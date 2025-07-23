Barcelona cancels game in Japan after issue with promoter

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona said Wednesday it will not play its scheduled preseason game in Japan because of “serious…

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona said Wednesday it will not play its scheduled preseason game in Japan because of “serious contractual breaches on behalf of the promoter.”

Barcelona will not travel on Thursday as planned for a match against Vissel Kobe. The club did not name the promoter or give more detail about the breaches.

Barcelona said it will “consider readjusting” the leg of the summer tour in South Korea, where two games are scheduled against FC Seoul on July 31 and Daegu FC on Aug. 4, “if certain conditions are met by the promoter.”

Barcelona said that if “these conditions are met, then the club will travel to South Korea in the coming days.”

“Barcelona regrets this incident and the impact it will have on the many, many Barça fans in Japan,” the club said.

Barcelona earlier Wednesday announced the signing of England forward Marcus Rashford.

