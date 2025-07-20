Barracuda Championship Scores

Sunday At Old Greenwood Truckee, Calif. Purse: $4 million Yardage: 7,480; Par: 71 Final Round Ryan Gerard, United States 68-64-66-68—266…

Sunday

At Old Greenwood

Truckee, Calif.

Purse: $4 million

Yardage: 7,480; Par: 71

Final Round

Ryan Gerard, United States 68-64-66-68—266 Erik Van Rooyen, South Africa 67-65-68-67—267 Beau Hossler, United States 69-67-68-63—267 Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa 68-68-66-67—269 Todd Clements, England 67-68-71-64—270 Max McGreevy, United States 68-64-75-63—270 David Skinns, England 66-71-68-66—271 Andrew Putnam, United States 66-69-71-65—271 Jackson Suber, United States 66-67-70-69—272 Ben Silverman, Canada 71-68-69-64—272 Sam Ryder, United States 68-65-72-67—272 Joel Dahmen, United States 65-67-71-69—272 Joel Girrbach, Switzerland 69-69-64-70—272 Rico Hoey, Philippines 65-65-69-74—273 Jason Scrivener, Australia 70-66-67-70—273 Lanto Griffin, United States 67-66-70-70—273 Robin Williams, South Africa 71-65-69-68—273 Carson Young, United States 70-66-69-68—273 Quade Cummins, United States 67-70-68-68—273 Vince Whaley, United States 66-66-68-73—273 Martin Laird, Scotland 73-67-67-67—274 Kurt Kitayama, United States 69-70-70-65—274 Doug Ghim, United States 67-70-66-71—274 Ricky Castillo, United States 69-69-68-68—274 Hayden Springer, United States 70-64-67-73—274 Yuto Katsuragawa, Japan 66-67-71-70—274 Kris Ventura, Norway 71-64-72-67—274 Dylan Frittelli, South Africa 67-68-72-68—275 Thomas Rosenmueller, Germany 70-68-68-69—275 Chandler Phillips, United States 67-68-70-70—275 Jonathan Byrd, United States 68-71-67-70—276 Will Gordon, United States 71-67-66-72—276 Mark Hubbard, United States 71-68-67-70—276 Austin Cook, United States 72-66-67-71—276 Paul Peterson, United States 68-69-68-71—276 Tom Vaillant, France 68-64-67-77—276 Ben Polland, United States 68-73-69-67—277 Nate Lashley, United States 68-70-70-69—277 David Lipsky, United States 65-68-70-74—277 Brandon Robinson-Thompson, England 70-68-69-70—277 Kevin Roy, United States 68-67-68-74—277 Chesson Hadley, United States 71-69-69-69—278 Isaiah Salinda, United States 69-65-72-72—278 Max Homa, United States 73-65-66-74—278 Nick Watney, United States 65-74-70-69—278 Trevor Cone, United States 69-70-69-71—279 Ryo Hisatsune, Japan 69-70-71-69—279 Patrick Newcomb, United States 71-68-71-69—279 Patrick Fishburn, United States 67-68-66-78—279 Ricardo Gouveia, Portugal 70-68-71-70—279 Dale Whitnell, England 67-70-69-74—280 Joseph Bramlett, United States 67-67-70-76—280 Andrew Wilson, England 68-68-69-75—280 Pierceson Coody, United States 71-66-67-76—280 Hayden Buckley, United States 70-65-70-76—281 Zac Blair, United States 69-69-72-71—281 Matthew NeSmith, United States 70-68-71-72—281 Ben Martin, United States 64-72-74-72—282 Marcus Kinhult, Sweden 73-65-70-74—282 Ivan Cantero Gutierrez, Spain 72-69-73-69—283 Callum Shinkwin, England 69-68-70-76—283 Luke List, United States 69-71-70-76—286 David Longmire, United States 67-71-73-75—286 Brandon Wu, United States 71-69-77-70—287 Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Thailand 68-70-81-69—288 Camilo Villegas, Colombia 71-70-79-70—290

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.