AUTO RACING: Van Gisbergen goes back-to-back in NASCAR and Palou stays on top in IndyCar

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES Challenge Round 4 – AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 Site: Dover, Delaware. Track: Dover Motor…

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Challenge Round 4 – AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400

Site: Dover, Delaware.

Track: Dover Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 400 laps, 400 miles.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 1:30 p.m., qualifying, 2:40 p.m.; Sunday, race, 3:30 p.m. (TNT and MAX).

Last year: While leading the final 72 laps, Denny Hamlin held off a late surge from Kyle Larson, earning him his 54th career win.

Last race: Shane van Gisbergen secured his third win of the season, leading 97 of 110 laps with a dominate performance in Sonoma.

Next race: July 27, Speedway, Indiana.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

BetRivers 200

Site: Dover, Delaware.

Track: Dover Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 200 laps, 200 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 4 p.m., qualifying, 5:05 p.m.; Saturday, race, 4:30 p.m. (CW).

Last year: Ryan Truex took the lead and the white flag from Carson Kvapil in double overtime giving him his first series victory of the season.

Last race: Connor Zilisch blocked a surging teammate Shane Van Gisbergen late to maintain the lead and secure the win in Sonoma.

Next race: July 26, Speedway, Indiana.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES

Last race: Pole sitter Corey Heim locked in his fifth win of the season while dominating 99 out of 100 laps at Lime Rock Park.

Next race: July 25, Indianapolis.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Lando Norris scored his first victory at his home race in Silverstone after capitalizing on teammate Piastri’s 10-second penalty amidst a safety-car restart.

Next race: July 26, Stavelot, Belgium.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto

Site: Toronto.

Track: Streets of Toronto.

Race distance: 275 laps, 245.85 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 3 p.m.; Saturday, practice, 10:30, qualifying, 2:30 p.m.; Sunday, warmup, 8:30 a.m., race, noon (FOX).

Last year: Colton Herta firmly led all but four laps to secure the win in a chaotic race that saw numerous incidents and cautions flags.

Last race: Alex Palou further secured his place atop the standings, following a win in Iowa that saw Palou snatch the lead late with 11 to go.

Next race: July 27, Monterey, California.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals

Site: Kent, Washington.

Track: Pacific Raceways.

Race distance: 1/4 mile.

Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 9:15 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 12:30 p.m., qualifying, 2:45 p.m., qualifying, 5:30 p.m.; Sunday, race, 4:30 p.m. (FOX).

Next race: July 27, Sonoma, California.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Knight Before the Kings Royal

42nd Kings Royal

Next race: July 23 – 28.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com

