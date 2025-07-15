AUTO RACING: Van Gisbergen goes back-to-back in NASCAR and Palou stays on top in IndyCar

All Times Eastern
NASCAR CUP SERIES
Challenge Round 4 – AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400
Site: Dover, Delaware.
Track: Dover Motor Speedway.
Race distance: 400 laps, 400 miles.
Schedule: Saturday, practice, 1:30 p.m., qualifying, 2:40 p.m.; Sunday, race, 3:30 p.m. (TNT and MAX).
Last year: While leading the final 72 laps, Denny Hamlin held off a late surge from Kyle Larson, earning him his 54th career win.
Last race: Shane van Gisbergen secured his third win of the season, leading 97 of 110 laps with a dominate performance in Sonoma.
Next race: July 27, Speedway, Indiana.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
NASCAR XFINITY SERIES
BetRivers 200
Site: Dover, Delaware.
Track: Dover Motor Speedway.
Race distance: 200 laps, 200 miles.
Schedule: Friday, practice, 4 p.m., qualifying, 5:05 p.m.; Saturday, race, 4:30 p.m. (CW).
Last year: Ryan Truex took the lead and the white flag from Carson Kvapil in double overtime giving him his first series victory of the season.
Last race: Connor Zilisch blocked a surging teammate Shane Van Gisbergen late to maintain the lead and secure the win in Sonoma.
Next race: July 26, Speedway, Indiana.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES
Last race: Pole sitter Corey Heim locked in his fifth win of the season while dominating 99 out of 100 laps at Lime Rock Park.
Next race: July 25, Indianapolis.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
FORMULA ONE
Last race: Lando Norris scored his first victory at his home race in Silverstone after capitalizing on teammate Piastri’s 10-second penalty amidst a safety-car restart.
Next race: July 26, Stavelot, Belgium.
Online: http://www.formula1.com
INDYCAR
Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto
Site: Toronto.
Track: Streets of Toronto.
Race distance: 275 laps, 245.85 miles.
Schedule: Friday, practice, 3 p.m.; Saturday, practice, 10:30, qualifying, 2:30 p.m.; Sunday, warmup, 8:30 a.m., race, noon (FOX).
Last year: Colton Herta firmly led all but four laps to secure the win in a chaotic race that saw numerous incidents and cautions flags.
Last race: Alex Palou further secured his place atop the standings, following a win in Iowa that saw Palou snatch the lead late with 11 to go.
Next race: July 27, Monterey, California.
Online: http://www.indycar.com
NHRA DRAG RACING
Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals
Site: Kent, Washington.
Track: Pacific Raceways.
Race distance: 1/4 mile.
Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 9:15 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 12:30 p.m., qualifying, 2:45 p.m., qualifying, 5:30 p.m.; Sunday, race, 4:30 p.m. (FOX).
Next race: July 27, Sonoma, California.
Online: http://www.nhra.com
WORLD OF OUTLAWS
Knight Before the Kings Royal
42nd Kings Royal
Next race: July 23 – 28.
Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com
