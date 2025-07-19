Barracuda Championship Scores

Saturday
At Old Greenwood
Truckee, Calif.
Purse: $4 million
Yardage: 7,480; Par: 71
Third Round
|Ryan Gerard, United States
|68-64-66—198
|Rico Hoey, Philippines
|65-65-69—199
|Tom Vaillant, France
|68-64-67—199
|Erik Van Rooyen, South Africa
|67-65-68—200
|Vince Whaley, United States
|66-66-68—200
|Hayden Springer, United States
|70-64-67—201
|Patrick Fishburn, United States
|67-68-66—201
|Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa
|68-68-66—202
|Joel Girrbach, Switzerland
|69-69-64—202
|Jason Scrivener, Australia
|70-66-67—203
|Jackson Suber, United States
|66-67-70—203
|David Lipsky, United States
|65-68-70—203
|Kevin Roy, United States
|68-67-68—203
|Lanto Griffin, United States
|67-66-70—203
|Doug Ghim, United States
|67-70-66—203
|Joel Dahmen, United States
|65-67-71—203
|Will Gordon, United States
|71-67-66—204
|Joseph Bramlett, United States
|67-67-70—204
|Max Homa, United States
|73-65-66—204
|Pierceson Coody, United States
|71-66-67—204
|Yuto Katsuragawa, Japan
|66-67-71—204
|Beau Hossler, United States
|69-67-68—204
|Hayden Buckley, United States
|70-65-70—205
|Andrew Wilson, England
|68-68-69—205
|Sam Ryder, United States
|68-65-72—205
|Austin Cook, United States
|72-66-67—205
|Chandler Phillips, United States
|67-68-70—205
|David Skinns, England
|66-71-68—205
|Carson Young, United States
|70-66-69—205
|Quade Cummins, United States
|67-70-68—205
|Paul Peterson, United States
|68-69-68—205
|Robin Williams, South Africa
|71-65-69—205
|Dale Whitnell, England
|67-70-69—206
|Jonathan Byrd, United States
|68-71-67—206
|Todd Clements, England
|67-68-71—206
|Isaiah Salinda, United States
|69-65-72—206
|Ricky Castillo, United States
|69-69-68—206
|Mark Hubbard, United States
|71-68-67—206
|Andrew Putnam, United States
|66-69-71—206
|Thomas Rosenmueller, Germany
|70-68-68—206
|Martin Laird, Scotland
|73-67-67—207
|Brandon Robinson-Thompson, England
|70-68-69—207
|Max McGreevy, United States
|68-64-75—207
|Dylan Frittelli, South Africa
|67-68-72—207
|Callum Shinkwin, England
|69-68-70—207
|Kris Ventura, Norway
|71-64-72—207
|Trevor Cone, United States
|69-70-69—208
|Marcus Kinhult, Sweden
|73-65-70—208
|Nate Lashley, United States
|68-70-70—208
|Ben Silverman, Canada
|71-68-69—208
|Kurt Kitayama, United States
|69-70-70—209
|Chesson Hadley, United States
|71-69-69—209
|Nick Watney, United States
|65-74-70—209
|Ricardo Gouveia, Portugal
|70-68-71—209
|Matthew NeSmith, United States
|70-68-71—209
|Luke List, United States
|69-71-70—210
|Ben Polland, United States
|68-73-69—210
|Ryo Hisatsune, Japan
|69-70-71—210
|Ben Martin, United States
|64-72-74—210
|Patrick Newcomb, United States
|71-68-71—210
|Zac Blair, United States
|69-69-72—210
|David Longmire, United States
|67-71-73—211
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez, Spain
|72-69-73—214
|Brandon Wu, United States
|71-69-77—217
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Thailand
|68-70-81—219
|Camilo Villegas, Colombia
|71-70-79—220
