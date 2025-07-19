Live Radio
Barracuda Championship Scores

The Associated Press

July 19, 2025, 9:16 PM

Saturday

At Old Greenwood

Truckee, Calif.

Purse: $4 million

Yardage: 7,480; Par: 71

Third Round

Ryan Gerard, United States 68-64-66—198
Rico Hoey, Philippines 65-65-69—199
Tom Vaillant, France 68-64-67—199
Erik Van Rooyen, South Africa 67-65-68—200
Vince Whaley, United States 66-66-68—200
Hayden Springer, United States 70-64-67—201
Patrick Fishburn, United States 67-68-66—201
Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa 68-68-66—202
Joel Girrbach, Switzerland 69-69-64—202
Jason Scrivener, Australia 70-66-67—203
Jackson Suber, United States 66-67-70—203
David Lipsky, United States 65-68-70—203
Kevin Roy, United States 68-67-68—203
Lanto Griffin, United States 67-66-70—203
Doug Ghim, United States 67-70-66—203
Joel Dahmen, United States 65-67-71—203
Will Gordon, United States 71-67-66—204
Joseph Bramlett, United States 67-67-70—204
Max Homa, United States 73-65-66—204
Pierceson Coody, United States 71-66-67—204
Yuto Katsuragawa, Japan 66-67-71—204
Beau Hossler, United States 69-67-68—204
Hayden Buckley, United States 70-65-70—205
Andrew Wilson, England 68-68-69—205
Sam Ryder, United States 68-65-72—205
Austin Cook, United States 72-66-67—205
Chandler Phillips, United States 67-68-70—205
David Skinns, England 66-71-68—205
Carson Young, United States 70-66-69—205
Quade Cummins, United States 67-70-68—205
Paul Peterson, United States 68-69-68—205
Robin Williams, South Africa 71-65-69—205
Dale Whitnell, England 67-70-69—206
Jonathan Byrd, United States 68-71-67—206
Todd Clements, England 67-68-71—206
Isaiah Salinda, United States 69-65-72—206
Ricky Castillo, United States 69-69-68—206
Mark Hubbard, United States 71-68-67—206
Andrew Putnam, United States 66-69-71—206
Thomas Rosenmueller, Germany 70-68-68—206
Martin Laird, Scotland 73-67-67—207
Brandon Robinson-Thompson, England 70-68-69—207
Max McGreevy, United States 68-64-75—207
Dylan Frittelli, South Africa 67-68-72—207
Callum Shinkwin, England 69-68-70—207
Kris Ventura, Norway 71-64-72—207
Trevor Cone, United States 69-70-69—208
Marcus Kinhult, Sweden 73-65-70—208
Nate Lashley, United States 68-70-70—208
Ben Silverman, Canada 71-68-69—208
Kurt Kitayama, United States 69-70-70—209
Chesson Hadley, United States 71-69-69—209
Nick Watney, United States 65-74-70—209
Ricardo Gouveia, Portugal 70-68-71—209
Matthew NeSmith, United States 70-68-71—209
Luke List, United States 69-71-70—210
Ben Polland, United States 68-73-69—210
Ryo Hisatsune, Japan 69-70-71—210
Ben Martin, United States 64-72-74—210
Patrick Newcomb, United States 71-68-71—210
Zac Blair, United States 69-69-72—210
David Longmire, United States 67-71-73—211
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez, Spain 72-69-73—214
Brandon Wu, United States 71-69-77—217
Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Thailand 68-70-81—219
Camilo Villegas, Colombia 71-70-79—220

