irvin 7-5) at Minnesota (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
San Diego (Kolek 3-5) at St. Louis (McGreevy 2-1), 2:15 p.m.
Atlanta (Elder 4-6) at Texas (Leiter 6-6), 2:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Senga 7-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Arizona at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Miami at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Washington at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.