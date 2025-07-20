Barracuda Championship Scores

Sunday
At Old Greenwood
Truckee, Calif.
Purse: $4 million
Yardage: 7,480; Par: 71
Final Round
|Ryan Gerard, United States
|68-64-66-68—266
|Erik Van Rooyen, South Africa
|67-65-68-67—267
|Beau Hossler, United States
|69-67-68-63—267
|Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa
|68-68-66-67—269
|Todd Clements, England
|67-68-71-64—270
|Max McGreevy, United States
|68-64-75-63—270
|David Skinns, England
|66-71-68-66—271
|Andrew Putnam, United States
|66-69-71-65—271
|Jackson Suber, United States
|66-67-70-69—272
|Ben Silverman, Canada
|71-68-69-64—272
|Sam Ryder, United States
|68-65-72-67—272
|Joel Dahmen, United States
|65-67-71-69—272
|Joel Girrbach, Switzerland
|69-69-64-70—272
|Rico Hoey, Philippines
|65-65-69-74—273
|Jason Scrivener, Australia
|70-66-67-70—273
|Lanto Griffin, United States
|67-66-70-70—273
|Robin Williams, South Africa
|71-65-69-68—273
|Carson Young, United States
|70-66-69-68—273
|Quade Cummins, United States
|67-70-68-68—273
|Vince Whaley, United States
|66-66-68-73—273
|Martin Laird, Scotland
|73-67-67-67—274
|Kurt Kitayama, United States
|69-70-70-65—274
|Doug Ghim, United States
|67-70-66-71—274
|Ricky Castillo, United States
|69-69-68-68—274
|Hayden Springer, United States
|70-64-67-73—274
|Yuto Katsuragawa, Japan
|66-67-71-70—274
|Kris Ventura, Norway
|71-64-72-67—274
|Dylan Frittelli, South Africa
|67-68-72-68—275
|Thomas Rosenmueller, Germany
|70-68-68-69—275
|Chandler Phillips, United States
|67-68-70-70—275
|Jonathan Byrd, United States
|68-71-67-70—276
|Will Gordon, United States
|71-67-66-72—276
|Mark Hubbard, United States
|71-68-67-70—276
|Austin Cook, United States
|72-66-67-71—276
|Paul Peterson, United States
|68-69-68-71—276
|Tom Vaillant, France
|68-64-67-77—276
|Ben Polland, United States
|68-73-69-67—277
|Nate Lashley, United States
|68-70-70-69—277
|David Lipsky, United States
|65-68-70-74—277
|Brandon Robinson-Thompson, England
|70-68-69-70—277
|Kevin Roy, United States
|68-67-68-74—277
|Chesson Hadley, United States
|71-69-69-69—278
|Isaiah Salinda, United States
|69-65-72-72—278
|Max Homa, United States
|73-65-66-74—278
|Nick Watney, United States
|65-74-70-69—278
|Trevor Cone, United States
|69-70-69-71—279
|Ryo Hisatsune, Japan
|69-70-71-69—279
|Patrick Newcomb, United States
|71-68-71-69—279
|Patrick Fishburn, United States
|67-68-66-78—279
|Ricardo Gouveia, Portugal
|70-68-71-70—279
|Dale Whitnell, England
|67-70-69-74—280
|Joseph Bramlett, United States
|67-67-70-76—280
|Andrew Wilson, England
|68-68-69-75—280
|Pierceson Coody, United States
|71-66-67-76—280
|Hayden Buckley, United States
|70-65-70-76—281
|Zac Blair, United States
|69-69-72-71—281
|Matthew NeSmith, United States
|70-68-71-72—281
|Ben Martin, United States
|64-72-74-72—282
|Marcus Kinhult, Sweden
|73-65-70-74—282
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez, Spain
|72-69-73-69—283
|Callum Shinkwin, England
|69-68-70-76—283
|Luke List, United States
|69-71-70-76—286
|David Longmire, United States
|67-71-73-75—286
|Brandon Wu, United States
|71-69-77-70—287
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Thailand
|68-70-81-69—288
|Camilo Villegas, Colombia
|71-70-79-70—290
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.