Barracuda Championship Scores

Saturday

At Old Greenwood

Truckee, Calif.

Purse: $4 million

Yardage: 7,480; Par: 71

Third Round

Ryan Gerard, United States 68-64-66—198 Rico Hoey, Philippines 65-65-69—199 Tom Vaillant, France 68-64-67—199 Erik Van Rooyen, South Africa 67-65-68—200 Vince Whaley, United States 66-66-68—200 Hayden Springer, United States 70-64-67—201 Patrick Fishburn, United States 67-68-66—201 Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa 68-68-66—202 Joel Girrbach, Switzerland 69-69-64—202 Jason Scrivener, Australia 70-66-67—203 Jackson Suber, United States 66-67-70—203 David Lipsky, United States 65-68-70—203 Kevin Roy, United States 68-67-68—203 Lanto Griffin, United States 67-66-70—203 Doug Ghim, United States 67-70-66—203 Joel Dahmen, United States 65-67-71—203 Will Gordon, United States 71-67-66—204 Joseph Bramlett, United States 67-67-70—204 Max Homa, United States 73-65-66—204 Pierceson Coody, United States 71-66-67—204 Yuto Katsuragawa, Japan 66-67-71—204 Beau Hossler, United States 69-67-68—204 Hayden Buckley, United States 70-65-70—205 Andrew Wilson, England 68-68-69—205 Sam Ryder, United States 68-65-72—205 Austin Cook, United States 72-66-67—205 Chandler Phillips, United States 67-68-70—205 David Skinns, England 66-71-68—205 Carson Young, United States 70-66-69—205 Quade Cummins, United States 67-70-68—205 Paul Peterson, United States 68-69-68—205 Robin Williams, South Africa 71-65-69—205 Dale Whitnell, England 67-70-69—206 Jonathan Byrd, United States 68-71-67—206 Todd Clements, England 67-68-71—206 Isaiah Salinda, United States 69-65-72—206 Ricky Castillo, United States 69-69-68—206 Mark Hubbard, United States 71-68-67—206 Andrew Putnam, United States 66-69-71—206 Thomas Rosenmueller, Germany 70-68-68—206 Martin Laird, Scotland 73-67-67—207 Brandon Robinson-Thompson, England 70-68-69—207 Max McGreevy, United States 68-64-75—207 Dylan Frittelli, South Africa 67-68-72—207 Callum Shinkwin, England 69-68-70—207 Kris Ventura, Norway 71-64-72—207 Trevor Cone, United States 69-70-69—208 Marcus Kinhult, Sweden 73-65-70—208 Nate Lashley, United States 68-70-70—208 Ben Silverman, Canada 71-68-69—208 Kurt Kitayama, United States 69-70-70—209 Chesson Hadley, United States 71-69-69—209 Nick Watney, United States 65-74-70—209 Ricardo Gouveia, Portugal 70-68-71—209 Matthew NeSmith, United States 70-68-71—209 Luke List, United States 69-71-70—210 Ben Polland, United States 68-73-69—210 Ryo Hisatsune, Japan 69-70-71—210 Ben Martin, United States 64-72-74—210 Patrick Newcomb, United States 71-68-71—210 Zac Blair, United States 69-69-72—210 David Longmire, United States 67-71-73—211 Ivan Cantero Gutierrez, Spain 72-69-73—214 Brandon Wu, United States 71-69-77—217 Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Thailand 68-70-81—219 Camilo Villegas, Colombia 71-70-79—220

