Barracuda Championship Scores

The Associated Press

July 20, 2025, 9:07 PM

Sunday

At Old Greenwood

Truckee, Calif.

Purse: $4 million

Yardage: 7,480; Par: 71

Final Round

Ryan Gerard, United States 68-64-66-68—266
Erik Van Rooyen, South Africa 67-65-68-67—267
Beau Hossler, United States 69-67-68-63—267
Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa 68-68-66-67—269
Todd Clements, England 67-68-71-64—270
Max McGreevy, United States 68-64-75-63—270
David Skinns, England 66-71-68-66—271
Andrew Putnam, United States 66-69-71-65—271
Jackson Suber, United States 66-67-70-69—272
Ben Silverman, Canada 71-68-69-64—272
Sam Ryder, United States 68-65-72-67—272
Joel Dahmen, United States 65-67-71-69—272
Joel Girrbach, Switzerland 69-69-64-70—272
Rico Hoey, Philippines 65-65-69-74—273
Jason Scrivener, Australia 70-66-67-70—273
Lanto Griffin, United States 67-66-70-70—273
Robin Williams, South Africa 71-65-69-68—273
Carson Young, United States 70-66-69-68—273
Quade Cummins, United States 67-70-68-68—273
Vince Whaley, United States 66-66-68-73—273
Martin Laird, Scotland 73-67-67-67—274
Kurt Kitayama, United States 69-70-70-65—274
Doug Ghim, United States 67-70-66-71—274
Ricky Castillo, United States 69-69-68-68—274
Hayden Springer, United States 70-64-67-73—274
Yuto Katsuragawa, Japan 66-67-71-70—274
Kris Ventura, Norway 71-64-72-67—274
Dylan Frittelli, South Africa 67-68-72-68—275
Thomas Rosenmueller, Germany 70-68-68-69—275
Chandler Phillips, United States 67-68-70-70—275
Jonathan Byrd, United States 68-71-67-70—276
Will Gordon, United States 71-67-66-72—276
Mark Hubbard, United States 71-68-67-70—276
Austin Cook, United States 72-66-67-71—276
Paul Peterson, United States 68-69-68-71—276
Tom Vaillant, France 68-64-67-77—276
Ben Polland, United States 68-73-69-67—277
Nate Lashley, United States 68-70-70-69—277
David Lipsky, United States 65-68-70-74—277
Brandon Robinson-Thompson, England 70-68-69-70—277
Kevin Roy, United States 68-67-68-74—277
Chesson Hadley, United States 71-69-69-69—278
Isaiah Salinda, United States 69-65-72-72—278
Max Homa, United States 73-65-66-74—278
Nick Watney, United States 65-74-70-69—278
Trevor Cone, United States 69-70-69-71—279
Ryo Hisatsune, Japan 69-70-71-69—279
Patrick Newcomb, United States 71-68-71-69—279
Patrick Fishburn, United States 67-68-66-78—279
Ricardo Gouveia, Portugal 70-68-71-70—279
Dale Whitnell, England 67-70-69-74—280
Joseph Bramlett, United States 67-67-70-76—280
Andrew Wilson, England 68-68-69-75—280
Pierceson Coody, United States 71-66-67-76—280
Hayden Buckley, United States 70-65-70-76—281
Zac Blair, United States 69-69-72-71—281
Matthew NeSmith, United States 70-68-71-72—281
Ben Martin, United States 64-72-74-72—282
Marcus Kinhult, Sweden 73-65-70-74—282
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez, Spain 72-69-73-69—283
Callum Shinkwin, England 69-68-70-76—283
Luke List, United States 69-71-70-76—286
David Longmire, United States 67-71-73-75—286
Brandon Wu, United States 71-69-77-70—287
Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Thailand 68-70-81-69—288
Camilo Villegas, Colombia 71-70-79-70—290

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

